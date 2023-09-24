The Big Picture Jason Voorhees's most memorable kills in the Friday the 13th series involve using a sleeping bag as a weapon, demonstrating his brutality and fear factor.

The sleeping bag kills, first seen in Friday the 13th Part VII, were replicated in Jason X and the 2009 reboot, each with its own unique twist.

These kills not only level up the brutality in the franchise but also pay homage to the series' roots, as camping and innocent objects are integral to the Friday the 13th story.

With 12 movies under its belt, the Friday the 13th series has more than made its mark on the horror genre. The machete-wielding, hockey-mask-wearing Jason Voorhees is synonymous with the genre and is one of the most well-known and beloved villains out there. His superhuman strength and seemingly preternatural ability to stalk his prey make him terrifying ... but also set the stage for some wicked kills. Now, when choosing the best Friday kill, there are almost too many to pick from. There’s the classic arrow through the mattress that claimed Kevin Bacon’s character in the first movie (courtesy of Mama Voorhees, of course) and the frozen head smash from Jason X. But the truth is Jason's all-time best kill doesn't actually involve a traditional weapon at all. And you know it's a good one, because it doesn't just happen once in the franchise ... it happens twice!

Jason Can Turn Even a Sleeping Bag Into a Weapon

Image via Paramount Pictures

In both Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood and Jason X, our hockey-masked slasher disposes of some victims in a similarly creative, and frankly brutal, way: By beating them to death while they're inside a sleeping bag. In The New Blood, after killing another character and stealing his machete, Jason cuts open a tent to find a woman inside, safely cocooned inside a sleeping bag ... but not for long. He drags her out of that tent kicking and screaming, and, as she wiggles around inside, he lifts the sleeping bag and gives it one hard smack against a tree. He drops her unceremoniously to the ground after, and we see that she’s very much dead, the brute force of impact enough to take her out with one single smack. It's so sudden you barely see it coming, especially since it occurs so early on in the movie, around the 28-minute mark. I mean, people have to die for a Friday plot to move along, but that’s one hell of a way to kick off your movie!

The New Blood's sleeping-bag kill ended up being so memorable that it was replicated 13 years later in Jason X. This time the kill happens toward the end of the film inside a virtual-reality version of Camp Crystal Lake. (Trust us, you just need to roll with it.) The victims are two virtual camp counselors looking to smoke, drink, and get busy with Jason. He, however, is having none of it. After the girls have crawled into separate sleeping bags, trying to entice Jason, he picks up one and starts slamming it into the other. He does this repeatedly, smacking the two ladies against one another until he takes the one he's using as an attacking weapon and slams it against a tree. It’s clearly an homage to The New Blood’s kill, but this one is just different enough to work regardless. And hey, who are we to turn down yet another iconic (and absurd) kill?

Believe it or not, Friday the 13th went back to the sleeping-bag well for a third time with its 2009 reboot. This one unfolds much differently (and more cruelly) than the others, and we wouldn't quite put it at the same level. But we did think it was worth mentioning, nonetheless. Friday the 13th '09 pays homage to The New Blood by having Jason slice open a tent with his machete to again grab a woman inside. However, he doesn’t smack her against a tree or beat her against another person. He’s much more barbaric this time around. The scene cuts away after Jason grabs her, but we pick back up with the sound of screaming before the camera finally reveals what Jason is up to. Still encased inside the sleeping bag, Jason has tied the woman up feet first over a fire pit, slowly roasting her until the bag burns away and her lifeless body falls out. It’s a terrifying kill and qualifies as one of Jason’s most vicious moments. At least the smack against the tree and the beating of a couple of virtual people against each other contained a bit of humor. The reboot sleeping-ball kill is slow, painful, and hard to watch. Reboot Jason is a very scary dude.

'Friday the 13th's Sleeping-Bag Kills Cut to the (Bloody) Heart of the Franchise

Image via New Line Cinema

As Friday the 13th went on, the movies became less and less substantial. No more were they telling simple stories of Jason targeting sexed-up camp counselors. Instead, he was going to space ... and Hell ... and there’s even an installment where some random dude is acting as a copycat killer. Not that the good Friday the 13th movies were ever thought-provoking think pieces, but somewhere along the line they kinda lost the plot. Which is why these kills feel refreshing. Not only do they level up the series in terms of brutality, but they also feel like a nod to the franchise’s roots. After all, a sleeping bag is synonymous with camping, and this whole franchise was crafted around a summer camp. Taking such an innocent object, one that you wouldn’t even think twice of as a weapon, to kill someone showed that Jason was not here to mess around.

Jason has always been a frightening guy, but these kills up his fear factor to a whole new level. Machete kills are par for the franchise, but these sleeping bag kills were just downright mean-spirited. In fact, any time Kane Hodder is behind the famous Voorhees mask, Jason is at another level of scary. And it's worth noting that Hodder has claimed the sleeping bag kill from The New Blood is among his personal favorites, so you know it's worthy of its acclaim if Jason Voorhees himself is proud of it. And, hey, if your franchise ideas are starting to fly off the rails (Jason in space? Really?!), you might as well add in some bonkers kills to top it all off. Jason's sleeping-bag kills are indeed bonkers, but they’re also gnarly and memorable. When it comes to this franchise, that's high praise.