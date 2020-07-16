The One Where We List the ‘Friends’ Cast’s Best Performances After the Show

Friends is a television sitcom you may have heard of. Airing on NBC from 1994-2004, the show about six friends who hang out in annoyingly expensive New York apartments and sometimes a coffee shop became a cultural phenomenon. It is, to this day, a television comfort food mainstay, so much so that streaming services fight over it and reunion specials are being planned and eagerly anticipated.

One question, though: What’s the cast been up to since the show ended? How have Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer been cultivating their creativity, playing against and with their established TV types, and proving they’re more than the six friends who’ll be there for you?

Here now, for all you die hard Friends fans, are the six best performances post-Friends from each main member of the cast, performances that all breathe new life into the careers of actors we’ve fallen in love with for some time. And for more goodies you can watch on HBO Max, check out the best shows on the service.