Though a lawsuit means we haven't seen a Friday the 13th film since 2009's reboot, the franchise is still iconic, with its masked killer, Jason Voorhees, on par with Michael Myers from Halloween. From the good to the bad to the silly, the Friday the 13th franchise has given horror fans many memorable moments, whether it be a gory kill scene, a scary Jason moment, or a shocking finale. Even if the franchise began to lose its way when New Line Cinema took control, leading to that bonkers, very un-Friday feeling in Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday in 1993, those first eight films put out in 10 years by Paramount, for all their successes and flaws, is when the franchise was at its peak. You can pick and choose your favorite parts from movies here and there, but one of them, 1984's The Final Chapter, gave us a gory kill, a frightening Jason, and a jaw-dropping finale all in one five-minute span. While it wasn't the finale for the franchise, the ending of this film is everything that's great about '80s slashers. For the spooky day that's in it, let's look back at this slasher franchise's best moment.

'Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter' Is Regarded as the Best in the Franchise

Some dismiss the Friday the 13th series as a clone of Halloween, but from the beginning, it's clear that it's something different. That first film took place not in suburbia, but at a summer camp. There was no masked killer, but rather a mystery. We didn't know who the killer was, and then when it was revealed to be an older woman named Pamela Voorhees (Betsy Palmer), we were completely shocked. In the sequel, we get our first glimpse of Pamela's son Jason, a hillbilly in coveralls wearing a sack over his head. In the third film, the hockey mask was introduced. Though Jason looks different in those films, the plots are similar: Jason stalks horny teenagers at a camp, gets in some sick kills, and then the final girl takes him down, though not finishing the job. Jumping forward to the fifth film, A New Beginning, we'd have the dissatisfaction of a copycat killer, and then in parts 6-8, Jason as a zombie. While still fun to watch, he began to get dangerously close to becoming a parody of himself.

In between was The Final Chapter, coming out in 1984. It was not only the peak of the slasher subgenre, before it would become something watered down and played out, but it was also the peak of Friday the 13th itself. Everything was on point, from the setting and the characters to the music and the kills. And then there was Jason himself. In Part 3, Richard Brooker played him as a lumbering man, his head cocked to one side, his arm dangling. Later in the franchise, when Kane Hodder took over, Jason became a heavy-breathing, unstoppable hulk, that, while effective, was just like so many other masked killers. In The Final Chapter, Jason is played by Ted White. He's still human here, but no longer with physical limitations. He stands up straight, he runs fast, he's smart, but he's not yet an impenetrable beast. He's a man still, but a very angry and skilled one, and it's absolutely terrifying. This is Jason at his best. Every portrayal after was an attempt to replicate it.

Tommy Jarvis Is a Final Boy Unlike Anything We'd Seen Before

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Friday the 13th movies, like most slashers, are known for their final girls. The first three were all written well, not just as shy virginal stereotypes, but well thought out characters. The best of them was Friday the 13th Part 2's Ginny (Amy Steel), a smart young woman who is studying psychology. She's fascinated by Jason Voorhees, wondering why he is the way he is, and she uses that knowledge to defeat him not just with brawn but brains too, tricking him, in the end, to make him believe that she is his mother.

The films have done the final boy here and there, the boyfriend of the final girl there to help her out because God forbid she be able to do it on her own! The Final Chapter does that too, giving us a final girl in Trish (Kimberly Beck), but her final boy is not a manly love interest, it's an actual boy in her 12-year-old little brother, Tommy (Corey Feldman). That's not something you'll see much of, the foe of a killer being a child, and a believable one at that. Tommy feels like special effects wizard Tom Savini come to life on the screen, a weird kid obsessed with making monster masks and gory makeup. Just as Ginny had been fascinated by Jason, so is Tommy, due to his love of monsters. That knowledge, along with his special set of skills, will finally lead to Jason's demise.

'Friday the 13th' Films Often Botched Jason's Death Scene

Image via Paramount Pictures

Even if you love the Friday the 13th franchise, the most frustrating part of each movie is always Jason's death scene. For three acts, we're spending all this time building up a strong final girl who will defeat Jason Voorhees, only for her to get lazy when it actually comes to killing the guy. This one moment makes our heroine look dumb and has us screaming at the screen. That strategy was used so often in Friday the 13th and other slashers that it became a running joke. It's one of horror's worst tropes, knowing that the killer we think is dead isn't really.

In the original Friday the 13th, Alice Hardy (Adrienne King) takes the fight to Mrs. Voorhees, but it's a sloppy fight that might have you chuckling, as this ruthless killer is suddenly made to be pretty weak once she's revealed to be a middle-aged woman. Meanwhile, Alice gets a blow in, knocking Mrs. Voorhees down, only to immediately run away instead of finishing her off. It leads to a fight scene that is way too drawn out, but which thankfully gets overlooked due to the ending, where Alice finally grabs a machete and cuts off Pamela Voorhees' head, leaving her very much dead. There's no coming back from that! That's what makes the final scenes in the next two films so frustrating.

