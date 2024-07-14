The Big Picture The first Friday the 13th movie featured a brilliant final girl played by Adrienne King.

Sadly, King, who played Alice, faced a real-life stalker due to her role in the film.

King's traumatic experience led to her asking for her character to be killed off on Friday the 13th Part 2.

You don't need to have seen the first Friday the 13th film to know its killer twist. Just watch Scream, and you'll learn from Ghostface that it's not Jason Voorhees who was the killer in that movie, but his mother, Pamela (Betsy Palmer). Just because there's no guy in a hockey mask slashing teenagers doesn't mean that the original Friday the 13th isn't as good as the sequels. It still works and even features a fun early performance from Kevin Bacon, and a stellar final girl in the form of Alice Hardy (Adrienne King). Even though Alice survives the events of Camp Crystal Lake in a film that was a big success (it made nearly $40 million at the box office), she is quickly killed off by Jason in the very first scene of 1981's Friday the 13th Part 2. This wasn't done because of creative or salary issues. Instead, Adrienne King wanted out of the franchise for the scariest of reasons. She was dealing with a real life stalker who had become obsessed with her performance in Friday the 13th.

Alice Is One of Horror's Best Final Girls

Alice Hardy wasn't the first final girl. Even by 1980, the formula of the young woman being the last one standing in a slasher was already set by the likes of Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns) in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Jess Bradford (Olivia Hussey) in Black Christmas, and of course, scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in Halloween. The 80s were dominated by slashers and final girls galore, but the decade started with one of the best.

Alice shows up in Sean S. Cunningham's Friday the 13th as a counselor helping to fix up the long closed Camp Crystal Lake. Alice is kind and smart, a college student who's an artist, and even though she has a boy she likes, she's not boy crazy. She's not a prude or a snob either, but a kind and happy young woman who genuinely cares about other people. Then a killer comes to the camp, slaughtering Alice's new friends until only she remains. When a Jeep pulls up and a middle-aged woman gets out, our final girl runs up to her for help, only to discover that her savior is the villain. Mrs. Voorhees is out for revenge decades after her young son, Jason, drowned at Crystal Lake, and Alice must fight for her life to see another day. In the end, she decapitates Jason's momma with a machete, ending one nightmare but beginning another. In one of horror's best final scene jump scares, a young Jason, who might be real or just a figment of Alice's imagination, jumps out of the lake and pulls her under.

Alice returned the next year for Steve Miner's Friday the 13th Part 2. She's not the same woman, but a person shaped by her trauma. It's an interesting premise, with Alice on the phone talking to her mother about how she's trying to heal the best way she can. When minutes later, she senses she might not be alone in her home, she begins to feel uneasy, but it's probably just the trauma making her fearful, right? The audience is then given a major shock when Alice opens the refrigerator, only to find the rotting severed head of Mrs. Voorhees inside. She barely has time to scream before an adult Jason approaches from behind and drives an ice pick into her temple. We're still in the first scene and our hero is already dead. While this works, as it sets up a new story where Jason is a bigger threat than his mother and anything is now possible, it wasn't done for that reason. Alice died because the actress who played her, Adrienne King, was experiencing her own trauma off-screen.

Adrienne King Feared for Her Life Due to a Stalker

Unfortunately, way too many actresses have had to deal with obsessed male stalkers. In the last several years, many big-name actresses, from Halley Berry to Selena Gomez, have feared for their lives because of a man who couldn't tell the difference between reality and fiction. Sandra Bullock once had to hide in a closet and call 911 when a stalker broke into her home. And in 1989, actress Rebecca Schaeffer was shot and killed by an obsessed fan.

Adrienne King had to experience her own stalker thanks to her starring role in Friday the 13th. King described her stalker to Uproxx as a man who wasn't even a horror fan but "just a whack job." He had gone to see the movies with his friends and became fixated on King because she reminded him of someone who had once wronged him. He began following her everywhere and sending her things, and as she told Greasy Kidstuff Magazine, he even went so far as to threaten King's parents. Then she got to meet him without knowing who he was. While at a Paramount party for Friday the 13th, the stalker showed up posing as a lawyer. He spoke to King, giving her his card and saying "I might need his help. He pretended he didn't know who I was but he did know who I was. He was transfixed with me to the point of obsession. What I found out is that psychopaths with money are very dangerous people." This continued for a year-and-a-half, and as King told Uproxx, she even ran off to Los Angeles, but her stalker followed her. When she called the police, they had the nerve to blame her, telling King, “Well, what would you expect? Look at the movie you did.” Adrienne King finally confronted her stalker and saw him go to jail, where he spent one night behind bars because it was her word against his.

As this was happening, production for Friday the 13th Part 2 was beginning. With everything going on in her real life, King couldn't handle the stress of returning to a role that had brought her so much grief, so she came up with a compromise. She told Uproxx,

"The reason my character died was, we had a meeting about it, because when Part 2 had come, a stalker was already present in my world. I couldn’t handle doing another film and dealing with what no one else seemed to want to deal with. It was worse because we didn’t know who the stalker was."

Adrienne King Has Returned to the 'Friday the 13th' Franchise

Adrienne King left acting after her stalker incident, but a few years later, she tried to make a comeback for a screen test for the soap opera All My Children. This led to the first anxiety attack of her life. After that, she decided to stop appearing on camera and do voiceover work instead. She also, just like Alice Hardy, turned to art. She admitted to Uproxx that her art at the time was dark, but it also became her salvation because no one wanted to talk about her stalker.

Adrienne King's story is a happy one, though. Her art was so good that she moved to London and had her artwork put in galleries there. She also didn't stay away from the role which had brought her so much success and such pain. She has told her stalker story at horror conventions and has had many male fans tell her to let them know if anyone ever bothers her again. King added, "I actually have two FBI agents on my speed-dial. Serious fans. And that’s what healed that little piece of my heart that still needed healing that I didn’t even know needed healing."

Alice Hardy has actually lived on, despite dying in Friday the 13th Part 2. Adrienne King returned to the role for a YouTube fan film called Jason Rising, and last January was hired to be part of the NBC/Peacock series from Bryan Fuller called Crystal Lake. Fuller has left the series, it could still move forwars. Let's hope that it does, because Alice Hardy is one of the best final girls ever. She didn't ask to be hunted but when she was, she bravely fought back and won. Just like Adrienne King.

