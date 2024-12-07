Friends has many unforgettable scenes, as Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), and Ross (David Schwimmer) face the challenges of life together. This group of buddies kept fans invested for ten seasons, and even so many years later, Friends remains widely popular as a new generation of fans enjoys the series. Though not always perfectly realistic, Friends includes plenty of drama, much of which deals with Ross and Rachel's on-again-off-again relationship. Whether it's Ross shouting "We were on a break!" or their Vegas wedding, the changes in their relationship are some of the most surprising parts of the series. But that is never more true than in the Season 4 finale.

The fourth season's conclusion, "The One With Ross's Wedding," caught the fans' attention in many ways, with Monica and Chandler beginning an unexpected relationship and Ross's marriage to Emily (Helen Baxendale) seeming to end the chances of him reuniting with Rachel. The episode has Rachel flying to London to tell Ross about her true feelings, but she clams up when she arrives, taking the audience (and Phoebe) on a roller coaster of emotions. But the biggest shock takes place during the ceremony when Ross says, "I, Ross, take thee, Rachel." Ross saying the wrong name not only makes for a perfect cliffhanger, but it adds to Ross and Rachel's complex relationship. They are forced to admit that they still have feelings for each other, despite Ross having to make things right with an understandably hurt Emily. The moment is even more unforgettable because of the sheer awkwardness. While fans can't help but remember the scene, few realize that it came from a far less detrimental mistake.

Ross Saying the Wrong Name Was Inspired by a 'Friends' Blooper

Image by NBC

Ross and Rachel were set up to be a couple from the beginning, but they faced several obstacles, including Emily Waltham, who briefly became Ross's second wife, solidifying her place among the most hated characters on the show. Of course, the relationship fails when Ross says another woman's name at the altar, opening the door for Ross and Rachel to have another chance. But this wasn't always the plan for Ross's marriage. Friends writer Greg Malins revealed in The Story Behind that the choice to have Ross say the wrong name only occurred after David Schwimmer messed up while filming, though not during the wedding scene. Schwimmer mixed up the characters' names, accidentally changing the course of the show a few episodes later.

Malins admitted that the writers were struggling to come up with an end for the wedding. Obviously, whatever happened would impact Ross and Rachel's relationship, but the writers were unsure how to handle it. Then, while they watched the taping for an earlier episode, the story fell into place because Schwimmer said the wrong name. Malins explained, "His line was to come in and say, 'Emily, the cab is downstairs waiting,' or something like that. And he walked in and said, 'Rachel, the cab is downstairs waiting.'" Much like Ross at his wedding, Schwimmer caught himself immediately, but he had the chance to correct the line in another take. This tiny, innocent slip-up inspired Ross's story, becoming something much bigger for the character.

Ross's Mistake Changed Things for 'Friends'

Close

Because actors must memorize so much material in a limited time, small mistakes are common, even with a live audience. However, they are usually corrected and forgotten about. Schwimmer saying Rachel instead of Emily was almost the same, but it caught the attention of the writers and became a huge part of the series. The writers wrote Schwimmer's mistake into the Season 4 finale, and the character faced major consequences for it.

Season 5's first episode (which is often considered one of the series' best) even received the title "The One After Ross Said Rachel," proving how monumental the moment was for the show. Then, Ross tries to save his marriage by cutting Rachel out of his life per Emily's request. Yet, between Ross saying Rachel's name and Rachel flying to London to interrupt the wedding, their reignited feelings for each other are out in the open – one more hurdle to overcome before they eventually get their happy ending in the show's finale. The fallout of Ross's second marriage is a turning point for the Ross and Rachel relationship, and it all hilariously goes back to Schwimmer's blooper.