Now, by this point, Paramount knew they had a franchise on their hands, so they had to come up with a way that left Jason defeated, but with injuries he could still somewhat logically come back from. This led to the movies sacrificing the strengths of their final girls. Ginny in Friday the 13th Part 2 is the smartest final girl of them all, but when it comes time to kill Jason, she takes a machete and whacks him in the shoulder, then walks off victorious, as if a blow to the trapezius was going to keep him down. Such a weak ending takes away all the suspense that had been building up for 90 minutes. Friday the 13th Part 3's final girl, Chris (Dana Kimmel), does better, first hanging Jason, then hitting him in the head with an ax rather than the shoulder. She doesn't go for the double tap, however, leaving Jason to just lay there on the ground when we know he's going to get back up at some point. Because of this, it's no surprise when Jason wakes up in the morgue in The Final Chapter. Did those ambulance drivers even take his vitals or did they just assume that, because he wasn't moving, he was a goner?

'The Final Chapter' Kills off the Human Version of Jason Voorhees

It's easy to laugh at a Friday the 13th movie with "Final Chapter" in the title. There would only be eight more movies in the franchise after this "final" one, yet this truly was meant to be the end — and in a way, it was. This is the end of Jason in his living human form. The Final Chapter gives us a satisfying ending by going for that, despite what would come later. This ending goes for broke. We have Jason at his scariest, bursting through a door on a dark and stormy night where Tommy and his sister, Trish, are the only ones left; their mother is dead, Trish's beau and all of her friends are dead, and it's just her and a little kid now. Tommy thinks of a way to fight back. He runs upstairs, and looking at a newspaper drawing of a young Jason, begins to transform himself into the murderer as a boy, shaving his head, and leaving patches of hair here and there so that he looks like that boy who drowned in Camp Crystal Lake all those years ago.

Yes, it's a little silly that he's doing this, and how fast he does it, leaving his sister to fight Jason downstairs alone, but she's a formidable final girl, slicing Jason's hand in half with a machete. Just as Jason has her, however, Tommy appears at the bottom of the steps, shouting the killer's name. Voorhees turns, confused to see himself, just as he had been confused to see his mother in Part 2. Tommy urges Jason to remember who he is and what happened to him. With the killer almost in a trance, Trish swings the machete, knocking the mask from Jason's grotesque face.

'Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter' Gave Us a Satisfying Ending

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Then comes the end of Jason, one which isn't cheap or left open for a return (a futile gesture, but still). Tommy now takes the machete and doesn't aim for the shoulder of a hardened skull but right for Jason's face. The blade plunges deep, and as Jason falls to his knees, it slices his brain in half. There's no coming back from that, except this is a slasher, so when the dead killer's finger twitches, Tommy takes the machete and sends it crashing down into Jason's flesh repeatedly, all while screaming, "Die! Die!" See, that's how you do it! Tommy knew all about the double tap. Heck, he did more of a two-dozen tap with how many times he swung the machete. We don't see where he's aiming, but we know Tommy's not going for a limb. With that look in his eyes and the way his shocked sister pulls him off Jason, we know he's going straight for the head.

The Final Chapter doesn't insult the audience or our hero this time, but just two years later they would, turning Tommy into a guy who ends up responsible for every death since. Friday the 13th: A New Beginning has a traumatized Tommy (John Shepherd) going up against a copycat killer in a world where Jason is still very much dead. Tommy defeats this hockey-masked killer too, but it only leaves him even more messed up, so the next time we see him, in Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, Tommy (Thom Matthews) decides to dig up Jason's corpse and burn it. For one, why wasn't the guy just cremated at the time? And even though he wasn't, he's been buried for years, so it's safe to assume he's a goner for good. Tommy unwittingly brings Jason back with a bolt of lightning, then it's back to the clumsy endings. Jason is sent to the bottom of Camp Crystal Lake at the end, but then he's just left there. The same exact thing happens in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood. If Jason dies, the franchise dies, so the filmmakers didn't even try. Instead, they only restrained him.

With Tommy Jarvis, the Friday the 13th franchise now had its archenemy for its villain, it's Laurie Strode to Michael Myers. It all started in 1984 with The Final Chapter, where a satisfying movie with a killer in his most terrifying incarnation met the ultimate final hero in a battle that kept its promise. It aimed to please fans and not treat us like idiots, giving us what we wanted from a Friday the 13th movie but in a way we weren't expecting. The Final Chapter might not be the final one, but it's the best chapter. A smart, rewarding ending makes that possible.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter is available to rent on Amazon.

