It’s been over 40 years since its release, and now fans of Friday the 13th have a new reason to revisit the beloved horror classic as, according to a recent report from Bloody Disgusting, a brand-new 4K steelbook of the original film is set to hit shelves on October 10, just in time for the Halloween season.

The steelbook release of Friday the 13th will feature the same disc content as the 4K edition that debuted last year. However, fans will be treated with slipcover art previously featured on the film’s vinyl soundtrack, which features a close-up of Alice’s eye, with the horrors of Camp Crystal Lake reflected in her pupil. Additionally, the steelbook itself showcases the film’s original poster artwork, with the infamous “Kill her Mommy” quote from Pamela Vorhees featured prominently in the back.

With stunning artwork accompanied by a 4K remastered edition of the film, fans won’t want to miss out on this latest release of the original slasher classic. Debuting in theaters in 1980, Friday the 13th centers on a group of camp counselors who begin to be murdered one by one at the newly reopened Camp Crystal Lake. Directed by Sean S. Cunningham, the classic slasher film stars Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King, Harry Crosby, Jeannine Taylor, Laurie Bartram, Kevin Bacon, and Mark Nelson.

The Beloved Franchise Remains on Hiatus

The original Friday the 13th debuted in 1980 and became an instant smash hit with audiences, spawning an entire franchise with various sequels, a remake, and even a crossover with the Nightmare on Elm Street series. However, following the release of its 2009 remake of the same name, the franchise has remained on hiatus from the big screen, with future installments remaining in development hell. Nonetheless, the franchise may soon make its triumphant return as, according to previous reports, a television spinoff titled Crystal Lake is currently in the works, with a reboot film also in development. However, no official word yet on when to expect the upcoming projects, especially with the current strikes from both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. However, should production go smoothly in the near future, fans of the franchise won’t have to wait too long before jumping back into the iconic slasher series.

The Friday the 13th 4K steelbook slashes its way into shelves on October 10. Check out the official trailer for the original horror classic below.