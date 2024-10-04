Over the course of its ten-season run, Friends created some of the most unforgettable characters in television history. From their unique living situations to their various quirks, the six 20-somethings trying to make it in the big city left a mark on the hearts of viewers for more than 200 episodes. Each felt fully formed and complex thanks to their distinctive personal lives, which were filled with various romantic interests and career choices. While characters like Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica (Courtney Cox) ultimately found a lot of success within their fields, other characters like Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Pheobe (Lisa Kudrow) had to work harder to find their own success. No one understood career struggles more than Joey (Matt LeBlanc).

From the beginning, Joey had ambitions of being a successful actor, though the actual triumph of his career varied from season to season. However, even once his career took off during the show’s final years, it was his Days of Our Lives alter ego, Doctor Drake Ramoray, with whom audiences most closely associated Joey. Though no such character existed in the actual soap opera, Drake Ramoray has interesting ties to the show.

Drake Ramoray Was a Tribute to a Beloved Soap Star

Close

After struggling to find work throughout most of the first season (and mostly hanging out in the coffee house), Joey finally finds success when he’s cast on Days of Our Lives as Doctor Drake Ramoray. Though Joey’s brazenness would get him killed off later in the series, he would often refer to the role as one of his biggest successes and would ultimately return. Of course, there was never a Drake Ramoray on the iconic soap opera, but he did share a connection with one of its stars: Drake Hogestyn.

According to People Magazine, Friends’ writers purposely named Joey’s “show within a show” alter ego after the daytime legend. Hogestyn, who passed away on September 28, 2024, following a nearly 40-year run on Days of Our Lives as John Black, served as inspiration for Joey’s “character.” Even though Drake Ramoray’s life was only seen in small doses on Friends, many of the over-the-top storylines that served as a source of humor on the sitcom were loosely based on John Black. Both Black and Ramoray even manage to return from the dead. The similarities became so apparent that they even caught the attention of the Days of Our Lives cast.

The Cast of ‘Days of Our Lives’ Loved Joey’s Alter Ego

Image via NBC

Per People, Hogestyn never publicly commented on Friends’ tribute to him, but the rest of the Days of Our Lives cast certainly enjoyed the nod. As Allison Sweeney, who was on Days of Our Lives, told CinemaBlend, the cast of the soap really enjoyed the tributes. “You know we would watch every week that Joey was on Days of Our Lives,” said Sweeney. “It was such a fun ongoing story to watch on Friends, and it made us laugh. It just had such a sense of humor about what we do, and we just loved it.” Indeed, Joey’s character faced quite a bit of the genre’s melodrama, from falling down an elevator shaft to having brain transplant surgery.

Sweeney would actually make an appearance on Friends in a sort of role reversal, playing Joey’s fictional co-star, Jessica Ashley. In the outing, Joey is up for a not-so-prestigious award called a Soapy. Joey is excited at the prospect of winning the award but sours when he loses. He accepts Jessica’s award on her behalf, only to find out she doesn’t care about the prize. Of her venture on the show, Sweeney recalled: “[…] to get to play a character on Friends was, first of all, amazing. I think that kind of stereotype of the actress who’s gotten all the awards and she just cast it aside and Joey’s reaction. It was just really fun and funny to do it, to get that opportunity.” While, sadly, Hogestyn never got to interact with any of the Friends, it remains a lovely tribute to the prestigious star of daytime, one that is now a part of his legacy, as well as LeBlanc’s.

Friends Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing, and Phoebe Buffay are six twenty-somethings living in New York City. Over 10 years and seasons, these friends go through life lessons, family, love, drama, friendship, and comedy. Release Date September 22, 1994 Cast Matt LeBlanc , Matthew Perry , David Schwimmer Jennifer Aniston , Courteney Cox , Lisa Kudrow Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 10 Studio Network NBC Expand

Friends is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max