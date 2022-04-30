When a television show features aliens coming to earth, it is rarely for benevolent reasons. Roswell, V, and Falling Skies are just a few featuring extraterrestrial meanies. Then there are shows that feature aliens that have no ill will toward humans (or at least changed their mind about world domination), and stick around for a time. Here’s but a few of the friendly aliens that have graced the small screen.

1. Alien aka Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle (Resident Alien)

An alien (Alan Tudyk) crashes on Earth, with the mission to kill all humans, and assumes the identity of the town doctor, Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle. Wait... isn't this a list of friendly aliens? Well, he's not there yet, but as he deals with the life that Harry left behind — marriage, fatherhood, dodgy affairs — Harry learns more and more about humanity. The more he learns, the more he questions his mission. Besides, Harry's cover is already blown thanks to a 9-year-old boy that can see his true identity.

2. Mork (Mork & Mindy)

Mork (Robin Williams), an extraterrestrial from Ork, first debuted on an episode of Happy Days. The episode proved popular enough to prompt his own show, Mork & Mindy. Mork is sent to Earth by his superior, Orson (Ralph James), to observe humans (but mostly to get Mork off of Ork, where humor is not allowed). He encounters Mindy (Pam Dawber), who allows him to live in her attic after promising to keep his secret safe. The role of Mork is a perfect example of an actor and a character made for one another. The show allowed Williams, initially unknown, to be, well, Williams. Manic, funny, a master of impressions and physical comedy, Mork is truly unique amongst his peers.

3. ALF (ALF)

Gordon Shumway (Mihaly 'Michu' Meszaros/Paul Fusco), a furry alien from the planet Melmac, crash lands in the Tanner home after fleeing the destruction of his planet. The Tanners name him ALF, Alien Life Form, vowing to keep him safe from the Alien Task Force until he can repair his spacecraft. The wise-cracking alien brings chaos for the family, but they grow to love him. Even if he wants to eat their cat, Lucky. ALF is much funnier than you might remember.

4. Roger (American Dad)

One of the two Seth MacFarlane-led animated series on Fox (Family Guy being the other), American Dad is a more traditional sitcom, but it doesn’t mean it’s normal. Unless harboring an Area 51 escapee named Roger (MacFarlane) isn't unusual. Welcomed into the Smith family after saving Stan's (also MacFarlane) life, Roger is selfish, indulgent, irascible, and an alcoholic with a penchant for dressing as various personas.

5. Exigius 12½/Uncle Martin (My Favorite Martian)

My Favorite Martian features Bill Bixby as reporter Tim O’Hara, who befriends a Martian, Exigius 12½ (Ray Walston), who crashes near L.A. Tim takes the Martian in, telling others he is Tim's "Uncle Martin," to keep his identity a secret. Easier said than done. "Uncle Martin" has retractable antennae, can read minds, turn invisible, freeze people (or speed them up), and has a penchant for creating devices, like a time machine. He should be more careful — you don't want to make Bill Bixby angry. You wouldn't like him when he's angry.

6. Detective George Francisco (Alien Nation)

One of the few dramatic series with Earth-bound aliens (Resident Alien is more a dramedy), Alien Nation is a police procedural spun off from the movie of the same name. "Newcomers," fleeing from enslavement, are welcomed to Earth after their UFO crashes in the Mojave Desert. One of them, George Francisco (Eric Pierpoint), becomes a police detective, paired with Detective Matthew Sikes (Gary Graham). As they fight crime together, they learn to respect one another's culture.

7. The Great Gazoo (The Flintstones)

The sixth and final season of The Flintstones introduced The Great Gazoo (Harvey Korman), a tiny, green, floating alien banished through time and space to Earth from his home planet Zetox. Ordered to do good deeds for whoever found him first, Gazoo lucks out (?) and is found by Fred (Alan Reed) and Barney (Mel Blanc), whom he calls dum-dums. He performs a number of amazing feats, most of which end up causing trouble for Fred and Barney.

8. The Solomon Family (3rd Rock From The Sun)

Arriving on Earth to learn all they can about it, a group of aliens assume human forms as the Solomon family: Dr. Dick Solomon (John Lithgow), Sally (Kristen Johnston), Harry (French Stewart), and the oldest of the group taking on the guise of the youngest, Tommy (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). In doing so, they open themselves to human emotions, physical needs, and on, things they are unprepared for and do not understand, without the base of human experience to deal with it. Cue the hijinks. Lithgow shows off, for one of the first times in his career, some amazing comic chops, while Stewart, Johnston and Gordon-Levitt hit stardom with their own deft handling of comedy.

9. The Bird-Kersees (The Neighbors)

Criminally underrated, The Neighbors features a normal human family that move to Hidden Hills, a townhouse community, unaware that it harbors Zabvronians, aliens that have been on Earth for 10 years, waiting for instructions on how to return home. The aliens are quirky, at best. They name themselves after sports celebrities, drive around in golf carts, and cry green goo from their ears. The family that lives right next door to the norms are the Bird-Kersees: Larry Bird (Simon Templeman), Jackie Joyner-Kersee (Toks Olagundoye), Reggie Jackson (Tim Jo), and Dick Butkus (Ian Patrick). The family, as they learn more from their Earth neighbors, are hilarious, especially Templeman.

10. Willie (V)

V was the miniseries that introduced the world to the Visitors, a carnivorous race of reptilian aliens, disguised as humans to take over Earth. One, however, did not agree with the plans for invasion: Willie, as played by the man of your dreams, Robert Englund. Mild-mannered, he joined the Resistance, offering whatever he could to help in their cause.

11. Autobots (Transformers)

More than meets the eye, Transformers is based on the popular toys of the same name. Decepticons, led by the evil Megatron (Frank Welker) come to Earth from Cybertron, ready to wreak havoc. Thankfully, the heroic Autobots, led by the virtuous Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), arrive to stop them. The franchise expands into multiple media platforms, but the heroic and noble Autobots are always on the side of humanity.

