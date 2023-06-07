It’s been a dark time to be a Friday the 13th fan. However, with the legal battle between director Sean S. Cunningham and writer Victor Miller finally wrapping up, there’s been some much-needed light at the end of the tunnel for Jason Voorhees. There’s already a new Peacock prequel series Crystal Lake on the way and a film from Cunningham in the early stages of development. Now there also appears to be a new Friday the 13th video coming and franchise composer Harry Manfredini is returning to score the project.

This comes exclusively from RelyOnHorror who interviewed Manfredini during a recent Crystal Lake reunion event in Blairstown, NJ on the campsite where the original film was shot. The main topic of conversation was the composer's involvement in 2017’s critical acclaimed horror treat Friday the 13th: The Game. This was an extremely fun asymmetrical multiplayer experience where players had to try to survive a night at Camp Crystal Lake and one lucky player got to take control of Jason himself. During their conversation Manfredini would reveal that a new unannounced Friday the 13th game is in development, but it’s not going to be a sequel to the 2017 game and is being made by different developers. This new game would feature “more realistic looking” character models and won’t be an asymmetrical multiplayer game. Manfredini couldn’t reveal what kind of style the game would take on, whether it will be a single player focused experience or a different form of multiplayer, but just knowing another Friday game is on the way should be enough to get fans of this slasher series excited. It also makes sense that Gun Interactive wouldn’t be returning for this latest game since they’re currently hard at work making their next horror game based on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

The Legacy of Friday the 13th

While Halloween and A Nightmare on Elm Street arguably have had more enduring legacies, there’s no horror franchise as popular as Friday the 13th. What Michael Myers and Leatherface set up in the 70s, Jason made mainstream and cool in the 80s. Whether it be this slasher’s summer aesthetic, memorable looking villain, or brutal kills, no one slayed it like Jason. That also has a lot to do with Manfredini’s music which is just as iconic as the franchise’s gory madness.

What’s Next For Friday the 13th?

There hasn’t been a film in the franchise since the underrated 2009 remake thanks to the previously mentioned lawsuit, but this blood-soaked slasher has stayed pop culture relevant due to the 2017 game and the passion of its fanbase. It finally looks like Friday the 13th is finally turning a corner with the new Peacock series expected to release in 2024. While horror fans wait to find out more about this upcoming game, you can stream the original Friday the 13th on Paramount+. The trailer can be viewed down below.