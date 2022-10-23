In the mighty sea of film, countless sub-genres have chopped and screwed the capital "G" genres into smaller, more specific territories. Within the history of horror, the terrain has been divided up into monster movies, zombie movies, paranormal movies, and many more. Perhaps the trashiest and most fun of all is the slasher subgenre, movies that are typically made on the cheap with villains that the audience roots for, not to mention mountainous body counts. Sure, there are genuinely great movies that are slashers like Halloween and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but most of the time they're B-rate trash - trash that we love. And in the wake of a hit slasher movie, a whole slew of sequels will come to follow. There are too many to count, but the key franchises all hit with a bang and have been with us ever since. These nightmares come in the shape of Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Scream, and best of all, Friday the 13th.

The Friday franchise, not to be confused with the beloved Ice Cube vehicle, absolutely rocks. It's a series of comfy and chilling hangout movies all centered around Camp Crystal Lake, home of the iconic hockey-masked killer Jason Voorhees. Unlike most series in this subgenre, Jason's series knows what it is. By avoiding the pretentious and cutting any unnecessary drama, it never has any sort of identity crisis trying to be something that it isn't. It has all the right elements to soup up the perfect slasher time. These movies have the ultimate tone, eeriest scores, entertaining throwaway characters, and the best villain of the bunch, all played with such confidence that there's no denying it - Friday the 13th is the best slasher franchise.

Everything You Want From a Slasher

The original Friday the 13th was made out of necessity. Director Sean S. Cunningham was desperate to break into the movie business, and after seeing the success of John Carpenter's Halloween, he and writer Victor Miller decided to make the jump into horror. Cunningham's movie, like many of those that followed Halloween, traded the quality of their influencer's film for bloodier kills and dumber teens. So yes, the film doesn't quite have the most memorable characters besides Pamela Voorhees (Betsy Palmer, who is clearly having a blast) and, if you're a real fan, Crazy Ralph (Walt Gorney), but it does set all the trappings for what's to come. You've got the camp setting, a batch of teens who would rather party than anything else on the planet, each of them getting picked off one by one in grisly Tom Savini special effects glory, and most underrated of all, composer Harry Manfredini's incredible score.

The atmosphere throughout the film is as homey as it is eerie. Yeah, it's never actually scary, but with the camp only being inhabited by its workers before the season begins and Manfredini's score always riding on your coattails, it's impossible not to feel a little chilled. This is all topped off with the best ending of the entire series. Don't worry, if you don't know it yet, the details won't be spoiled here, but it's fantastic. The original Friday rules, but there's one important ingredient to come that would send these movies into the stratosphere of true iconography.

Jason Vorhees Is An Iconic Villain

Image via Paramount Pictures

The franchise's main weapon is no secret. People do not keep coming back to these movies for some sort of engaging drama that suckers you back in as the calling card for each entry. As much as we love these guys, no one is emotionally attached to Crazy Ralph or Tommy Jarvis! The thing people keep raking out cash for is Jason Voorhees. To this day, several actors and stuntmen have donned the hockey mask, and without even speaking a word, his image alone does all the talking. His iconic look and domineering physicality are more threatening than the likes of Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger by a landslide. His tragic backstory also makes him the most sympathetic villain of them all (well, as sympathetic as one can be before turning into a murderous zombie). Jason is also a quick one, booking it across Crystal Lake, Manhattan, and even parts of space like a tank with a hockey mask on - a much more threatening presence than any other slasher villain. And let's not forget his kills. Jason is a practical and crafty little one, having more fun with his kills than Michael Myers but never getting as silly as Freddy Krueger's dream kills. He's as creative and goofy as it gets - shoutout to the sleeping bag kill in Part VII: The New Blood.

Even though a multitude of actors have played Jason, the one who deserves the greatest degree of credit is Kane Hodder. This guy was determined to make his name synonymous with the character and he did so in massive strides. It's a shame that Hodder had to star in the four worst Friday movies (A New Blood, Jason Takes Manhattan, Jason Goes to Hell, and Jason X), but what he does in those entries elevates the character beyond the generic slasher villain in a mask. No, he doesn't deliver a beautiful speech about humanity, he just amps up every bit of what made Jason great to begin with up to a thousand. He's a human mountain. However, just behind Hodder is Derek Mears from the 2009 reboot, an actor who portrayed Jason with more anger and speed than anyone before him. He's easily the best part of his film.

