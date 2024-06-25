The Big Picture Ice Cube is working on getting a fourth Friday movie approved by Warner Bros, with new leadership on board.

Warner Bros is interested in bringing back the Friday franchise, but Ice Cube insists it must be done right.

Ice Cube's Hollywood career includes producing, directing, and acting in various successful projects like Friday.

It's been nearly three decades since the buddy-cop comedy, Friday, was first released, which led to 2 more film installments. But just because the movies ended years ago doesn't mean the story is over. Ice Cube has revealed that there is progress being made in terms of a fourth follow-up movie and is working towards getting it approved by Warner Bros.

In an interview on SiriusXM, Ice Cube told Flavor Flav that he's "working on" the Friday sequel. The N.W.A. rapper said that the company had some new leaders, and one of them was someone he knew. All he had to do was convince them, especially when some of the film's cast members, like Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson and Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Jr. had passed away.

"We finally got some traction with Warner Bros. They have new leadership, my man Mike DeLuca, who used to be at New Line when I first started, when I first did the first Friday and Players Club and All About the Benjamins. Mike DeLuca was there. So, now he’s running Warner Bros. And him and my man Michael Gruber was like, ‘Yo, what the fuck is going on with Friday? Man, let’s get this shit back online.' You know, I was a little hot because they had took so long. John Witherspoon passed away, Tiny passed away, AJ passed away. I’m like, ‘Man, we keep losing people, and y’all keep dicking around, not doing the movie the way it needed to be done.’

Fortunately, Warner Bros is interested in bringing this film franchise back. But Ice Cube believes that it has to be done correctly. So while there hasn't been a planned production date, at least things are now having some momentum.

“They wanna do it, but the key is, it’s got to be done right or we shouldn’t fuck with it. So, they finally came to their senses, so hopefully we can get in the process of getting that movie made,” said Ice Cube.

The Friday film trilogy ran from 1995 to 2002, starring Ice Cube as Craig Jones. The first film follows Craig after he was recently fired then accidentally got involved in his best friend's financial issue due to being unable to pay his drug dealer. As the franchise continues, Craig continues to find himself in financial conflict situations, where he needs to collect a certain amount of money by the end of the day or have his life put at risk. The film received an average critics score of 76 percent and an average audience score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and generated around $27 million at the global box office.

Ice Cube's Hollywood Career

Image via Columbia Pictures

While music fans might know Ice Cube for his music, he also has an extensive Hollywood career. He produced a handful of films, such as the 2015 N.W.A. biopic, Straight Outta Compton and both Ride Along films. He also directed a handful of TV shows, such as BarberShop: The Series, and Are We There Yet?

Ice Cube also has a strong acting career, known for his roles in 21 and 22 Jump Street, Boyz n the Hood, and most recently, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Friday isn't the only project that he has in mind. It was reported last year that he wanted to make a Big3 movie, based on the Big3 basketball league that the rapper founded.

The Friday film trilogy can be purchased digitally on Apple, Google Play, and Amazon.