While the original Friday the 13th film from 1980 inspired one of the most profitable and popular horror franchises of all-time, it’s not a particularly good movie. Compared to franchises like Halloween or A Nightmare On Elm Street, the Friday the 13th series didn’t really find its footing until it was already a few installments in. It was 1981’s Friday the 13th Part 2 that finally utilized Jason Voorhees as the main antagonist, but the iconic slasher didn’t don his signature hockey mask until 1982’s Friday the 13th Part III. Beyond simply nailing Jason’s wardrobe, Friday the 13th Part III set the tone for what the series would be; it’s a goofy, genuinely nasty bloodfest that makes little to no logical sense -- and that’s okay! However, Friday the 13th Part III would have taken the series in a much different direction if director Steve Miner had chosen to keep the original ending.

Friday the 13th Part III picks up after the ending of the second film, which confirmed that Jason had survived his first battle with the innocent teenager counselors at Camp Crystal Lake. Although the opening sequence shows a glimpse of Jason’s wrath as he ruthlessly murders an innocent store owner and his wife, the bulk of his vengeance is saved for the next group of unlucky teenagers that choose to make Crystal Lake their summer resort. The film introduces a likable set of new characters, including Chris Higgins (Dana Kimmell) and her friends Debbie (Tracie Savage), Andy (Jeffrey Rogers), Shelly (Larry Zerner), Vera (Catherine Parks), Chuck (David Katims), and Chili (Rachel Howard).

The issue that the first two Friday the 13th films had was the lack of empathy that they showed to the teenage characters that were in peril. The counselors that Jason picks off one-by-one were generally obnoxious, and thus the audience had no reason to empathize with them. The Friday the 13th series had yet to create a truly iconic “final girl” like Halloween’s Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) or A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp). However, this changed with the introduction of Chris. Chris made tactful, logical decisions that made her more relatable than some of the ignorant characters in the first two films. She also had a genuinely endearing personality that made her fight for survival more compelling.

Chris got to prove her merits as a “final girl” in the film’s terrific closing sequence, which ranks among the best sustained sequences in the entire Friday the 13th franchise. After Jason mercilessly murders Chris’ friends over the course of a brutal night, she manages to narrowly escape and hide in a remote shed. Unlike other characters in the Friday the 13th series, Chris actually puts up a fight against Jason and attempts to use a shovel to ward off his advances. It takes her a few tries to actually take him down, but Chris finally manages to put an end to Jason’s path of rampage after she hits him over the head with an ax. It was a rewarding conclusion to a character arc that the audience had grown invested in.

Although Friday the 13th Part III hints at Jason’s inevitable return in a future installment through a dream sequence during the ending, where Chris imagines Jason has returned (albeit without his mask), the film established the precedent that, perhaps, some of the heroes would live to fight another day. However, a very dark alternate ending revealed by Bloody Disgusting presented a much different way that things could have gone down. Although Friday the 13th Part III opened up a promising, fun future for the franchise, it could have taken it down a much darker route and turned it into a much more disturbing saga.

Although the theatrical version of Friday the 13th Part III allowed Chris to breathe easily after her final encounter with Jason, the film almost pulled a surprising twist on the audience. In an alternate version of events, Jason doesn’t just return to Chris' dream. He actually shows up at the front door of her Crystal Lake resort after the events of the previous night. An embittered Jason launches a surprise attack and severs Chris’ head from her body with a machete. Although the Friday the 13th series has plenty of graphic moments, the effects used by makeup artist Stan Winston in this original final sequence are among the saga’s most disturbing.

While the Friday the 13th saga is known for always pulling a trick on the audience in the last few moments, the series always maintains a somewhat campy tone. There’s something that’s almost endearing about how each film seems to confirm the potential for another installment by showing Jason emerging from death during the last few moments. However, having him show up at the last moment to kill a genuinely likable character (who has already dealt with enough) would have felt like a particularly sour note to end on. It’s fun to see Jason’s inventive kills throughout the film, but having him pop up for one last murder just to shock the audience just felt like it was in poor taste.

Thankfully, Friday the 13th Part III opted to let Chris survive. Even though she didn’t appear in additional installments, the film found a way to engage the audience with how it framed her journey. If Chris was able to survive her fight against Jason, then surely he couldn’t be completely unstoppable. It seems unlikely that beloved franchise characters like Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter’s Tommy Jarvis (Corey Feldman) or Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood’s Tina (Lar Park-Lincoln) would have been developed if Chris hadn’t been there first. However, Chris certainly would not have had as significant of an impact on the rest of the series if she had been brutalized within the last few frames of the film.

The final murder would have also contrasted with the tone that Friday the 13th Part III had set. The film engaged with some of the more fantastical sides of the Friday the 13th universe, and even used 3D to make the goofiest moments even more eye-popping. Inserting a rather realistic murder would have soured the audience on what had otherwise been one of the more enjoyable entries.