When Sean Cunningham and Victor Miller collaborated on 1980's Friday the 13th, they weren't looking to do more than create a Halloween ripoff. Their finished film was something more. It worked as a thrilling whodunit, with a chilling score from Harry Manfredini and disgustingly great effects from Tom Savini. As Ghostface would tell you, Jason Voorhees doesn't show up until the sequel. The hockey-masked killer ruled the 80s, with eight entries total coming out during the decade. They were campy and silly, but always fun, including Part V: A New Beginning, which Jason isn't even in.

After that, the Friday the 13th franchise lost its steam as rights were transferred from Paramount to New Line Cinema. 1993's Jason Goes to Hell was a bizarre mess with the killer now being a worm demon thing, 2001's Jason X took him to space (always a bad sign), and 2003's much anticipated Freddy vs Jason was more of an over-the-top action movie than anything remotely scary. Then, thanks to the success of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot in 2003, remaking horror icons became all the rage. No one did it better than the 2009 Friday the 13th. It's not just perhaps the best of the 2000s horror remakes, but it's the best film in the franchise. Yeah, that's right, I said it.

Most Friday the 13th Fans Argue That 'The Final Chapter' or 'Jason Lives' Is the Best

The Friday the 13th franchise, while part of pop culture (everyone knows who Jason Voorhees is), was never popular with critics. Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert famously hated the franchise. Fans loved them though, so much so that Paramount was pumping out a sequel nearly every year, with some better than others. The first one set the template before passing the machete to Jason. While he changed as a character, going from wearing a bag with one eyehole cut out over his head in Friday the 13th Part II, to acquiring his infamous hockey mask in Friday the 13th Part III, the movies followed a predictable formula that non-horror fans were bored by. Every movie had horny teenagers show up at a summer camp (where there were somehow never any kids) to do drugs and knock boots, and one by one, Jason would hack up these idiots until only a final girl remained. Sometimes the final girl would be interesting, like Part II's Ginny (Amy Steel), but most were forgettable.

Only two of those original Friday the 13th movies really stood out. The fourth film, The Final Chapter, didn't have the most imaginative plot either, but it made up for it with the scariest version of Jason (played by the late great Ted White), and more interesting characters, led by a young boy named Tommy Jarvis (Corey Feldman), who stood up to Jason and actually killed him. After the backlash against the Jasonless Part V: A New Beginning, Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives brought the killer back as a zombie, with a now grown-up Tommy (Thom Mathews) standing in his way... at a summer camp with actual kids in it! It could have been bad, but it took a more smart meta approach that Scream would perfect a decade later.

Jason Voorhees Is at His Scariest (and Smartest) in the 2009 'Friday the 13th' Reboot

As the Friday the 13th franchise went along, it went from lovable campy to silly. Part VII: The New Blood has Jason battling a Carrie-like teenage girl with telekinetic powers, and Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattandoesn't end up in New York City until the final act. The movies had become a joke, and six years after Freddy vs Jason, Jason was dead and buried, only missed by hardcore fans. When he surfaced in 2009 as a reboot from the Michael Bay-led Platinum Dunes, it could have been another lazy bad joke, but the production company had already succeeded with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Amityville Horror reboots. One of the co-founders of Platinum Dunes, Brad Fuller, told CHUD their hopes about bringing back Jason Voorhees. It was simple. He said:

"You want the movie to feel real. When the killing gets over the top, it can feel campy, and we don’t want that. And with a machete and the way Jason kills, there’s a fine line. We want it to feel real, and he is a brutal killer.”

Friday the 13th had become a series based on "what ifs." What if Jason fights Carrie? What if he goes to Times Square? What if he goes to space? The 2009 reboot let Jason be Jason, with the character and not the setup as the focus again. The reboot was directed by the director of the 2003 version of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Marcus Nipsel, who had turned Leatherface from the joke of a character he had become into something to be scared of again. Nipsel did the same with Jason Voorhees. He was bigger than ever, played by Derek Mears, but he wasn't scary simply for being tall. Jason was no longer a lumbering simpleton, but a swift assassin who didn't need to teleport because he could run faster than his victims.

He was also brutal, without being over the top or messing around. He wasn't boxing people's heads off, but using a bow and arrow and his machete to quickly get the job done. On top of that, he was frighteningly smart and not so easily duped. For example, he didn't live in a dilapidated shack but had built a series of underground tunnels, complete with a homemade alarm system. He set traps as well, thinking ahead rather than being simply a reactive force. His most chilling moment has him wounding a victim but letting them live temporarily, hoping that their screams will draw out others. That's so much more effective than Jason squeezing a fake head until a cheap 3-D eyeball pops out.

The Plot of the 2009 'Friday the 13th' Surpasses Others in the Franchise

Image Via Warner Bros.

As imposing as Jason Voorhees became again, none of it mattered without a plot and characters to care about. Put this Jason back in a summer camp, and it's just more of the same with a new shine. The Friday the 13th movies had accidentally become about cheering on the villain to kill the protagonists because the supposed good guys were so awful. The 2009 reboot knew that it couldn't just have more two-dimensional characters inside a thin plot. It aimed to be more, with a story that is rivaled only by Jason Lives. The beginning setup, which covers the first two movies, with Pamela Voorhees (Nana Visitor) going on a killing spree leading to the emergence of baghead Jason, gave the killer some backstory and motivation without overdoing it to the point of making him sympathetic.

It's what happens after the first act that matters. This version of Jason is more evolved, taking a potential victim, Whitney (Amanda Righetti), as his hostage because she looks like his dead mom. Some fans hated that (Jason would never let someone live!) but it gave him more character and moved him beyond a cold-blooded killer. Whitney's abduction led to a Friday the 13th with an actual story, with Whitney's brother, Clay (Jared Padalecki), out searching for his sister. Yeah, he's a pretty face, but he's also a strong and sympathetic character, and Padalecki was already a genre star thanks to Supernatural and House of Wax, the latter another stellar horror reboot. We care about Clay and Whitney and don't want them to die, which immediately makes Jason scarier.

Sure, this Friday the 13th did give into some tropes (we'd be disappointed if it didn't have some), with dumb characters doing drugs and getting laid as if they were nothing more than fodder. While it's easy to cheer when the douchey Trent (Travis Van Winkle) meets his maker, we've spend so much time with these people that it's horrible when side characters like Chewie (Aaron Yoo) die too. The necessary chase scenes and gore are still there, but now with more effort put behind everything else so that we scream instead of laugh. The only sin the movie commits is its ending, with another scene of Jason coming back from the dead for one last scare. Even that can be forgiven, for this hinted at more to come. Sadly, the Friday the 13th reboot was the last we saw of Jason Voorhees. A lawsuit has kept him down, but with that settled, and a prequel TV series from Peacock on the way, there is hope that another feature film, Friday the 13th Part 13, will happen sooner rather than later. When it does happen, they don't need to go back to the beginning to see how to make it work. They only need to go back to the most recent installment. Sorry, Tommy Jarvis.

