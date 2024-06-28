The Big Picture 2009's Friday the 13th remake is coming to 4K Blu-ray by Arrow Video on September 17th.

Includes new 4K Ultra HD transfer, audio commentaries, featurettes, and more.

The film is a modernized version of the first four Friday the 13th movies, and grossed $92 million.

2009's Friday the 13th remake, Platinum Dunes' attempt to haul Jason Voorhees up from the depths of Crystal Lake, is coming to 4K Blu-ray. Arrow Video is releasing the film in a two-disc set loaded with special features. The set will be released not on Friday the 13th, but on Tuesday the 17th of September.

The set will feature an all-new Crystal-Lake-clear 4K Ultra HD transfer of the film's 97-minute theatrical cut, which is accompanied by two new audio commentaries; one from director Marcus Nispel, and one from screenwriters Mark Swift and Damian Shannon. It will also include a 4K transfer of the film's "Killer Cut", which adds nine extra minutes of sex and violence; that cut will have its own audio commentary by film critics Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Josh Nelson. The set will also be loaded with featurettes, including new interviews with Nispel, Swift, Shannon, and cinematographer Daniel Pearl. It will also include an all-new video essay by critic Matt Donato, who sings the film's praises. It will also include archival featurettes from the film's previous home video releases, trailers, TV spots, an image gallery, and the film's electronic press kit. The set will retail for $35 USD, and can be preordered now on ArrowVideo.com.

What Is 2009's 'Friday the 13th' About?

The film is a reimagined compression of the first four Friday the 13th films into a single, modernized movie. It opens with a 1980 massacre at Camp Crystal Lake perpetrated by Pamela Voorhees (Nana Visitor); a surviving counselor decapitates her, which is witnessed by her young son Jason. Decades later, Jason has grown into the hulking Derek Mears, and promptly massacres a group of campers - save for Whitney (Amanda Righetti), who he abducts because she reminds him of Pamela. Weeks later, a second group comes up to Crystal Lake for a holiday - as does Whitney's brother, Clay (Jared Padalecki). Machete mayhem ensues, as Clay teams up with Jenna (Danielle Panabaker) to find Jason's horrific lair and rescue his sister while Jason picks off the cast one by one.

Produced by Michael Bay's Platinum Dunes, which remade a number of classic horror films around this time, including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and A Nightmare on Elm Street, the film was a success at the box office, grossing $92 million USD on a $19 million budget. To this day, however, it remains the last entry in the storied horror franchise. In the intervening years, there has been a great deal of legal wrangling over the rights to the franchise; it seemed to have been resolved with the announcement of Bryan Fuller's Crystal Lake TV series, but that project now seems deader than a Crystal Lake camp counselor.

Arrow Video's 4K Blu-ray set of Friday the 13th will be released on September 17, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.