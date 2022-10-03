For most people in today’s generation, Friends was probably the first series they binged and got hooked onto. With every episode being relatable and hilarious even after watching it a hundred times, fans understand what a special place the show has in their hearts and the history of TV shows - from Ross’s clever quirks, to Phoebe’s eccentricities, Monica’s need for control. There is also Rachel’s childishness, Joey’s charm, and of course, Chandler’s witty punches that are definitely here to stay for a long time.

Chandler took leaps as a character on the show in terms of his arc and development. He went from being a commitment-phobic, immature dude to a somewhat emotionally stable and loyal husband and father of two. He came a long way, but never once did his place in fans’ minds nor his humor decline on the show. Fans even manage to have whole conversations throughout the day just by quoting the king of sarcasm, Chandler Bing.

"Was that place... sun?"

This episode made fans wonder how a person like Ross could have a Ph.D. and be married thrice. After seeing Monica’s gorgeous legs, Ross decided to get a more beige-y and exotic look. He went to try a tanning salon to give himself some color, as suggested by his beloved sister. Ross being Ross, did not follow the instructions properly and got himself more color than he meant to.

This mishap made Ross look like ebony and ivory, and his two shades were differentiated by a stark dividing line. But Chandler manages to top the hilarity of the situation with this quippy remark when Ross comes in to complain about his sister’s recommendation.

"Should I use my invisibility to fight crime, or for evil?"

The Barbados episodes were quite the ride with people returning home with different people than they came with. Ross gets together with Charlie, Joey and Rachel hook up, and Mike flies in to stop Phoebe from getting engaged to David.

In this muddle of romances, the two endgame couples Monica-Chandler and Phoebe-Mike manage to get some table tennis fun.

When his wife and Mike go head-to-head with no definitive victory in near sight, Chandler proposes to accept both of them as winners so that they can go back and rest. As the duo ignores his proposition and starts another match, Chandler is confused as to what his invisibility can help him achieve.

"Why is your family Ross?"

While Monica and Chandler were supposed to be just a one-time thing, the creators introduced their storyline and whirlwind romance as the audience responded so enthusiastically and wanted to see them together. When they got engaged, the friends started thinking of wedding presents for the happy couple.

Ross started practicing the bagpipes as a way to celebrate Chandler’s Scottish lineage. This makes Monica complain about why Chandler is Scottish, hence his comeback as to why her family is Ross.

"So how many cameras are actually on you?"

The friends gather around to watch Monica and Rachel’s old tape as they get ready for prom and wait for their dates to arrive. This is also the first time we get to see fat Monica in her adorable element. But what good are true friends if they can’t make fun of you?

Joey and Chandler are shocked at that sight, to which Monica rebutted that the camera adds ten pounds to the person in the shot. In reality, ten pounds did not add up to her appearance on the tape which made Chandler ultimately ask how many cameras were on her.

"A t-shirt that says 'I don’t belong here.'"

Undoubtedly, one of the funniest segments on the show came when Monica and Rachel make a bet against Joey and Chandler to get rid of the duck and the chick in exchange for getting the former’s apartment. The bet escalates with the boys winning the wager and the girls sulkily giving up their prized apartment.

When they come up with a ruse to get the apartment back, the girls ask them what they should wear at a Knicks game, to which Chandler quirkily makes a remark implying they don’t belong there.

"At what point did you think this was a successful marriage?"

Ross’s failed marriages have been the butt of numerous jokes throughout the series. From being married to a lesbian, and saying the wrong name at the altar to getting married drunkenly to Rachel, he has had a tumultuous conjugal past.

So, when Ross is unable to bear the thought of a third failed marriage, he decides not to get his marriage with Rachel annulled. Rachel gets furious when she hears of this, he replies how he cannot be in three failed marriages. Chandler rightfully puts forth the question to know how could he see this as a successful marriage.

"Yes, I get my ya-yas from Ikea. You have to put them together yourself, but it costs less."

In the initial seasons, we see the gang getting acquainted and having merry fun as the story and the characters were still getting sketched out. In one of the episodes, the boys are teaching the girls how to play poker and eventually beat them after a few rounds.

The girls get mad losing the money and Rachel comments how the boys practice exuberance by taking money from their friends. But Chandler corrects her that he gets his ya-yas from Ikea instead.

"What did I marry into?"

In another Monica-Ross debacle, we see Ross realizing how his first kiss with Rachel was actually not with Rachel at all, but his baby sister. As Ross and Chandler attended their college reunion, they uncovered some secrets that put their friendship to the test.

As they head home, Ross narrates the story of how his supposed first kiss with Rachel went, when Monica shrieks to the realization that she had a midnight mystery kiss the same night. This incestuous incident made Chandler worry as to what he has gotten himself into.

"Dear God, this parachute is a knapsack."

The early seasons of the show have this humorous and well-known quip from Chandler that perfectly captures the character. When Chandler and Monica discuss having children and getting married, Chandler surprises Monica by proposing marriage if they are still unmarried at age forty.

After that, Chandler tries to leave the conversation as Monica presses him to explain his sarcastic belief that she won't be married by the time she's forty. After delivering this funny statement, he collapses to the ground from the couch. Chandler despises commitment and uncomfortable conversations, and he discovered his way out of both.

‘I know. This must be so hard. "Oh, no. Two women love me. They're both gorgeous, my wallet's too small for my 50s, and my diamond shoes are too tight."’

As all the show's viewers are aware, Chandler’s relationships did not go well in the first several seasons. It frequently led to both sad and humorous scenes as Chandler struggled with his need for love while also being afraid of commitment.

Chandler makes an insensitive point about how difficult Ross' life must be for two girls like Julie and Rachel who adore him as he struggles to decide who to choose. It's funny to watch Chandler get louder and louder as he moves down the line.

