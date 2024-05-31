The Big Picture Warner Bros is releasing a 4K UHD box set of Friends to celebrate its 30th anniversary, available for pre-order on Amazon.

The set includes the 234 original broadcast episodes with bonus features like gag reels, but no extended cuts from the episodes confirmed yet.

Fans can expect over 20 hours of extra features, but there's uncertainty about whether there will be a tribute to Matthew Perry, who passed away in 2023.

If you were looking for an excuse to watch all 10 seasons of Friends again... well, Warner Bros. is giving it to you this Fall. This week, Amazon made available for pre-order a box set including every installment of the series. This will be the first-ever release of the sitcom in 4K UHD format — a must-have for fans and collectors all over the world. The set will be officially released on September 24, and it's currently priced at $249.99.

The box set is celebratory of the series' 30th anniversary and, not by chance, it's getting released around the same time as the first episode aired on NBC all the way back in 1994. The Amazon product description section teases some of the bonus content that fans can expect to see in the new edition, and one of them is the always-funny gag reels in which we see the cast's talent for improvisation and the several times they broke character across the decade they worked together.

The description also informs that the 234 episodes from the box set are the original broadcast ones, meaning that the extended cuts of some of them might not be available in this edition. Amazon and Warner Bros. are yet to announce further details from the bonus features, including if some episodes will come with audio commentary, what sort of making of featurettes we can expect to see and if the reunion special that Max aired in 2021 will be featured among the bonus content. However, over 20 hours of extra features are being teased.

Farewell to Matthew Perry

Image via NBC

The distribution company is also yet to announce if the special edition will feature some kind of homage to Matthew Perry, who died in late 2023. Considering that this type of special edition enters physical production a long time before it is actually announced, there is a chance that there wasn't time to include a celebration of Perry's time in Friends. However, it wouldn't be a surprise if Warner Bros. included a tribute on the digital edition of the box set.

Friends aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and it's still a reference when it comes to sitcoms all over the world. The series catapulted the careers of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry. Since it first came out three decades ago, it was very much a product of its time. Today, the series' creators and cast admit that the series lacked representation and toxic aspects of the Ross-Rachel relationship have been repeatedly pointed out by fans. However, we can't ignore the Emmy-winning series' relevance in pop culture, and how it helped shape what we perceive as comedy to this day.

The Friends 4K UHD box set will be released on September 24.