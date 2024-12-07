If there’s something that unites the entire globe, it’s a solid, heartfelt sports-based movie. Toss in its origin being based inside the pages of a beloved book, and baby, you’ve got an absolute hit on your hands. When H.G. Bissinger penned his 1990 book, Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream, it’s hard to say whether he realized it would become such a sensation on both the big and small screen. But - guess what? It did. Based on a true story (although heavily dramatized), Friday Night Lights follows the underdog tale of the 1988 Permian High School Panthers football team, who are on a collision course with greatness as they put their all into making it into the state championship. With troubles at home, in school, and on the team, the group of young men must rise above it all if they want to prove to their hometown of Odessa, Texas that they’re the champions they know to be in their hearts.

Scoring a touchdown with its cast, the Peter Berg-helmed film nabbed a perfect blend of familiar faces and up-and-coming stars for the sports drama flick. The feature was led by Billy Bob Thornton, who not only headed the call sheet but also pushed the team to greatness as their coach. Filling out the rest of the ensemble is a collection of names that includes Lucas Black (Legion), Garrett Hedlund (Tron: Legacy), Derek Luke (Madea Goes to Jail), Tim McGraw (1883), Connie Britton (Dirty John), Jay Hernandez (Suicide Squad) and more.

A Legacy as Great as the Team

Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, the film still hits with critics and audiences alike, landing an 82% critics’ approval rating. Financially, the production didn’t score any major points at the global box office, barely doubling its $30 million cost with a haul of $62 million. However, the true staying power of the football team’s story would be proven two years later on the small screen. Seeing room for improvement and expansion, Berg took his story to NBC, who picked up the project in series form. Original film cast member, Britton, joined a largely fresh lineup of faces for the small-screen production that included Kyle Chandler, Aimeé Teegarden, Scott Porter, Minka Kelly, Zach Gilford, Jesse Plemons, Taylor Kitsch, Michael B. Jordan and more. A boatload of award wins and five seasons later, the series tossed its last pass in 2011. But, fear not, because - as is the case for most good things from the past - a reboot is on the way.

Head to Netflix now before the clock runs out on Friday Night Lights and the lights go dark on December 31.

