The motto of Friends stays true "I'll Be There for You." These friends have been there for each other through any hardship they have faced. The characters in Friends have provided viewers with comfort and life lessons about adulthood, creating feelings of compassion and admiration for the show. Friends are several viewers’ comfort show. The dependability, kindness, and courageous acts these characters have built for each other create compassionate feelings and deep admiration for the show.

Throughout the 9 seasons of the show, the characters have grown and matured and viewers have come to the realization if they are in their 20s still living at home or with roommates that is okay because they are still in the 1st or 2nd season of Friends. The characters did not start moving on with their lives until Season 4, they've got time.

6 Ross Geller

Image by NBC

Ross Geller is the divorcee of the group as well as a paleologist. His first wife becomes pregnant, and he has to mature before he becomes a father. He is insecure about the fact he has been divorced three times. His friends, especially Phoebe tells him this is nothing to be ashamed of. He has loved Rachel since high school; he pines over her throughout the duration of the series.

RELATED: 'Friends' : 10 Reasons Why the Comedy Has Remained One of the Most Beloved Shows Ever, According to Reddit

His anger issues have led to difficult outcomes for him, but he overcomes these issues with grace and determination.He thinks logically and is grounded in the toughest situations. He can be a know-it-all and stubborn. He is trustworthy and compassionate towards his friends.

5 Rachel Green

Image by NBC

Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) was spoiled, and she chose to be a runaway bride. She chooses to live her life with Monica, and she becomes independent of her family. When she drifted from a life of money, she became a waitress. She is determined to find her way in the Big Apple.

Monica helps her find the way and shows her the way to become a courageous and independent woman. She becomes a successful executive at Ralph Lauren. She is spontaneous, and she thinks with her heart, not her head. Her personality shines as she brings fun and entertainment to the dullest situations.

4 Monica Geller

Image by NBC

Monica Geller is energetic, hyper, and has obsessive and compulsive behaviors to be perfect. In her younger years, she used to be overweight. Her level-headedness helps her think practically. She has irrational moments, but she continues to be a loyal friend.

She has several romantic relationships including Richard Burke (Tom Selleck), but they both wanted different things. She grows to love one of her best friends, Chandler after he helps her through a difficult time when her brother gets married. She achieves her dream of becoming a wife and a mother with her best friend, Chandler.

3 Joey Tribbiani

Image via NBC

Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) is a naive actor with a food-loving womanizer reputation, but he is also a loyal friend and protector of his friends. He is the roommate of Chandler, and they own a duck and a chick. He is a food-loving womanizer, who has success with dating. He has a pick-up line "How you doin'" His handsome and charming wit helps him grow to be successful in the dating world.

He is a trusted friend, and he will choose his friends over making himself happy. He is the protector of his friends. He has a deep compassion to show his protective nature towards his friends. His protective extinct could be led to he grew up with seven sisters. He is protective over his family and friends; this makes him a lovable and huggable character.

2 Chandler Bing

Image by NBC

Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) is a sarcastic member of the group who struggles with commitment issues, but his relationship with Monica helps him overcome them. He has a job that no one what he does. His parents got divorced, and he never wants to make the commitment.

RELATED: 'Friends' : The Main Characters, Ranked Least to Most Funny

He has a romantic relationship with Janice (Maggie Wheeler), several times throughout the series. He and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) start a romantic relationship in London, when Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), his best friend and former college roommate gets married. After he begins the relationship with Monica, his commitment issues begin to drift away, and he becomes her loving husband.

1 Phoebe Buffay

Image via NBC

Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) is a quirky massage therapist who thrives in meaningful connections and her past trauma helps her become free-spirited and generous. Before she became a part of the group, she lived on the streets after her mom took her own life. She follows her dreams of becoming a singer, but she has several other passions. She never wants to be tied down to one thing.

She finds aromatherapy, and her fun-loving personality creates a significant dynamic between her friends. She is the unique one of the group which makes her the outcast, but one of the most lovable characters on the show. She finds the man that matches her quirkiness, Mike Hannigan (Paul Rudd) in the later seasons of the show.

NEXT: The 10 Best 'Friends' Episodes, According to Reddit