Premiering in 1994, Friends became a cultural phenomenon, capturing the hearts of millions with its witty humor, relatable characters, and memorable catchphrases. Its portrayal of friendship, love, and the trials of adulthood resonated across generations, creating a lasting connection with viewers. The ensemble cast, led by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, created a chemistry that felt authentic and delivered performances that brought their characters to life.

Friends continues to attract new generations of fans through reruns and streaming platforms, ensuring its place as a timeless classic that transcends its ‘90s origin while also remaining a source of joy for its loyal audiences worldwide. In light of Matthew Perry’s passing, which shocked and saddened many who remembered him in his much-beloved role as Chandler Bing, now is a great time to highlight some of his and the rest of the cast members’ best moments and episodes in Friends from each season.

“The One with the Blackout” - Season 1, Episode 7 (1994)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

In the episode, chaos ensues when a power outage plunges New York City into darkness. Ross struggles to confess his feelings to Rachel, who is unaware of his crush, but Rachel meets a new Italian neighbor, Paolo (Cosimo Fusco) while looking for the owner of a stray cat who earlier attacked Ross. Meanwhile, Chandler gets trapped in an ATM vestibule with supermodel Jill Goodacre, leading to awkward yet humorous interactions.

Amidst the flickering candles, the episode captures the humor and quirky dynamics of the group as they navigate unexpected events in the dimly lit city, creating an environment where the characters are forced to confront their feelings and desires While the blackout could have been a great plot device to further the relationship between Ross and Rachel, it was probably better to wait for a more significant moment and let each character confront themselves.

“The One with the Prom Video” - Season 2, Episode 14 (1996)

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

“The One with the Prom Video” centers around the discovery of an old prom video from high school featuring Monica, Rachel, and Ross. The video prompts Ross to confess his long-standing feelings for Rachel. As Rachel, for the first time, watches Ross’ disappointment at not being able to fill in for Chip Matthews, Rachel’s prom date whom she thought stood her up but was simply late, she realizes the depth of Ross’ emotions for her. This revelation sparks a significant turning point in Ross and Rachel's relationship, providing viewers with the long-awaited confirmation of their romance.

The episode marked a pivotal moment in Friends' history. It was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards and won one for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series. The famous line "See? He's her lobster!" originates from this episode, referring to the idea that lobsters mate for life. Overall, the episode is cherished for its emotional impact and the crucial moments that would forever change the course of Ross and Rachel's relationship.

“The One with the Morning After” - Season 3, Episode 16 (1997)

IMDb Rating: 9/10

“The One with the Morning After” follows the aftermath of Ross's one-night stand with Chloe (Angela Featherstone), the girl from the Xerox place. The story unfolds in real time as Ross desperately tries to prevent Rachel from finding out about his infidelity. Tensions escalate in Monica's apartment, leading to an intense confrontation between Ross and Rachel, and forcing the rest of the gang into a night-long hideout in Monica’s bedroom.

The episode gained notoriety for its intense emotional scenes, especially the confrontation between Ross and Rachel. Additionally, the episode was also the first to coin the classic Friends quote and long-standing running gag on the sitcom, “We were on a break!" To this day, fans continue to debate if Ross and Rachel were truly "on a break;" a testament to the show's relatability.

“The One with the Embryos” - Season 4, Episode 12 (1998)

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

The gang engages in a high-stakes trivia contest to determine who knows each other best. If the women win, Joey and Chandler have to give up their chick and duck; if the men win, Monica and Rachel have to surrender their apartment to them. Hosted by Ross, the questions challenge the friends’ knowledge of each other and cover details about their lives. Meanwhile, Phoebe undergoes an embryo implantation process to become a surrogate mother for her half-brother Frank’s (Giovanni Ribisi) triplets.

“The One with the Embryos” is not only the highest-rated episode of Friends' fourth season, but also one of the most iconic in the series. The answers from the trivia, such as “Transpondster," “Viva Las Gay-gas,” and “Miss Chanandler Bong” became some of the words most associated with the series. Interestingly, Lisa Kudrow was already pregnant when filming the episode. As a result, the writers had to incorporate her pregnancy into the series’ storyline, eventually deciding that Phoebe would be carrying the embryos of her half-brother.

“The One Where Everybody Finds Out” - Season 5, Episode 14 (1999)

IMDb Rating: 9.7/10

In the fourteenth episode of the fifth season, titled “The One Where Everybody Finds Out," Phoebe accidentally witnesses Monica and Chandler’s secret romance, which started as an impulsive one-night stand in London. As Phoebe, Rachel, and Joey gradually piece together the truth, their attempts to mess with Monica and Chandler create hysterical moments. Simultaneously, Ross learns that “Ugly Naked Guy," who lives in the apartment across from Monica’s, is subletting his place. As Ross applies for the sublet, he is mortified when he sees Monica and Chandler having sex through the window.

“The One Where Everybody Finds Out” is one of the highest-rated episodes of the fifth season of Friends due to its exceptional comedic timing, clever writing, and the stellar performances of the cast. The episode received three Emmy Award nominations - one for Kudrow’s performance, one for directing, and the last one for writing.

