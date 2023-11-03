Friends is an iconic 90s sitcom that follows six young friends in New York City as they try to maneuver the constant ups and downs of life together. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, the timeless series still ranks among the greatest sitcoms of all time and a pinnacle of television history. While each character has its own signature personality and journey, the friendship between Perry and LeBlanc's characters quickly became a fan favorite.

There's no denying that Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing are two of the funniest characters in Friends, but when the writers put them together, they are simply comedy gold. While there are an endless amount of notable Joey and Chandler episodes, some, like "The One with Chandler in a Box" and "The One With the Chicken Pox," are essential viewing for any self-respecting Friends fan. The best Joey and Chandler episodes revolve around their unique and hilarious partnership; these ten chapters perfectly capture their bromance, even if some are funnier, sweeter, or more memorable than others.

Friends Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing, and Phoebe Buffay are six twenty-somethings living in New York City. Over the course of 10 years and seasons, these friends go through life lessons, family, love, drama, friendship, and comedy. Release Date September 22, 1994 Cast Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer Main Genre Sitcom Rating TV-14 Seasons 10

10 "The One with the Stripper"

Season 8, Episode 8

Image via NBC

Despite agreeing not to have a bachelor/bachelorette party, Chandler discovers the girls secretly threw one for Monica, who starts to feel guilty. In an attempt to make it up to him and the disappointed Joey, she organizes a party for them and even hires a stripper. Things quickly go south when she arrives, and Joey and Chandler learn Monica accidentally hired the wrong kind of entertainment.

After Chandler and Monica tie the knot, Joey and Chandler's typical antics take a slight backseat. "The One with the Stripper" rekindles the duo's original dynamic and reminds audiences why they are among the best friendships on television. It is a sweet yet funny showcase for Perry and LeBlanc and a wonderful throwback to the show's earlier seasons, where it was Joey and Chandler against the world.

Watch on Max

9 "The One with the Free Porn"

Season 4, Episode 17

Image via NBC

While flipping through TV channels, Chandler discovers that he and Joey have a channel with free porn. When Mr. Treeger (Mike Hagerty) tells them his sad tale about losing free porn, the guys refuse to turn the TV off. As the channel continues to play non-stop, it starts to impact everyone's mood, eventually forcing Joey and Chandler to take the risk of shutting it off.

Friends has no shortage of poorly-aged storylines, and this one might be a bit too icky to fly today. Despite the controversy, "The One with the Free Porn" is still a classic Joey and Chandler episode. Their complicity is front and center; their antics threaten to alienate the other four friends, but Joey and Chandler remain steadfast in their commitment to porn and each other. The episode confirms them as an essential cornerstone of the series and an endless source of out-of-the-box humor.

Watch on Apple TV+

8 "The One with Ross's Wedding: Part One"

Season 4, Episode 23

Image via NBC

While in London for Ross' wedding, Joey convinces Chandler to do some sightseeing with him, but after hours of filming and taking photographs, Chandler's patience runs out. After he reaches his breaking point, Chandler returns to the hotel without Joey, but he later learns that if he had stuck around, he would have met one of London's finest figures, Sarah, Duchess of York.

"The One with Ross's Wedding" was filmed on location in London and features Chandler and Joey at the top of their comedy game. Between Joey stepping onto his map and Chandler obnoxiously falling over a flower stand, there are countless memorable moments in the episode, which also features some of Friends' most memorable guest appearances, including Richard Branson, Jennifer Saunders, and Hugh Laurie.

Watch on Max

7 "The One with Chandler in a Box"

Season 4, Episode 8

Image via NBC

After Chandler tells Joey that he kissed his girlfriend, Kathy (Paget Brewster), Joey gives him the silent treatment and even plans on finding a new place to live. To earn his friend's forgiveness, Chandler agrees to spend Thanksgiving in a box to think about what he's done. While Joey is fully committed to the unusual form of punishment, he has a change of heart when he realizes how much Kathy and Chandler genuinely care for each other.

"The One with Chandler in a Box" is among the best Chandler episodes in Friends and a great showcase for Perry's natural comedic gifts. The episode is among the most memorable in Joey and Chandler's storyline because it emphasizes the strength of their bond. They love each other and are willing to forgive their transgressions. Joey and Chandler's friendship is stronger than anything, and while Joey is hurt, his loyalty to Chandler is stronger than any grudge.

Watch on Max

6 "The One Where No One's Ready"

Season 3, Episode 2

Image via NBC

In a stressful race against the clock, Ross tries to get everyone ready in time for an important black-tie event at the museum where he works. While Ross tries to keep the girls on track and an eye on his watch, Joey takes Chandler's spot in one of the chairs, which ensues into an all-out battle of ridiculous wit and tricks between the two that only adds more chaos to Ross' anxiety-ridden task.

