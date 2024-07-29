The Big Picture Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood introduces a telekinetic protagonist, offering a fresh twist to the iconic slasher series.

Kane Hodder's portrayal of Jason Voorhees in The New Blood is brutal and iconic, setting a new standard for the character.

The design of Jason in The New Blood is visually striking, featuring a decomposed, zombie look with impressive practical effects.

Few horror icons have grown to the titanic status of Jason Voorhees. Across eight Paramount-produced films, three New Line Cinema entries (including the crossover hit, Freddy vs. Jason), and a 2009 remake by Michael Bay's production company, the Friday the 13th franchise has thrilled audiences for decades, and this is mostly thanks to the strength of the series' hockey mask-wearing slasher villain. Although Jason did not put on the hockey mask until Part III, it quickly became the defining look for the character. Throughout the next few sequels, Jason's appearance would vary in small ways, and he would always be played by a different performer. That is, until the seventh chapter when a fan-favorite actor finally stepped into the role of Jason Vorhees. Kane Hodder joined the franchise with Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, where his physical prowess, intense stunt work, and the character's creepy new design would coalesce in a Jason Voorhees that was more terrifying than any of his past iterations.

'Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood' Gives Jason an Equal Opponent

The New Blood continues the trend of the last few movies attempting to distinguish themselves among the camp slasher genre. Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning did this by creating a new copycat killer. Part VI: Jason Lives, took on a more comedic tone. The New Blood deviates from the formula with a main character that feels pulled directly out of another horror movie. Tina, played by Lar Park Lincoln, is a teenager who is revisiting her family home at Crystal Lake where she had a traumatic incident that led to her abusive father drowning. What really sets Tina apart from her contemporaries in the film, a cabin full of teens throwing a birthday party, and the protagonists throughout the rest of the series, is that Tina has telekinetic abilities. She is essentially a riff on Carrie White, the bully victim-turned-mass murderer of Stephen King's novel Brian De Palma's film adaptation.

While some might think it is a lazy workaround to make the lead character of this sequel interesting, it shows an effort to continue branching out from the standard camp-based slashers that began the franchise. The New Blood ran into some production issues due to the MPAA's increased bias toward the violence depicted in this series, resulting in kills that were more bloodless and reserved than ever. However, the film's wild inclusion of telekinesis finally gives Jason a protagonist who is a worthy opponent and makes The New Blood a thrilling entry.

'The New Blood' Introduced Kane Hodder, The Most Iconic Jason Voorhees Actor, Into the Franchise

One of the greatest impacts The New Blood had on Friday the 13th is that it introduced Kane Hodder to the franchise. Hodder is the only actor to play Jason in more than one film. He would go on to portray the killer again in Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, and Jason X. Hodder's stunt background and complete dedication to putting his body through intense physical labor for the part is a huge factor in him becoming the definitive Jason performer.

Hodder's Jason gets thrown through staircases, set on fire, and has an entire porch facade collapse on him. He takes hit after hit, adding to the immortal nature of the character with an impressive flair. One of Hodder's most spectacular moments in this movie even set a record (at the time) for the longest stunt involving a performer set on fire. In addition to the intense stunt work that Hodder brings to the table, his performance as Jason feels more brutish and determined than ever. He moves like a Terminator, in contrast to past Jason performers who have been more erratic, or even slightly clumsy. His body language and large build make for a Jason who plays like a cold, brutal killing machine.

Jason's Design Has Never Looked Better Than in 'The New Blood'

Fans of the iconic slasher franchises, especially Halloween, understand how important it is to nail the character's design. The Michael Myers mask changes from movie to movie, and die-hards tend to agree on which ones are great, and which ones are so off that it hurts the movie. Despite Jason's mask being more simplistic, the same certainly applies to Friday the 13th. Jason's look goes through several changes over the course of the franchise, and there is a magic to nailing the correct shape, coloring, and damage sustained on that iconic hockey mask.

On top of the mask looking great in The New Blood, Jason is sporting a completely fresh look after being resurrected in the previous film and left chained to the bottom of Crystal Lake for many years. The zombified Jason didn't have a distinctive makeover during his introduction in Jason Lives, but here he is visibly decomposed. His back has rotted away to reveal his spine underneath, and in a first for the franchise, Jason's mask is destroyed quite early during the final battle, leaving his face exposed for a prolonged period. We are given an extended look at some grotesque, impressive practical effects as Hodder dons heavy prosthetics and makeup to depict a rotten, zombie Jason Voorhees.

The new Jason look, and the strange "Carrie vs. Jason" mashup of a plot makes The New Blood shape up as one of the best sequels in the series. In spite of the MPAA cracking down on the film's violence, The New Blood offers a few haunting moments that stand out among the franchise's best. While The New Blood is not the most beloved of the Friday the 13th films, this installment delivered by making Jason scarier than ever before.

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

