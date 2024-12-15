When it comes to the most beloved holiday classics, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is at the top of everyone's watchlist each December. It's one of the funniest films of its era and still extremely relatable with its pitch-perfect display of festive family chaos. However, one of the comedy’s best moments involved a reference to the definitive horror franchise of the 80s, Friday the 13th. Now Fright-Rags has honored that all-time moment with a killer Christmas Vacation and Friday the 13th mashup t-shirt.

In honor of the literal Friday the 13th landing in December this year, the shirt titled “Bend Over and I’ll Show Ya” is an artful depiction of an early moment from Christmas Vacation where Chevy Chase’s Clark Griswold needed to take a few inches off his gigantic family Christmas tree. In a clever reference to Jason Voorhees, that involved putting on a hockey mask, revving up a chainsaw, and verbally assaulting the neighbors. The shirt has Clark masked up in the Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning poster hockey mask menacingly hovering over his Christmas-light-covered house. His neighbors Margot and Todd are running scared in the front yard below. Other cool film details are in the sky, like the big animated moon and the Santa Claus decoration that humorously took flight in the final scene of the film.

What Is ‘Christmas Vacation' About?

Christmas Vacation once again has Clark Griswold obsessed over the perfect family vacation. However, this time it’s at home and all the in-laws are coming — even the ones that weren't invited. Whether it's getting the best Christmas tree, decorating the house just right, or putting on the jolliest Christmas Eve dinner this side of the nut house, Clark won't rest until his Yuletide mission is done. That's even with his holiday bonus check never arriving, something that eventually causes him to snap.

While this is a comedy at the end of the day, there are a lot of darker bits of humor that, in another context, could be perceived as horror. The previously mentioned Friday the 13th reference is the most famous, but the entire third-act escalation with Clark basically running around the house with a live chainsaw and causing havoc for his neighbors would make the likes of Norman Bates or Jason proud.

Where Can You Stream ‘Christmas Vacation’ & ‘Friday the 13th’?

Christmas Vacation is currently celebrating its 35th anniversary and can be streamed on Max this holiday season. The first eight Friday the 13th films, on the other hand, are making horror fans scream on Paramount+. Before your next Griswold family or Crystal Lake binge, you can pre-order Fright-Rags Christmas Vacation/Friday the 13th crossover t-shirt on their website for $33 USD. It’ll ship in January.

Your changes have been saved National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation As the holidays approach, Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants to have a perfect family Christmas, so he pesters his wife, Ellen (Beverly D'Angelo), and children, as he tries to make sure everything is in line, including the tree and house decorations. However, things go awry quickly. His hick cousin, Eddie (Randy Quaid), and his family show up unplanned and start living in their camper on the Griswold property. Even worse, Clark's employers renege on the holiday bonus he needs. Release Date December 1, 1989 Director Jeremiah S. Chechik Cast Chevy Chase , Beverly D'Angelo , Randy Quaid , Juliette Lewis Johnny Galecki , John Randolph , Diane Ladd , E.G. Marshall , Miriam Flynn Runtime 97 minutes Writers John Hughes Budget $25 million Studio(s) Hughes Entertainment Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Sequel(s) Vegas Vacation , Vacation prequel(s) National Lampoon's European Vacation , National Lampoon's Vacation Franchise(s) National Lampoon's Vacation Expand

