It was the kiss felt around the world. Tim Riggins (Taylor Kitsch) and Lyla Garrity’s (Minka Kelly) lips touched, and a rebellion of cheater enthusiasts was born. Football was not just for macho All-American men with beer in their hands anymore, it was for teenage girls daydreaming of their own forbidden romance with Tim Riggins. Friday Nights Lights is often considered to be on the list of greatest television series of all time, due to its realistic portrayal of small-town life in Middle America and its many unforgettable characters. Based upon the 1990 non-fiction book of the same name written by H.G. Bissinger, it was then adapted into the 2004 film, Friday Night Lights, written by Peter Berg. Following a small Texas town that bases its entire identity on the success of the high school's football team, the film follows various team members on and off the field, and the pressures they push through in attempts to reach greatness — if only for a moment.

Starring Billy Bob Thornton and Connie Britton, the film was critically acclaimed, and Berg saw a future where he could create an even richer story exploring the town's life beyond football that would reflect the current state of America. He got his wish when the series debuted on NBC in 2006. Friday Night Lights introduced characters that would go down into the television hall of fame; Kyle Chandler stars as Coach Eric Taylor, Connie Britton reprises her role as Tami Taylor, with the rest of the cast featuring Scott Porter as Jason Street, Gaius Charles as "Smash" Williams, Jesse Plemons as Landry Clarke, Adrianne Palicki as Tyra Collette, and Brad Leland as Budy Garrity. It was a cast bursting at the seams with unknown talent, and there were too many breakout stars to count. But no one compared with the bright star power shinning through Taylor Kitsch's Tim Riggins, and his undying love for Minka Kelly's Lyla Garrity. The pair of actors went from unrecognizable youngsters to teen heartthrobs overnight, and one of television’s greatest, most pain-stricken love triangles was born.

Relationships Are the Core of 'Friday Night Lights'

Friday Night Lights is famously a show about football that is not, in fact, actually about football. It's about the people who coach it, play it, and watch it, who all then happen to gather at the same place at the same time every Friday night like clockwork. The events that lead up to the game, and what transpires after, are much more important. When Coach Taylor transitions to head coach at the start of Season 1, he has his work cut out for him. No one thinks he has what it takes to lead the Dillon Panthers football team to a state championship, and at the episode's end, it seems unlikely. Tragedy strikes when Quarterback Jason Street gets injured during the first game of the season, which results in him breaking his back.

Now paralyzed, the team needs a new quarterback, and Jason Street's best friend, tight end Tim Riggins, deals with his friend's pain by numbing his own. Battling alcoholism while living in poverty, Tim is stuck in a loveless relationship with the town baddie Tyra. Riggins' mother and father are not in the picture, and he is instead raised by his absent-minded older brother Billy (Derek Phillips), who feeds him beer and Frosted Flakes for breakfast. Basically, he's free to make whatever bad decision he wants. With no support system in place, he finds himself seeking comfort in Jason Street's girlfriend, head cheerleader Lyla Garrity. This is where it all begins to go oh so wonderfully wrong.

'Friday Night Lights' Contains One of TV's Best Love Triangles

Lyla is the definition of the girl next door, and Riggins is the definition of the bad boy from the wrong side of the tracks. It's a modern day Romeo and Juliet story with some cowboy boots and pom-poms piled on top. Jason and Lyla are high school sweethearts. Jason is an All-American high school senior with college football recruiters breathing down his neck, and Lyla is a wide-eyed sophomore who defines herself by being Jason's perfect girlfriend. His dreams are her dreams, and she is unallowed to come into her own because she must attend to the man in her life. After Jason and Lyla's dreams of the future abruptly change overnight when it becomes clear he will not be able to play football any longer, he pushes Lyla away. Now, Lyla must find out who she really is and discover her own independence, and her freedom comes in the form of Tim Riggins.

Kelly’s performance as Lyla Garrity was revolutionary at the time, as she refused to let her character become just another pretty girl whose purpose was to serve the male storylines around her. Friday Night Lights had a tendency to lean into toxic masculinity, and she, alongside Tyra and Mrs. Taylor, infused the show with iconic, pro-feminist characters. Kelly portrayed Lyla with rage and anger, refusing to be an easily digestible and likable woman who wallows in sadness and self-pity. As she finally lets herself go after what she wants, she liberates herself in the process, and finds some redemption in finally being bad. Though Lyla and Riggins loathe each other and are basically sworn enemies, their evolving love story has become a classic within the canon of teen love-triangles on TV. Now sneaking behind Jason's back while he recovers in the hospital, the high schoolers enter an intense affair as they sneak around white picket fences and rose bushes for quick make-out sessions before school and after practice. They quickly became a fan-favorite couple, proving opposites do really attract, and becoming one of the main driving forces behind the devoted fan base.

The love triangle at the center of Season 1 between the three teens is heartbreaking because Lyla is not the only one who loves Jason. Riggins and Jason's friendship goes all the way back to when they were kids dreaming of playing for the Dillon Panthers; their bromance is unparalleled. Scott Porter's portrayal of Jason Street as a sincere, well-natured young man who is betrayed by the two people who matter most to him is devastating, and elevates the love triangle from just good to iconic. Kitsch's performance is so subtle, it's easy at first to miss the loneliness that Riggins hides as toxic masculinity. Kitsch gives the stereotyped bad boy persona the complex deconstruction it deserves. Tim Riggins has become the defining role of Kitsh's career, even after all these years, thanks to his odyssey-like coming-of-age tale that a generation of viewers watched as they grew up themselves. His performance along with Minka Kelly's is the key to the love story's success, and their love is so intense on screen, that at times it feels like the audience is intruding on a private moment they shouldn't be watching.

Tim Riggins and Lyla Garrity's Romance Is One of a Kind

Tim Riggins and Lyla Garrity may not be the end game on the show, but they'll always be the end game in our full hearts that cannot lose the thought of what might have been. Young love is truly born to die, and watching three very different teenagers grow up amid a tornado of heartbreak and hardship made for some great television. Love dealt out more bruises and injuries than almost any pain the players experienced on the field in the series, and by adding teenage hormones into the mix, an emotional storm was born. Kitsch's masterfully contained performance is one of the most gut-wrenching portrayals of a teen on television, and one of the most successful. Lyla Garrity and Tim Riggins' romance is ugly, nostalgically youthful, and the beating heart of Season 1. No other romance on the show ever quite eclipsed it, and few teen dramas have come close to its level of love-triangle passion. Forget the drama of a football game, the intensity between the two teens will still have audiences yelling at the screen for years to come, calling for time-outs, fouls, and forfeits.

