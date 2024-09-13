It's been a long 15 years since we've seen Jason Voorhees on the big screen in a Friday the 13th movie. While there is hope that Peacock's Crystal Lake series will happen, it's Friday the 13th Part 13 that fans are really waiting for. Even though it has been a decade and a half, Jason is still a pop culture icon thanks to his infamous hockey mask. As you might remember, however, Jason didn't get that mask until Friday the 13th Part 3. In Friday the 13th Part 2, where Jason is the killer for the first time (spoiler: it's his mom in the original film), he is wearing a burlap sack with one eyehole cut out. It's not a bad look, but certainly not as scary as the hockey mask. It also had the misfortune of being used after David Lynch's The Elephant Man had come out, with John Hurt's John Merrick wearing a very similar face covering. Because of that, Friday the 13th's crew had to go back to the drawing board to redesign their baddie.

Jason Voorhees Doesn't Wear a Hockey Mask in 'Friday the 13th Part 2'

Technically, Jason Voorhees makes his first appearance in the original Friday the 13th with that jump scare ending when Alice (Adrienne King), having just cut off Pamela Voorhees' (Betsy Palmer) head with a machete, sits in a boat on Camp Crystal Lake before a semi-decomposed tween Jason leaps out of the water and pulls her under. That whole scene might have been a dream, but Jason is very real in Friday the 13th Part 2, where now, as an adult, he kills Alice in the opening minutes. After that, we follow him around, seeing only his feet or the back for the first half of the film before we get to see his face.

This Jason isn't wearing a hockey mask, but a burlap sack over his misshapen features, with just one eyehole cut out due to the fact that he's blind in the other eye. It's a look reminiscent of the killer in The Town That Dreaded Sundown, but it works because this version of Jason is not portrayed as a zombie with superhuman strength, but a man who lives alone in the woods. That's why he also wears a plaid shirt and bib overalls. We might not think much of it to see this look now, but back in 1981, some fans laughed at it because of another movie that had come out the year before.

'The Elephant Man' Caused 'Friday the 13th' to Redesign Jason's Look

In 1980, David Lynch directed The Elephant Man, a black-and-white film about the real-life John Merrick. Starring John Hurt and Anthony Hopkins, Hurt plays Merrick, a man with severe physical disabilities on his face and body. Merrick lived a painful life and was often made fun of, so to go outside he'd wear a bag over his head to hide his features. Merrick wearing a bag over his head became a popular shot from the film, so much so that it had a negative effect on Jason Voorhees.

In the 2013 documentary Crystal Lake Memories: The Complete History of Friday the 13th, it was discussed why Jason's mask changed after Friday the 13th Part 2. Peter Bracke, who wrote the book version of Crystal Lake Memories, said that The Elephant Man came out following the production of Friday the 13th Part 2. Like Friday the 13th, The Elephant Man was a Paramount film, and a popular one at that, making $26 million at the box office before it was nominated for eight Academy Awards. When the sequel to Friday the 13th came out, Jason accidentally became associated with John Merrick. However, The Elephant Man was a somber, dramatic film, so when they saw Jason wearing the bag over his head in Friday the 13th Part 2, "suddenly they were thinking Elephant Man and Jason wasn't that scary."

Jason Has Worn a Hockey Mask Ever Since 'Friday the 13th Part 3'

Some fans joked about Jason wearing a burlap sack, so it was decided to create a new mask for Friday the 13th Part 3. According to Crystal Lake Memories, during makeup tests, Martin Jay Sadoff, the film's 3D Supervisor and a hockey player from Buffalo, pulled out the goalie mask that he used for when the crew played together during breaks. Sadoff recalls, "I kiddingly said, 'Put on the mask, then we won't have to worry about any makeup.'" They did, and Steve Miner loved the look. The rest is history.

In Friday the 13th Part 3, we again mostly see Jason from the neck down until toward the third act, when he steals the hockey mask from Shelly (Larry Zerner) after killing him. He would wear the hockey mask throughout the remainder of the film and has worn it in every film since. It's a simple look but an effective one, with a blank white face similar to Michael Myers, but also different because there seems to be some anger shown in its features; whereas Michael's William Shatner mask is void of any emotion. The hockey mask is a legendary image in horror. You don't even have to be a fan of the genre to associate a hockey mask with iconic slasher Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th.

