Over 43 years, there have been a whopping 12 Friday the 13th films. There would've been a lot more if it wasn't for that pesky lawsuit, which has resulted in no new entries since 2009 — but slasher fans are thankful for what we do have. While not every film in the franchise is a good one, Jason's biggest aficionados keep coming back to two as being the very best: 1984's Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter and 1986's Friday the 13th Part 6: Jason Lives. The latter could've been a joke, after the disaster that was Friday the 13th: A New Beginning and its copycat killer, and the bold decision to have Jason as a zombie in a meta film which winked at what came before.

Instead, Jason Lives has the most thought out plot and interesting characters. The hockey masked killer is at his most frightening, and even though he's not dead at the end, the climax is thrilling. The ending we got, however, is not the one that was intended. Director Tom McLoughlin had a different finale in mind, one that would've changed the franchise in huge ways. In Jason Lives, we almost met his father, Elias Voorhees.

What Is the Original Ending to ‘Jason Lives’?

Image via Paramount Pictures

In Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter we were introduced to Jason's ultimate nemesis, a young boy named Tommy Jarvis (Corey Feldman). Similar to Ginny (Amy Steel) in Friday the 13th Part 2, Tommy is able to get in Jason's head and kill him. Tommy returns in the much maligned follow up, but his mentally unstable character actually works. He's back for a third time in Jason Lives, now played by Thom Mathews. After accidentally raising Jason from the dead, Tommy has to put him down once more, now with love interest Megan (Jennifer Cooke) by his side.

Jason Lives ups the stakes by finally having child campers at Camp Crystal Lake (it is a summer camp, after all!). When Jason attacks the camp, Tommy gets in a small boat and coaxes the killer into the lake. Armed with a huge rock and a chain wrapped around it, Tommy wraps the chain around Jason's neck and drops the rock, which pulls Voorhees down like an anchor. It doesn't kill Jason, as the last we see of him his one good eye is open, but Jason is trapped at the bottom of Camp Crystal Lake, unable to move until he gets called up for a sequel. It's one of the franchise's most exciting finales, upending the final girl trope and giving us a final boy instead, but if director Tom McLoughlin had his way, the ending would've been a shocking one, introducing fans to a character we had long wondered about.

'Jason Lives' Alternate Ending Would Have Introduced Elias Voorhees

Image via Tom McLoughlin and Paramount Pictures

A few of the Friday the 13th sequels have alternate endings, most notably Friday the 13th Part 3, which filmed an unused final scene that saw final girl Chris (Dana Kimmell) get decapitated by Jason. That wouldn't have really altered the franchise, however, as Chris is not in any other films. The sequels could've continued on exactly the same, just with that third film having a downer ending where evil prevails for once. Jason Lives' ending would have taken Friday the 13th somewhere that it couldn't have erased. If it had gone there and actually introduced Jason's father, there would be no coming back.

In the DVD extras for Friday the 13th Part 6: Jason Lives, one extra is titled "Meeting Mr. Elias Voorhees." In it, Tom McLoughlin speaks about the ending he originally wanted, but which he had to scrap due to time and budget constraints. It was never filmed, but storyboards do exist. Jason Lives would have played out much the same way, with Jason being banished to the bottom of Camp Crystal Lake at the end. The only notable change would be that the drunken cemetery caretaker (Bob Larkin) wouldn't be killed in the film, stabbed in the throat by his own bottle of booze. Instead, he would live on, because he'd be needed for one more scene.

As McLoughlin put it, "I thought it would be very cool to introduce Jason's father, and that had not been done, and I always thought, well, obviously we met his father in the first one, what was his father like?" The DVD extra shows the unfilmed scene come to life through those storyboards, and Bob Larkin back to record his lines. Here, the caretaker is not just a drunk, but a man who specifically takes care of the graves of Jason and his mother. He's at Jason's grave when a man with long hair and wearing a long coat walks up. We can't see his face, but the caretaker knows him, calling the man Mr. Voorhees, and saying how he hasn't seen him here in some time. Elias silently hands over some money to the man for his services and walks to the graves. He stands there, his fist balled up in anger. His eyes are closed in grief, before we zoom in on them now open, filled with rage. It then cuts to Jason at the bottom of the lake. What would've happened next?

How Would Elias Voorhees Have Changed the 'Friday the 13th' Franchise?

Image via Tom McLoughlin and Paramount Pictures

Friday the 13th has had six more movies since this unused ending, and Elias Voorhees was never introduced. He was in the Jason Lives novel, and he is seen in a couple of graphic novels, as well as mentioned in the Friday the 13th game, but no film chose to look into Jason's past. Was that a good decision? On one hand, Jason's father would have breathed new life into a franchise that was getting stale. Running out of ideas, Friday the 13th was starting to get desperate. How about we have Jason fight Carrie? How about we send Jason to New York? Let's send Jason to space, that'll work! The introduction of Elias Voorhees would've spiced things up and sent the franchise in so many possible directions.

That may have not been for the best, though. The Halloween franchise lost its way by trying to get to know Michael Myers. He kills because Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is his sister. No, wait, he's following the orders of a cult. Rob Zombie's films told us The Shape had mommy issues and came from an abusive childhood. We don't get that with Jason. We know he has mommy issues. His mother, Pamela (Betsy Palmer), did kill for him in that first film, and we can gather that he kills for revenge in the sequels, but outside of a shrine to her, we don't know about Jason's past. The upcoming prequel series will probably explain too much, but the films kept Jason as a mostly faceless and unsympathetic monster.

To introduce his father would have humanized Jason. Do we see him interacting with his daddy, being pummeled and bullied, or egged on, like Leatherface in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies? Does Elias rescue his son from the bottom of Crystal Lake and then become a killer tag team with him, like Michael Myers and Corey (Rohan Campbell) in Halloween Ends? Fans didn't like that much. It took the focus away from the boogeyman. Elias Voorhees would have taken some of the focus away from Jason. Friday the 13th didn't need that. The franchise's best moments, back in the Paramount days, worked because of how simple it was. It was about a killer in the woods stalking teenagers. That's all it needed to be, and it's all we wanted. To add to it would've ruined that, as Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday proved with its wild take. To put Jason with his father would have changed his motive. We never see Jason with his mother, and that's a good thing. To do so would have made the man behind the mask a person rather than a monster. Pamela Voorhees was better left on her own and in the past. While an alternate universe with Elias in it could have been interesting to see, he's best left as a storyboard, an idea never brought to life. Friday the 13th has never needed anything more than Jason in a mask.