"The One Where No One's Ready" is among the funniest Friends episodes and features one of the most absurd fights between Joey and Chandler. During the show's special, Friends: The Reunion, LeBlanc revealed that he injured his shoulder when he and Perry both dove for the chair in the episode, which is the real reason why Joey's wearing a sling in the next episode, 'The One With the Jam.'

Watch on Max

5 "The One with the Chicken Pox"

Season 2, Episode 23

Image via NBC

When Joey needs to find a way to make money, Chandler suggests that he apply for an entry-level position as a data processor at his office and tells him to look at it like an acting gig. Of course, Joey takes his friend's advice to the extreme and takes on the role of Joseph the Processor, which includes an intricate backstory and fake family that starts to get on Chandler's nerves.

Phoebe is Friends' best character, and she takes center stage in "The One with the Chicken Pox." However, Joey and Chandler manage to give her and guest star Charlie Sheen a run for their money with the wild antics of Joseph the Processor. "The One with the Chicken Pox" reaches a new height of hilarity when Chandler realizes that the only way to get rid of Joseph is to play him at his own game, which works way too well on the gullible Joey.

Watch on Max

4 "The One Where Old Yeller Dies"

Season 2, Episode 20

Image via NBC

When Joey and Chandler have an extra ticket to the Knick's basketball game, Monica convinces them to invite her boyfriend, Richard (Tom Selleck), who they initially think is too old to hang out with them. After the game, Richard successfully wins them over, but when the guys start spending too much time together with their new friend, Monica starts to become jealous.

The highlight of "The One Where Old Yeller Dies" is when Joey and Chandler try to be like Richard. Joey and Chandler try to act grown-up and worldly like their new friend, but their efforts just show how childish they are. This is one of the most underrated Friends episodes of the series and features Richard in one of the few storylines that doesn't revolve around Monica. Unfortunately, the newly-blossomed friendship ends as quickly as it began after Richard finds out that the guys see him as a father figure.

Watch on Max

3 "The One with the Embryos"

Season 4, Episode 12

Image via NBC

When Joey and Chandler manage to guess every item in Monica and Rachel's groceries, they begin to argue about who knows who better and agree to settle the argument with a trivia contest. With Ross acting as the "gamemaster," the four friends initially put money into the competition. As things get heated, Chandler and Joey up the stakes and agree to get rid of the chick and the duck if they lose but get the girls' apartment if they win.

"The One with the Embryos" features a classic battle of the sexes storyline that contributes to its timelessness. TV Guide listed it as one of the greatest television episodes of all time, noting it as a "Lightning-in-a-bottle gem." While the guys reign superior at the end, the battle for the apartment doesn't end there. The back-and-forth between Monica and Rachel and Chandler and Joey is among the most memorable running gags in Friends, allowing for plenty of hilarity to ensue.

Watch on Max

2 "The One Where Ross and Rachel...You Know"

Season 2, Episode 15

Image via NBC

After Joey lands a part on the soap opera Days of Our Lives, he shows his appreciation for Chandler's unwavering support by buying a new big-screen TV and matching reclining chairs for the apartment. As the guys enjoy the newest additions to their place, they refuse to get up and rely on their friends to bring them their basic needs and essentials.

Nothing is more classic Friends than Joey and Chandler and their reclining chairs, an iconic part of the characters' beloved friendship. Most of the humor in "The One Where Ross and Rachel...You Know" lies in their various maneuvers to avoid getting up, including using a spoon to check behind them and having their food constantly delivered to Monica and Rachel's apartment.

Watch on Max

1 "The One with the Chick and the Duck"

Season 3, Episode 21

Image via NBC

When Joey watches a news story about baby chicks, he decides to adopt one for Chandler, who isn't too thrilled about their new, unusual pet. In an effort to settle the problem and bickering between them, Chandler goes to return the chick. When he finds out that the animal will be euthanized, he not only returns with the chick but also a full-grown duck.

"The One with the Chick and the Duck" was the debut of Joey and Chandler's beloved pets, a rather unique element of the series. According to the DVD commentary, the chick and the duck were originally supposed to appear in only one Friends episode. However, after realizing the potential comedy of the furry additions, the showrunners opted to have them make recurring characters throughout the series. The episode perfectly summarizes Joey and Chandler's friendship: they do things others would find odd or silly without caring about anyone else's opinions except each other's.

Watch on Max

NEXT: 10 Iconic 90s Sitcoms, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes