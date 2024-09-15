There are tons of unrealistic things that happen on television. One of the biggest improbabilities is when characters with certain menial jobs lead lavish lives. Like how did Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) from Sex and the City possibly afford that luxurious New York City brownstone apartment and tons of Manolos on a newspaper columnist's salary? Or what about New Girl's Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and Nick (Jake Johnson), who somehow live in a massive Los Angeles apartment on a teacher and bartender salary, respectively? But perhaps the biggest example of this is the NBC classic sitcom, Friends. How could those characters actually afford their huge apartments and constant cups of joe at Central Perk? Here's a breakdown of how the Friends gang might have been able to enjoy those enviable lifestyles.

How Did Monica and Rachel Really Pay for Their 'Friends' Apartment?

Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) were obviously extremely lucky to snag their Greenwich Village apartment. Not only is it much bigger than average units in that area (which typically run about 687 square feet), some television magic was utilized to make the apartment actually seem about 1100 square feet. Their apartment featured several bedrooms, a large living room, a decent-sized kitchen, and an impressive balcony, making it a dream New York City apartment. It would have cost about $2,000 to $3,000 a month in rent for an apartment like this during the show's run from 1994-2004 (and today, it would have a shocking price tag of about $5,000 to $8,500 a month in rent). So, how on earth did the girls manage this? Monica reveals in Season 4 that her grandmother was the original tenant, and the building was rent-controlled. Monica inherited the lease, so the girls only had to pay $200 a month! Monica worked as a waitress and as a chef and would have been making somewhere around the average salary for the 1990s of $27,000 a year. Rachel was probably only earning about $12,000 a year as a waitress at Central Perk before she transitioned into being a fashion executive, so between the two of them, it would have been a breeze to cover the astoundingly cheap $200 a month in rent.

Joey and Chandler Snagged a Smaller Apartment on 'Friends'

Even though Joey (Matt LeBlanc) was Dr. Drake Ramoray, he didn't always have steady acting jobs. But Chandler (Matthew Perry) had a well-paying job in statistical analysis and data reconfiguration (otherwise known as a "transponster"), and he probably made something like $60,000 a year. Although it's unclear exactly how big their apartment was, it seemed much smaller than Monica and Rachel's apartment and didn't have a large balcony as a selling point. For these reasons, the rent was probably less than $2,000 a month and would have been fairly manageable with the salaries of Chandler and Joey combined (even if Joey wasn't able to contribute a lot every single month).

Ross and Phoebe Also Somehow Managed to Pay Rent on 'Friends'

Ross (David Schwimmer) had a two-bedroom apartment, and even with having to pay child support, he was still living comfortably as a successful paleontologist with a salary of around $134,000 a year. Ross was also the only one who didn't continuously have a roommate, so he was perhaps the most successful of the Friends crew in that respect. The biggest mystery of how these characters afforded their lifestyles is probably Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow). She worked as a massage therapist and at many odd jobs but probably would only have had an annual salary of around $10,000. She mentions splitting costs with her roommate, Denise (who we never see), but Phoebe's lifestyle in New York City was generally the most unrealistic out of the whole group.

Of course, rents and salaries were much lower in a 1990s world than today, so it makes sense that everybody was living off a smaller paycheck. But without that rent-controlled apartment and most of the characters relying on several people helping to pay the rent, there's no way the Friends gang would have been able to survive in New York City otherwise. Not everyone would want to watch a sitcom about characters barely scraping by, so it makes sense that the Friends writers would have made things a little more aspirational. However, especially with inflation today, watching the show now can feel like it existed in a rose-colored time warp. Most viewers didn't seriously question how these people were living so well when it aired. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter if the show was based on realistic financial matters or not; it's this group of characters that we're still in love with.

