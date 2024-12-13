The unluckiest day of the year is the dreaded Friday the 13th, which comes upon us again this year for the second time. Movies and TV bring a slew of bad luck that is often very gory: Freaky does a body swap between a killer and a final girl, while Supernatural has a cursed rabbit’s foot. Out of all of these, none have the iconic status of using the day as the franchise name for a certain hockey-masked slasher. Friday the 13th might be named after the superstitious day, but the original movie had a lot of good luck in getting made, from securing the money for production to a new ending that set everything in motion to introduce a new horror icon in Jason Voorhees.

‘Friday the 13th’ Started as a Concept Poster

Before he was the creator of the slasher franchise, Sean S. Cunningham had directed and produced two children’s movies that weren’t as successful as he hoped. He felt his next project could be the big hit he wanted. Using Halloween (1978) as the template, Cunningham wanted to make a horror movie, bringing on his friend and screenwriter Victor Miller to write the script with a title in mind that excited Cunningham. In the 2006 documentary, Going to Pieces: The Rise and Fall of the Slasher Film, he explained how he created an ad for Variety, with “Friday the 13th” smashing through glass and the tagline promising “the most terrifying film ever made!” This was before the movie was greenlit, as the goal was to see if anyone had used the title and might sue.

No one did. Instead, there was a surge of interest from people hoping to distribute the not-yet-made scary movie. Without a polished script, Cunningham had a big decision to make when he got a call from an investor in Boston. He recalled the key moment that changed everything in Going to Pieces. Initially, Cunningham didn’t accept what the investor offered, but he couldn’t stop thinking about it, and it bothered him throughout the night until he changed his mind and called the investor back early the next morning. The deal was made in the nick of time. The investor had plans to leave that day to put the money into a shopping center. Cunningham realized if he called too late, Friday the 13th wouldn't have been made. Once pre-production started, the next good fortune involved a critical role that needed to be cast.

Betsy Palmer Had One Reason for Accepting Her Role in 'Friday the 13th'

Since the 1950s, Betsy Palmer had been building an acting career with film, TV, and stage credits, but the one role she has forever been linked to is Pamela Voorhees. The actress talked about the circumstances that led her to arrive at Camp Crystal Lake in The Friday the 13th Chronicles documentary. Palmer was performing on Broadway at the time and during an hour-long commute home, her car broke down. She desperately needed money to fix her car troubles. She thought to herself, “Universe, okay, can you see to it?”

Later that same week, she got a call from her agent about a horror movie. Palmer hated the script, but the work would pay her the money she needed, and she recalled, “No one is ever going to see this. It will come. And it will go. And I will have my Scirocco.” Palmer was cast, giving the genre one of its iconic female horror villains, inspiring the new generation in the 1990s, especially in the scripts of Kevin Williamson. Toward the end of production, Cunningham’s movie had what is arguably the most important stroke of luck with the ending.

A Dream Sequence Paved the Way for the Rise of Jason Voorhees

In Going to Pieces, makeup artist Tom Savini shared the lack of a strong ending in the script. Savini remembered how effective the dream-turned-nightmare ending to 1976's Carrie was, and he felt a jump scare like that could work. After ripping off Halloween, the slasher ripped off the Stephen King adaptation with zombie boy Jason bursting out of Crystal Lake to attack final girl Alice (Adrienne King), before she wakes up from the safety of a hospital bed. It scared the crap out of audiences when the movie was released, making good on the “most terrifying film” promise that Cunningham’s ad declared.

Cunningham told Esquire that he thought the series could be an anthology, but a partner told him to bring Jason back as a bigger character. A horror icon was born from this decision. Although some of the sequels didn’t satisfy fans, and in recent years, legal drama ensued between old friends, Cunningham and Miller, the 1980 movie could have been very different. If no money came through from the ad, there would be no production. If Palmer’s car didn’t break down, she wouldn’t have joined the cast. And there would not have been any sequels without the dream ending resurrecting Jason. Named after the unluckiest day of the year, there was plenty of luck that helped the original Friday the 13th launch one of the most famous horror franchises of all time.

