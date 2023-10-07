The Big Picture The Shoe Palace has released apparel collections for Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street, featuring iconic images and designs from the films, including Jason's hockey mask on the hood of a zip-up hoodie.

While other horror franchises have enjoyed recent revivals, Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street have been left behind, with Jason finally making a comeback through a prequel series and potential film, but no end in sight for Freddy's purgatory.

The horror collections from Shoe Palace can be viewed on their website, while most of the Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street films are available for streaming on Max.

Horror fans are head first into the Halloween season. This means horror movie marathons, weekly trips to Spirit Halloween, and spending all our blood-soaked money on new killer shirts. With that said, two of the most popular slasher icons that have lived on through merchandise have been Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th and Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street. Now the Shoe Palace is frightening up their wardrobe selection with their just unveiled apparel collections for both Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street.

Each collection is filled to the teeth with slash-tastic shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and beanies. Jason’s blood-red selection has iconic images from the 2009 remake, various designs that feature his classic arsenal of weapons including axes and machetes, and the famous posters from some of the films like the 1980 original and Friday the 13th Part II. However, the best part of Jason’s collection are the zip-up hoodies that zip all the way up to reveal the killer’s infamous hockey mask on the hood.

Freddy’s collection takes a similar approach having designs featuring the franchise's classic movie posters and images, but the hook for this particular brand is the focus on this slasher killer’s staple green and red striped sweater. Mainly a cardigan and beanie featuring the deadly color scheme is going to make a lot of Nightmare on Elm Street fans happy. Also, like Friday the 13th, this collection also features a zip-up hoodie that bears Freddy’s burnt face on its hood.

Freddy and Jason Can’t Catch a Break

Image via New Line Cinema

While franchises like Halloween, Scream, Evil Dead, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre have all enjoyed revivals in the last few years, Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street have been left out in the cinematic rain to die. Jason has an excuse as he was the center of a major legal battle for the last half decade that concluded in late 2022. The lights are slowly flickering back on at Crystal Lake with both a new Peacock prequel series and a potential film in the works.

However, for Freddy, there’s no end in sight for this slasher’s purgatory. His last film, the 2010 remake, was critically panned for being a soulless crash grab. Since then there have been countless rumors of a new Nightmare in the works, but nothing has ever stuck. Hopefully this genre icon can rise again with his follow hockey mask loving frenemy. Especially since both Friday the 13th and Nightmare have such intertwined history with Freddy vs Jason celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023. Even though horror is arguably better than ever, the genre just isn’t the same without them.

Most of the Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street franchises are streaming on Max. This includes Freddy vs Jason. Until their inevitable return to the big screen, you can view both Shoe Palace horror collections on their website.