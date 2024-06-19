The Big Picture After a successful 2009 reboot, there have been no new Friday the 13th installments due to a lawsuit between the creators.

A planned Crystal Lake TV series with A24 and Bryan Fuller fell through, citing various production issues.

Friday the 13th works best as a feature film, with fans craving a return to the simple, slasher roots of the franchise.

There are only a few horror icons so famous that you don't even have to be a fan of the genre to know who they are. Show a picture of Friday the 13th's hockey-masked killer to just about anyone and chances are they'll be able to tell you it's Jason Voorhees. Jason ruled the 1980s, with a movie coming out nearly every year, but by the '90s, as the franchise moved from Paramount to New Line Cinema, Jason stalked Camp Crystal Lake less and less. In 2009, he returned in a successful reboot, but since then, thanks to a lawsuit between creators Sean S. Cunningham and Victor Miller, Jason hasn't been seen. That seemed about to change when it was announced in 2022 that A24 and Bryan Fuller were collaborating on a Crystal Lake TV series for Peacock, which would have given us both Jason and Pamela Voorhees. Sadly, the series fell apart, and with The Wrap recently publishing a detailed report of what went on behind the scenes, it's time to accept that a Friday the 13th TV show just doesn't work.

A Planned 'Crystal Lake' A24 Series With Bryan Fuller Fell Through

After ruling the 1980s alongside Freddy Kruger and the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, Jason Voorhees' hold on the horror genre weakened drastically as the slasher craze died out. With the rights for the series transferring from Paramount to New Line Cinema, Jason returned for a bizarre sequel, 1993's Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday (spoiler alert: it wasn't), which turned the masked bad guy into some weird demon slug entity. That movie bombed so badly with fans that he didn't return again until 2001's nearly as weird Jason X, which sent the villain to space. After that movie was quickly dismissed as well, it took a reboot in 2009 to bring him back. That year's Friday the 13th went back to the basics, making Jason a ruthless killer at Crystal Lake again. Despite the success of this entry, which made $65 million at the domestic box office on a $19 million budget, it marked the last time we'd see Jason Voorhees. Michael Myers in Halloween and Ghostface in Scream have returned time and time again, but Pamela Voorhees' baby boy has been absent from the fun because of a contentious lawsuit between the director of the original 1980 film, Sean S. Cunningham, and its writer, Victor Miller, over who owned what and what they could do with it.

The lawsuit came to an end in 2021, and just one year later came the announcement, not of a new movie (what could have been the perfectly titled Friday the 13th Part 13), but of an interesting second-best option: a TV series. With the creative geniuses at A24 behind it, and Bryan Fuller, the producer of Hannibal, running it, and distribution set for Peacock, there was potential for the series known as Crystal Lake. While many details were under wraps, it was known that the original film's final girl, Adrienne King, was going to star in it in some form, and Kevin Williamson, who wrote Scream, would be on board as a writer. That was enough to excite Friday the 13th fans, but with all the sequels that have been canceled over the decades, they knew not to get their hopes up. That turned out to be the right mindset, because last month, like a machete to the gut, it was announced that Bryan Fuller was out as showrunner, and while there were hopes that Crystal Lake would carry on, they were going back to the drawing board to start over.

'Friday the 13th' Is Too Basic for a TV Series

On June 18 came a detailed report written by Drew Taylor from The Wrap about what killed Crystal Lake. The series was so deep into pre-production that none other than Oscar winner Charlize Theron was being looked at to star as Pamela Voorhees, with the plot taking place just after Jason's supposed drowning. On top of that, $300,000 had already been spent on soundstages in Canada, and directors and writers were hired and ready to go. Then the bottom fell out on the $85 million collaboration between A24 and Universal. With just three months to go before filming was to begin, A24 fired Bryan Fuller and co-showrunner Jim Danger Gray.

What had gone so wrong on Crystal Lake all of a sudden? Crew members told The Wrap that the series "was plagued by inexperienced production executives making questionable decisions, problems with the show’s writing staff and conflicts between showrunners and executives," while studio execs blamed Fuller and Gray for the problems. One A24 source called them "complicated people." Much of the issues seem to come down to money, with four writers owed $100,000 for their already finished scripts (many other scripts were way behind, partly because of the recent writer's strike), and a budget that was already $4-$6 million beyond expectations. A24 is said to still be interested in Crystal Lake, but it's not known if they want to use Fuller's scripts.

Crystal Lake shouldn't have been so difficult to figure out. This isn't Star Wars or Lord of the Rings with a deep mythology to work around and intricate special effects to create. Friday the 13th is as simple as it gets, with a guy in a hockey mask, and before that, his mommy, hacking up horny teenagers at a summer camp. Fans aren't tuning in for well-written origin story and Emmy Award-winning plots. They love Friday the 13th for its bare-bones slasher structure and gory kills, and even if the series had gone ahead, it's hard to see how they could have gotten so much material out of the most basic plot imaginable. Crystal Lake wouldn't have been Chucky, which has succeeded because its killer doll is allowed to be as wild as possible and get away with it. Jason Voorhees, despite once being a demon slug and going to space, has boundaries of what fans will tolerate.

'Friday the 13th' Works Best in a Feature Film Format

The Wrap revealed what Crystal Lake would have been about, with there being a plan for four seasons, each one deconstructing the first four Friday the 13th films. The first season seemingly would have focused on Pamela Voorhees (that's where a possible Charlize Theron casting would have come in), before the hockey masked Jason took center stage after that. If that was the plan, to only create longer versions of already made movies, then what was the point? It would have just been rehashing stories we already knew with a lot of extra padding. Rightly or wrongly, we don't watch a Friday the 13th movie for well-developed characters and subplots. Give us a final girl, mix in some sex-crazed and drug-taking friends, have Jason slash them up, the end. It's not a hard thing to do and shouldn't cost so much either.

This is why a slasher like Friday the 13th works best as a film. The announced Halloween TV series, which aims to go back to the beginning and look at different characters around Michael Myers, might end up having the same issues because it's the wrong format for its type of story. Friday the 13th fans haven't been craving a TV series for the past 15 years. It's another movie they want, and their demands aren't complicated. There isn't an outcry to explain Jason's powers or introduce us to his father and more characters. They just want a new movie that feels like the old ones, stripping away the weird sequels and getting back to what worked in the first place. The biggest debate might be whether it should be set during the winter or not, as the franchise has never had Jason in the snow. That's all they need. Anything else is just about someone with a lot of money trying to figure out how to make more of it through the most content possible.

1980's Friday the 13th is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