Killer Casts

Aside from the series' trademark slasher icon, there are a couple of fun actors to spot in these films. Kevin Bacon basically plays Kevin Bacon in the original film, something that can benefit almost any movie, with his character going out in one of the series' best kill scenes. In Part IV: The Final Chapter (the best entry), Corey Feldman delivers a child actor performance that's way too good for this series as a young Tommy Jarvis, as does Crispin Glover as... Jimmy. That being said, like always, he's a blast to watch, so is anyone really complaining? No. There aren't too many other super famous faces in this series, but the three that appear here count for more than those in any other franchises because they actually lean into their actor's strengths. When Paul Rudd shows up as an older Tommy Wallace in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, he's so serious and overdramatic. And in A Nightmare on Elm Street, Johnny Depp is just a regular old teenager! Whereas the characters of Friday the 13th are just in it for a good time, and if they aren't, they're either Jason or Crazy Ralph.

Hangout Movies

Speaking of fun, let's not act like this series isn't really just a bunch of hangout movies Trojan-horsed into a slasher series. These are (mostly) literally camp movies, making them not only great fall horror movies but fantastic for a summer horror marathon! Sometimes, these movies really try to have a plot that makes you care (see the studio circling Federico Fellini for Part VII), other times they really couldn't care less, yet every time, we end up spending most of these movies just hanging out, goofing around, and drinking a whole lot of beer with these characters. This is where most people's mileage may vary, but everyone's sophomoric antics can really make these movies an easy-going watch. It's one of the many reasons these movies are great for Halloween parties. You throw them on in the background, pop in every now and then to catch something stupid or a couple of unsuspecting morons goofing around, not knowing Jason is coming in for the kill, and then you move along having just had a good bit of slasher fun. Getting to just kick it at camp with these characters can be a real blast. It's the perfect atmosphere to have a nice cozy horror watch, well, until the machetes start coming out.

The Atmosphere

Speaking of atmosphere, this series delivers it by the bucket full. Where 1978's Halloween has the best atmosphere of any film in this subgenre, after its third entry, Season of the Witch, that element takes a pretty huge nosedive. Same goes for Nightmare, a series that starts with a strong tone and quickly becomes a pale imitation of itself. That's where Friday the 13th never misses. Every entry, barring Jason X, refuses to let go of its dependable homey, and chilling atmosphere. The film stocks that the 80s entries were shot on in particular bring out such a warm and satisfying color palette. It doesn't quite feel like fall yet doesn't feel like summer, it really is its own thing. Aside from the technical aspects, the camp setting itself provides the comforting environment needed to draw viewers in, yet its fog-laden waters, empty grounds, and dense, seemingly endless surrounding woods give the films a nice visual flair that verges on the borders of being gothic.

The Series' Secret Weapon

More than anything, the consistently fantastic music that Harry Manfredini provided to the series is the second most reliable thing that the films have going for them after Jason. His music comes second only to the original Halloween soundtrack in terms of slasher scores. Sure, it isn't as good and doesn't quite have the same iconography, yet his pieces are arguably more successfully integrated across the series than Carpenter's music is into the twelve Halloween sequels. That being said, it's hard to get more iconic than the series' ever-haunting trademark motif "ki-ki-ki-ma-ma-ma," ever echoing through the forest. Barring Manhattan and the reboot, Manfredini returns to score every entry in the franchise with sharp, over-the-top, flat-out bombastic orchestral compositions. His climbing violins and fat horn sections keep the films so much more operatic than they might ever need to be, but we love them for that. It's almost as though his scores are never put on pause. These films really lean into them, but they only do so because Manfredini rules. If, or more likely when, we eventually get another Friday the 13th, Jason and Camp Crystal Lake aren't the only two things that have to return. At the very least, we need scores in the vein of Manfredini's original works, if not a score from the man himself. He is the true backbone of these movies.

When watching a horror movie, of course, we all love a good scare. But what if you don't want to get too scared? Well, if you're trying to avoid the truly terrifying and just looking for a nice spooky time, slashers are seriously hard to beat, and if you're looking for the perfect blend of summer kickbacks with fall terrors, the Friday the 13th movies are the way to go. It's a consistent series that never really starts out in the annals of horror like Halloween, followed by a massive series drop-off. Instead, these movies lack any insecurities. They know what they are. You're here to have a good time, kick it by the lake, and watch what kind of goofy kills Jason goes for this time. These aren't mean-spirited movies, they were made fast and on the cheap with sets that seemed like they were probably a blast to be on, a feeling that is infectious. Some more modern audiences find the semi-uneventful nature of these movies to be a bit boring and look, it's not like we've got twelve Godfathers on our hands. Next time, maybe try looking at these movies for what they really are - it's like you're on the bus that's heading off for camp. It's a place where you load up on junk food, hop in the lake, and hear a spooky campfire story. Come for Jason, but be there to hang even when he isn't around. Here's to hoping that, soon enough, we will finally get the thirteenth chapter in the ultimate slasher series - Friday the 13th.