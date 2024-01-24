NBC's popular series, Friends, took the world by storm in the 1990s and even decades later, it continues to be one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. The series, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, follows six friends living in New York City and relying on each other's love and support to navigate their way through the typical ups and downs that come with being a 20-something year old. While all six of the friends are great together, each of them brings something unique to the table that, when paired up, like Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing and Monica Geller and Rachel Green, is just comedy gold.

Of course, all the friends get along and are hilarious in their own right, but each of them has their own different chemistry together that makes some of them better duos than others. From signature duos like Joey Tribianni and Phoebe Buffay and their running gags of flirtation and witty banter to Ross and Monica Geller's ridiculous sibling squabbles and extreme-competitive nature. So, we ranked the best duos on Friends; read on to see which one came out on top.

10 Phoebe and Ross

Episodes: 'The One With Monica's Boots,' 'The One With All the Candy'

Phoebe and Ross are rarely paired up in the series, but when they are in episodes like season eight, episode two, "The One With Monica's Boots" and season three episode "The One With the Flashback," the two play off each other like a classic comedy duo. While there are several notable episodes featuring these two, one of the best episodes is without a doubt when Ross learns that Phoebe robbed him as a kid in season nine, episode 15, "The One With the Mugging." Normally, something like this might ruin a friendship, but the episode takes a heartfelt turn when Phoebe returns the comic book Ross had written called Science Boy.

Despite the incident, Ross isn't too upset about it and even tries to make up for Phoebe's rough childhood, specifically when he learns that she never had a bike growing up and decides to buy one for her in season seven, episode nine, "The One with All the Candy." The episode is another signature one featuring Ross and Phoebe's friendship, which takes another tumble when Ross tries to teach Phoebe how to ride the bike. Even though the two friends have drastically different personalities, somehow Ross and Phoebe manage to mesh into one of the series' best duos.

9 Joey and Rachel

Joey always had flirty banter with Rachel, but their friendship really blossomed once Rachel moved into Joey's apartment in season six, episode 18, "The One Where Ross Dates a Student," after a fire destroyed her and Phoebe's place. As time went on, Rachel and Joey started to enjoy living together and made the situation permanent in the holiday episode in season seven, episode 10, "The One With the Holiday Armadillo." With Monica and Chandler getting together, it's almost fitting for Joey and Rachel to become roommates, which leads to some hysterical and memorable episodes.

When it comes to Joey and Rachel, one of the first episodes that comes to most fans' minds is season seven, episode two, "The One With Rachel's Book." Unable to take a nap, Joey decides to try Rachel's bed, where he discovers that she has an erotic novel and decides to have some fun at her expense. The two together embody a rare kind of friendship that some could only be so lucky to ever experience in their lifetime, and even when both of them start to have romantic feelings for each other, Joey and Rachel's short-lived romance doesn't break their bond, which speaks volumes about their friendship.

8 Phoebe and Rachel

Episodes: 'The One with the Apothecary Table,' 'The One with Rachel's Big Kiss'

The best thing about Rachel and Phoebe as a duo is that they each push each other out of their comfort zones in some way. Between Rachel being embarrassed by how Phoebe runs in season six, episode seven, "The One Where Phoebe Runs," to Phoebe accepting Rachel's love of Pottery Barn in the underrated season six, episode 11, "The One With the Apothecary Table," these two always manage to provide a new perspective to their everyday lives. Normally, it would be hard to understand how both of these women find anything in common with each other, but their genuine, kind hearts and slightly naive personalities make them one of the best duos on Friends.

Season seven, episode 20, "The One with Rachel's Big Kiss," is one of the best Rachel and Phoebe episodes, which also features guest star Winona Ryder as Rachel's sorority sister, Melissa Warburton. Rachel reveals that in college, she and Melissa kissed and, while everyone else believes her, Phoebe isn't convinced that someone as "vanilla" as Rachel would do that. Determined to prove that she's telling the truth, Rachel has Phoebe join her and Melissa for dinner, where at first Melissa doesn't know what Rachel is talking about, but by the end of the episode, she admits she has never stopped thinking about that night. The moment is topped off with Phoebe surprising Rachel with a kiss, proving them to be one of the most unpredictable duos of the series.

7 Monica and Ross

Growing up, Ross and Monica had a classic sibling rivalry, but even as adults, their brother and sister antics are highlighted in several signature episodes, including season three, episode nine, "The One with the Football." The friends learn about the Gellers' traumatic history of playing football and decide to play a game for the coveted Geller Cup, which is basically a Troll doll nailed to a two-by-four piece of wood. While the others just want to have fun, the competition between Ross and Monica is what essentially makes the entire episode as well as one of the show's most outrageous duos. Another notable Ross and Monica episode is without question season six, episode 10, "The One with the Routine."

Despite butting heads, Ross and Monica have a great brother and sister-relationship that is perfectly summed up when they perform "the routine" at Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve party. It's moments like these where it's obvious that they are siblings as they back each other up to try and get on camera and are basically each other's cheerleaders, encouraging them to show off their dance moves (no matter how embarrassing they may be) as if no one is watching. "The One with the Routine" reigns as one of the greatest Monica and Ross episodes and is also sheer evidence of why this brother and sister are one of the funniest duos.

