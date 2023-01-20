It has been an amazing time to be a horror fan. Along with so many amazing new original films scaring the heck out of moviegoers, major iconic genre franchises like Halloween and Scream have returned in such a huge way. However, the one slasher villain left out of the fun has been Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th. Because of a legal battle between the original film’s director Sean S. Cunningham and writer Victor Miller, the franchise has been in a stand still for the last number of years. Fans have recently started to see some light at the end of this horrific tunnel with the announcement that Miller was developing a Crystal Lake prequel series with Hannibal’s Bryan Fuller and A24. However, if you’ve been waiting on the next film installment of the franchise, genre fans have finally received some of the best news in years. Cunningham is working on a reboot to Friday the 13th with writer Jeff Locker and director Jeremy Weiss. The trio developed the idea after working together on the upcoming horror film The Night Driver.

This exciting update comes from Bloody Disgusting who talked to both Locker and Weiss about the potential Friday the 13th project. Locker explained:

“Sean hired me to do a rewrite on The Night Driver and after working closely with director Jeremy Weiss and him on that, we naturally got to talking about Friday the 13th and House. Jeremy and I pitched our dream reboot of Friday the 13th – with Sean’s blessing to keep developing it with him.”

Locker would talk further about how the excitement for the upcoming Crystal Lake series plays into their reboot idea, saying:

“Obviously, the prequel TV series has reignited interest about a new film so we’re hoping the surrounding excitement will inspire both sides to come together and give us Jason on the big screen again for the first time in 14 years, but we also have a Plan B for a sequel to the original we think fans will absolutely love and should avoid any legal entanglements.”

RELATED: 'Friday the 13th' Movie Posters, Ranked

The trio's great experience on The Night Driver brought them to not only the idea of a Friday the 13th reboot, but a House reboot as well. Weiss would go onto say:

“Working on The Night Driver with Sean and Jeff was such a great experience, by the time the momentum was picking up we were looking for what projects could be next in line. As a horror nerd through and through, Friday the 13th and House were naturally where I wanted to head next. Jeff not only felt the same, but had very similar ideas with where to take both franchises.”

While we don’t know any of the exact plot details yet or if this reboot will actually see the light of day, given the ongoing lawsuit and its resolution still being murky, it’s just great to know that new Jason content is in development. Like Locker said, it’s been 14 years since the last Friday the 13th film. Ironically the next film in the franchise would be the 13th installment. The only thing keeping the series alive in that time frame has been fans' love and the endlessly fun Friday the 13th: The Game. However, even that has been affected by the lawsuit as the game can’t legally receive updates anymore. Fans have been anxiously and patiently waiting for Jason Voorhees' return with every passing Friday the 13th. The film franchise has literally made the date into a national holiday for horror fans. While it's wonderful that a new series in the franchise is coming our way, especially given Fuller and A24’s great track records, Jason belongs back on the big screen with his blood-soaked counterparts Ghostface and Michael Myers.

While we wait to hear more news on this potential reboot, you can watch the original Friday the 13th’s trailer down below.