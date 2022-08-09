With the release of Peacock's upcoming true-crime series a couple of months away, several new images from A Friend of the Family have been released, showcasing some of the actors that will star in the show while also teasing an emotionally moving and intense crime drama.

Set in the 1970s and based on a true story, the images offer a new look at several characters in the upcoming show, featuring familiar faces. Anna Paquin (X-Men) is featured in the set of images as Mary Ann Broberg, a mother of three daughters who begins to realize the mistake she made by trusting her neighbor Robert Berchtold with her oldest daughter. Paquin's talented acting is on full display as she carries a worrisome expression, showcasing the emotional turmoil she will face throughout the series. Berchtold, played by Jake Lacy (Being the Ricardos) is seen in the images as with a subtle and arrogant smile, hinting at the manipulative nature of the character. Berchtold eventually grooms the family and kidnaps Broberg's oldest daughter.

Colin Hanks (Impeachment: American Crime Story) will play Bob Broberg, Mary's husband who begins to grow suspicious of Berchtold as the family becomes closer to him. Lio Tipton (The Edge of Sleep) appears in the set of images as Gail Berchtold, Robert's wife who is concerned about his mood swings and eventually learns of the shocking crime he commits. Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) will play as Jan Broberg in her later years. The oldest daughter of Mary and Bob, Jan is seen nervously in the images as she eventually trusts Berchtold as he attempts to kidnap her. Hendrix Yancey (George & Tammy) will play a younger version of the character who is seen smiling, a contrast to herself in later years.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: First ‘A Friend of the Family’ Images Show a Nervous Mckenna Grace & a Creepy Jake Lacy

The new images for the upcoming series indicate that the show will be an intense and emotionally engaging drama as it centers itself as a cautionary tale about the manipulation of an entire family. The series will be based on the true story of Jan Broberg's abduction which was the center of the 2017 documentary Abducted in Plain Sight, which revealed the hideous and evil nature of Berchtold's shocking crimes. The real-life mother and daughter Jan and Mary Ann Broberg will be producing the series. With a talented cast alongside a tragic true story, A Friend of the Family will debut on Peacock later this year.

Nick Antosca writes the series and executive produces alongside Eliza Hittman, who also directs multiple episodes. Jan Broberg and Mary Ann Broberg will serve as producers for A Friend in the Family.

A Friend of the Family will be available to stream on October 6. Check out the show's official synopsis, the new images and our interview with Grace about her appearance in Ghostbusters: Afterlife below:

A FRIEND OF THE FAMILY is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.” The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family, and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered — and how they survived.

Image via Peacock

Image via Peacock

Image via Peacock

Image via Peacock

Image via Peacock

Image via Peacock

Image via Peacock

Image via Peacock