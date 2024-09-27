When it comes to modern sitcoms, there are few shows that are more iconic than Friends. The NBC comedy was popular as it aired, lasting for ten seasons, but its fame has only continued to grow. Even more than two decades after the show came to an end, it remains highly regarded by its ever-expanding audience, even if some of its elements haven’t aged well. For most viewers, it’s the show’s beloved characters that continue to bring them back to Friends. The tightly-knit group was often more like family than pals, as the title suggests. Throughout the show, they experience the highs and lows of being in their twenties together while living in close quarters.

Indeed, many of the show’s best plots stemmed from Monica (Courtney Cox) and Rachel’s (Jenifer Aniston) apartment being directly across the hall from that of Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Joey’s (Matt LeBlanc). However, this epic neighborhood almost never happened. The show’s esteemed production designer, John Shaffner, had to think on a budget. But a slight change to his design forever changed the show.

‘Friends’ Set Was Designed on a Budget

Image via NBC

When production began on the pilot episode of Friends, there was no way to know the juggernaut the show would eventually become. In an interview between production designer John Shaffner and Architectural Digest, Shaffner revealed that he was given a minimal budget to work with as he created the sets. For the pilot episode, he was only allotted $45,000, which may sound like a considerable sum, but for comparison, Shaffner said that a pilot of a like nature today would cost upward of $250,000. Thus, the legendary designer had to get creative to stay on budget.

Both the Central Perk set and Monica’s apartment have large windows designed to look out on the streets of New York. The Manhattan setting is vital to the show’s plot, but the series was filmed on the Warner Brothers backlot in Los Angeles. Thus, it was essential for the set to include views of the city. However, the budget didn’t allow Shaffner the funds to create backdrops to fill the aforementioned windows. To finish the sets, he took a trip into the Warner Brothers’ scenic art department storage. There, he found backdrops that wouldn’t break the budget and still work…sort of. “I found these funny old backdrops that could have been a backdrop of New York in 1920,” Shaffner said to Architectural Digest. “The backdrop outside of the coffee house was awful…we put some frosted lines around the lower half, and I told [set decorator] Greg Grande we need to have something hanging in front of these windows, plants, light fixtures, whatever you can think of, because we do not want to see out the window.”

Despite having to make compromises, Shaffner and his team created a very special spin on New York for Friends. He reflected on the show’s take on the big city, saying: “Our world of New York that we created for 10 years was, in a weird kind of way, a soft landing place of New York… We romanticized it. I mean, where else would you leave your apartment door unlocked?” Yet, his initial design didn’t make it all the way to the show, and Shaffner’s cost-saving change would alter the trajectory of the show.

Joey and Chandler Originally Weren’t Monica’s Neighbors

Image via NBC

Over the course of its 10-season run, the six friends had living situations and relationships that changed. However, the one element that stayed consistent was Monica and Joey’s close living quarters (with the brief exception of a few episodes where Joey moves out). The two were across the hall neighbors since the pilot, all the way up until the series finale. However, originally, the two apartments weren’t laid out that way. In fact, they weren’t originally neighbors at all. According to Shaffner’s interview with AD, the set was quite different.

In the model set Shaffner presented to the show’s executive producer, Kevin Bright, he originally only had the entrance to Monica’s apartment in the hall, which would have allowed the team extra space to use should they need it. But Bright turned the idea down. “I think we should have another working space for the performance,” Bright said. “And don’t you think that ultimately the boys should live across the hall.” Shaffner went back and built a new model, initially placing the apartments on the top floor, hoping to make a lasting gag out of the idea that the friends would always be winded when they came up, but that was quickly changed. “It was a moment we went, ‘Oh, can’t do that. That joke will be too old,” Shaffner explained. “So we dropped them down a few floors and never talked about it again.” Once the design was fully realized, the show’s dynamic changed forever.

The Apartment Set-Up Led to Some of ‘Friends’ Best Storylines

Close

Monica’s apartment was more or less the central location for the show, as she constantly hosted her friends, expectedly or unexpectedly. The proximity to the apartment that Joey and (for many years) Chandler lived in provided the friends with some of the show’s funniest moments. Many of these storylines would have been impossible without the set-up. From Rachel and Chandler’s cheesecake-robbing shenanigans to the two separate parties to keep Rachel’s parents separated, many stories relied on them living right next door to each other. But more than any one plot, the placement of the apartments enabled the gag of Joey dropping by at any given moment and taking food. It is the final design that truly gave Friends a homey, close-knit feeling. Perhaps the best example can be found in the series’ annual Thanksgiving shows. Though dinner itself was always at Moncia’s, the plots would often involve some sort of pre-dinner mess up that made both locations essential.

Friends remains one of the most special shows in the history of television. Its characters connected deeply with viewers, and it created a special, albeit fantastical New York. Friends is a clear example of the impact the set design can have on a show. While it may have seemed a small change at the time, moving Joey and Chandler across the hall from Monica really solidified the show’s identity.

Friends Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing, and Phoebe Buffay are six twenty-somethings living in New York City. Over 10 years and seasons, these friends go through life lessons, family, love, drama, friendship, and comedy. Release Date September 22, 1994 Cast Matt LeBlanc , Matthew Perry , David Schwimmer Jennifer Aniston , Courteney Cox , Lisa Kudrow Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 10 Studio Network NBC Expand

Friends is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max