“The One with the Proposal: Part 2” - Season 6, Episode 25 (2000)

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

Taking place in the season six finale, Monica finds herself in a conflicting situation. Monica’s ex-boyfriend, Richard (Tom Selleck), tells Monica he still loves her and wants to marry and have children with her. On the other hand, Chandler, whose plan was to make Monica believe he doesn’t want marriage but had his first proposal ruined, is now planning his next proposal. However, Joey tells Chandler that Richard has just declared his love for Monica, making Monica believe that Richard can offer her what Chandler can’t - marriage and family.

In a panic, Chandler hurriedly looks for Monica, eventually arriving at Richard’s apartment. There, Richard tells Chandler that Monica has just visited him. Chandler then explains to Richard that it had all just been a misunderstanding and that he had planned to propose to Monica all along. With a heavy heart, Richard tells Chandler to chase after Monica and to “never let her go." When Chandler returns to the apartment, he finds Joey in the hallway telling him that Monica has just packed her bags and left for her parents’ house for a few days. Thinking that he had messed up, he enters Monica’s apartment - only to find the whole place lit with candles and Monica on her knees ready to propose. As Monica struggles to speak and is overwhelmed with emotions, Chandler also kneels and proposes to her.

“The One with Monica and Chandler’s Wedding: Part 2” - Season 7, Episode 23 (2001)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

“The One with Monica and Chandler's Wedding: Part 2” is the culmination of a season-long storyline that sees Monica and Chandler tying the knot in a two-part special. While Ross tries to encourage Chandler - who suddenly gets cold feet on his big day - to proceed with his wedding, Rachel tries to convince Monica that everything is on the right track. Simultaneously, Phoebe finds a positive pregnancy test and assumes it to be Monica’s, which is later revealed to be Rachel's, and Joey, who will officiate the wedding, is stuck on set and is worried about not arriving at the wedding on time.

The episode is a delightful blend of comedy, drama, and emotions. From the mishaps faced by the gang to the heartwarming vows exchanged between Monica and Chandler, along with the surprise guest appearance of a familiar face, make this season finale a fan-favorite.

“The One with the Rumor” - Season 8, Episode 9 (2001)

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

For Thanksgiving dinner, Ross and Monica invite their old high school classmate, Will Colbert (Brad Pitt), to the apartment. Initially unable to recognize Will, Rachel is immediately attracted to him. Will’s hostile behavior toward Rachel, however, soon reveals that Will was part of the “I Hate Rachel Greene” club in high school, which he co-founded with Ross. Throughout the episode, Will shows his hatred towards Rachel for being mean to him in high school, such as telling her that he was the person responsible for spreading the rumor of Rachel being a hermaphrodite.

The episode became an instant hit for many reasons. Not only was Friends already one of the most successful sitcoms and shows at the time, but Brad Pitt’s exciting role as a guest star further elevated its success. Additionally, Pitt and Aniston had just gotten married in 2000, one year before he appeared on the sitcom. Friends’ reputable status, combined with Pitt and Aniston’s marriage - Hollywood’s new favorite it couple - and the hilarious storyline makes it a standout in Friends’ extensive repertoire.

“The One with Rachel’s Other Sister” - Season 9, Episode 8 (2002)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

In “The One with Rachel's Other Sister," the gang once again gathers for Thanksgiving, and tension arises when Rachel's spoiled and self-centered sister, Amy Greene (Christina Applegate) makes an unexpected visit. Amy's insensitive comments, such as referring to Ross and Rachel’s daughter “Emma” as “Emmet," or claiming that the people who worked on Days of Our Lives must have “put a lot of make-up” on Joey, infuriated Rachel and her friends.

Despite only appearing in two episodes of Friends, Applegate's memorable guest appearance as Rachel’s annoying sister earned her two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, one of which she won. In addition to already being IMDb’s highest-rated episode of the eighth season, the episode recently garnered further attention for a particular scene that showed Chandler joking and stating “I guess I’ll be the one who dies first” - as if foreshadowing his recent passing.

“The Last One” - Season 10, Episodes 17 & 18 (2004)

IMDb Rating: 9.6/10

“The Last One” serves as a two-part grand finale of Friends, encapsulating the essence of the series as fans bid farewell to their favorite characters. It follows the gang as they face major life changes, with Ross dealing with his feelings for Rachel; Monica and Chandler preparing for adoption; and the group’s final moments together. The episode is a culmination of the journeys of the beloved characters, highlighting their growth, friendships, and enduring bond. The iconic moment of leaving the apartment keys on the counter of Monica’s apartment symbolizes their shared experiences as a group, yet also their next phases in life. Moreover, Chandler’s sarcastic question “Where?” in response to the group going for their last cup of coffee at Central Perk together, may be one of the best closing lines of any show.

Notably, the cast shed genuine tears during the final scenes, capturing the emotional weight of concluding a decade-long sitcom journey. With approximately 52 million viewers tuning in to watch the bittersweet finale of the show, “The Last One” remains one of the most-watched television finales, cementing the end of an era, but never forgetting Friends’ enduring legacy as one of the most beloved sitcoms in television history.

