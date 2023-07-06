With eight films released in ten years, the Friday the 13th franchise was the king of the 1980s slashers. Though the first film excelled as a mystery with the reveal of Pamela Voorhees (Betsy Palmer) as the killer, it was the sequel and the introduction of Jason Voorhees that turned the movies into a pop culture phenomenon. Jason and his hockey mask were everywhere in the '80s, and to this day, with 12 films in total and a Peacock prequel series on the way, Jason Voorhees and Friday the 13th are still a major part of horror.

The first Friday the 13th is seen as a rip-off of John Carpenter's superior 1978 masterpiece, Halloween. Even director Sean S. Cunningham has openly admitted that he was trying to copycat Michael Myers. Halloween isn't the only slasher Friday the 13th attempted to clone, however. There is an earlier film, Mario Bava's 1971 giallo slasher, A Bay of Blood, which influenced the first two Friday the 13th films so greatly that Cunningham and Friday the 13th Part 2 director Steve Miner blatantly stole from it, sometimes even shot-for-shot.

'A Bay of Blood' Is a Hybrid of the Giallo and Slasher Subgenres

In the 1970s, Dario Argento was the king of Giallo films, thanks to films like Deep Red and Suspiria. Giallo is a subgenre of Italian horror movies known for several tropes, usually involving a killer wearing black gloves and a face unseen, who is being tracked down by a detective or a common person out to solve the mystery of who is behind the murders. Sometimes, Giallo films can even go into supernatural territory, but they are known for their bright colors, unsettling score, and gory death scenes. If Argento was at the top, Mario Bava wasn't far below, with credits such as Black Sunday, Black Sabbath, and Blood and Black Lace. The man really liked the word "black" in his titles in the 1960s. In 1971 came A Bay of Blood, also known as Twitch of the Death Nerve, a Giallo that would become influential for crossing over and becoming one of the first slasher films.

A Bay of Blood tells the story of greedy, unlikable characters all fighting with each other over real estate and fortunes, with a bunch of them hacked up as a result. It can't quite be considered your typical slasher, as there is no final girl and the plot doesn't follow the typical tropes. A Bay of Blood lies somewhere in between a giallo and a slasher, but one segment of the film would go on to directly influence what Friday the 13th would find great success in recreating.

How Did 'Friday the 13th' Copy 'A Bay of Blood'?

The segment in question comes after the opening, where a rich old countess is killed by her husband, who is then killed as well by someone unseen. Most of the next act follows a group of four horny teenagers, two guys and two girls, who let curiosity get the best of them and decide to go to the massive abandoned house where the murders occurred. What could go wrong? The girls are blonde and beautiful and the guys are, well, idiots. Sound familiar? If not, it will. One of the teens then decides to go off by herself to go skinny-dipping in the bay. Doesn't she know she's in a horror movie?! She finds a dead body in the bay, as one does in slashers, and swims for shore, where we see the POV of the killer as he tracks her down on land, taking her out with a machete to the neck. The three remaining pervy friends stay at the mansion, with two of them knocking boots while we go back to the killer's POV, watching them from outside the house. When the poor guy all alone not getting some opens the door, bam, he takes a machete to the face. The couple doing it in the bedroom then get a spear stabbed through the both of them at the same time, all from the killer's POV.

The rest of A Bay of Blood is more of your typical Giallo in an odd and hard-to-follow mystery story with multiple adult characters offing each other over money and the bay's ownership, but for one act anyway, it was a full-fledged precursor to Friday the 13th. You don't have to be a slasher aficionado to see the tropes first created here. Friday the 13th's opening scene shows two teenagers being killed at Camp Crystal Lake by an unseen person in 1958, just when they were about to have sex. 21 years later, the camp reopens and the teenagers who go there start getting killed off. And of course, as is required by slashers, the teenagers are all about getting it on and nothing else, before they are dispatched by a mysterious killer, with many of the kills starting from the villain's POV. Sound familiar?

'Friday the 13th' Even Recreates 'A Bay of Blood' Kill Scenes

Friday the 13th not only took the setting and setup from this portion of A Bay of Blood, they even shamelessly recreated a few of its kills exactly. When one of the teens, Marcie (Jeannine Taylor) in the first Friday the 13th takes an ax to the face, it's very reminiscent of the way one of the friends takes a machete to the face in A Bay of Blood. It was done even better when Jimmy (Crispin Clover) takes a machete to the forehead from Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter. Another blatant example is the girl who is chased down in A Bay of Blood and hacked with a machete. The killer takes her out with a billhook turned the wrong way. When Mark (Tom McBride) meets his maker in Friday the 13th Part 2, it's from a machete to the face oddly turned the wrong way, with the non-sharpened point of the blade doing the damage.

The most glaring example, one that is such an exact recreation that you wonder why Steve Miner even did it unless it was as an homage to A Bay of Blood (which he has never admitted to), involves the spear kill in Friday the 13th Part 2. It's shot-for-shot just like how the horny kids in A Bay of Blood die, with them in bed, one on top of the other, while the killer's POV suddenly creeps into the room and shoves a spear into the back of one lover so hard that it goes through them and into the person underneath them as well, killing both.

Slasher movies taking from others that came before them is no shock. Friday the 13th, of course, took from Halloween, and Halloween took a lot from Black Christmas. Scream has purposely paid tribute to everything due to its meta nature, from Halloween to Prom Night, or even things only the biggest slasher fans would know, like how Jada Pinkett Smith's movie theater death in Scream 2 was exactly like how a character dies in the forgotten 1980 slasher He Knows You're Alone. In the case of A Bay of Blood and Friday the 13th, however, the latter's copycatting of the former was so extreme that it reshaped the slasher subgenre into what it would be remembered as for decades to come.