6 Rachel and Monica

Episodes: 'The One on the Last Night,' 'The One with Two Parts'

Unlike Ross and Chandler, Rachel and Monica were high school friends who, at some point, drifted apart, but when they reunite in the show's first ever episode, "The One Where It All Began," it's as if nothing had ever changed between them. Monica and Rachel are another duo that time somehow failed to touch, as they still bicker and fight like two teenagers, specifically like in season six, episode six, "The One on the Last Night," where a heartfelt night of Rachel moving out turns into an all-out war of petty insults. Despite having a few minor fights, the depth of Monica and Rachel's friendship is examined at its core in season seven, episode six, "The One with the Nap Partners."

As Monica and Chandler's wedding approaches, Monica informs Rachel and Phoebe that they will have to decide which one of them will be her maid of honor. After a terrible competition judged by Ross and Joey, Phoebe ends up winning the title, but she soon changes her mind when Rachel gives her items that she's been collecting through the years for Monica's big day. From a photo of Rachel holding Monica's makeshift wedding dress when they were kids to picking out her potential "something blue," the episode reveals the special and genuine bond between Rachel and Monica.

5 Joey and Ross

Episodes: 'The One with the Nap Partners,' 'The One with the Cheap Wedding Dresses'

Joey and Ross are two friends who find themselves in the middle of some of the show's most ridiculous scenarios, such as season seven, episode six, "The One With the Nap Partners," where they accidentally end up taking a nap together and getting stuck up on the roof in season seven, episode 12, "The One Where They're Up All Night." Ross and Joey are in some sense are like ying-and-yang as Joey's humorous, carefree personality tones down Ross' sense of being an intelligent overachiever and, on the other hand, Ross adds a bit of maturity to Joey's life. Their differences are highlighted in a majority of their episodes together, but season four, episode 11, "The One With Phoebe's Uterus," sums up their friendship perfectly.

When Joey gets a job as a docent at the museum where Ross works, he realizes there's an unspoken hierarchy between the docents and professors who refuse to sit together in the cafeteria. The separation between the two groups symbolizes the drastic differences between Joey and Ross, but just like their friendship, their differences only bring them closer together and eventually, the rest of the museum staff realize their childish ways thanks to the unlikely duo that reigns as one of the show's best.

4 Chandler and Rachel

Episodes: 'The One with All the Cheesecakes,' 'The One with the Cuffs'

The combination of Rachel's dry, deadpan humor and Chandler's uncontrollable sarcasm make them one of the most unforgettable duos in Friends. Perhaps it was Aniston and Perry's friendship off-camera or just natural chemistry that made them such a great pair, but whatever it may be, the two friends definitely rank as one of the best. Some of their most memorable episodes include season four, episode three, "The One with the Cuffs," where Perry accidentally hits himself in the head while handcuffed to a filing cabinet and Rachel fantasizing about making out with him in season three, episode six, "The One with the Flashback," but the best episode featuring Rachel and Chandler is season seven, episode 11, 'The One with All the Cheesecakes.'

When a cheesecake is accidentally delivered to Chandler and Monica's apartment, Chandler refuses to give it back and, despite Rachel's scolding, he decides to dig into the delicious dessert and quickly gains her support after slipping a fork full into her mouth. Unfortunately, their cravings for the cheesecake gets the better of them as they see their neighbor ordered another one which they end up taking. The hilarious partners in crime trying to rationalize their despicable behavior and eventually eating the cake off the floor with zero shame solidifies Chandler and Rachel as not only one of the best Friends duo, but also one that deserves way more screen time for their shenanigans together.

3 Ross and Chandler

Episodes: 'The One With the Joke,' 'The One with the Red Sweater'

The flashback episodes of Chandler and Ross during college are signature moments of the series, but episodes like season six, episode 12, "The One with the Joke" and season eight, episode two, 'The One with the Red Sweater,' are proof that graduating didn't change the dynamic of this duo. When these two get together, they subconsciously revert to their awkward, insecure college selves, which typically results in one or both of them making endearing fools of themselves. This specific characteristic of their friendship is perfectly portrayed in season two, episode 12, "The One with the Bullies."

Every Friends fan knows the orange couch is the group's go-to spot at Central Perk, but when Ross and Chandler are confronted by two guys who try to bully them out of their seats, the two friends struggle to stand up to their newfound adult bullies. Perhaps their distaste for confrontation is what truly bonds this duo, as they also fail to take a stand against quitting the gym in season four, episode four, "The One with the Ballroom Dancing," where both of them give in to the undeniably beautiful Maria, who is the gym's secret weapon. They may not be the toughest guys in the room, but Chandler and Ross have a genuine bond and connection that has survived some serious obstacles together, making them a top-notch duo.

2 Joey and Phoebe

Episodes: 'The One with All the Resolutions,' 'The One After Vegas'

Throughout the series, Joey and Phoebe have this effortless flirtation that left many fans to wonder why the two never got together. The fact that Monica, Ross, Chandler, and Rachel all knew each other before living in NYC is most likely why Phoebe and Joey have this unspoken bond and friendship that makes them one of the ultimate duos. It's easy to see why these two get along so well and always try to do right by one another, especially in season one, episode 17, "The One With Two Parts," where Joey starts dating Phoebe's twin sister, Ursula.

Phoebe becomes agitated by the relationship, but when Ursula stops returning Joey's phone calls, she tries to give him closure by posing as her sister. Joey eventually figures it out and, instead of being mad, he realizes how lucky he is to have a friend like Phoebe. The two friends have a number of other memorable moments, including when Joey proposed to Phoebe when he thought she was pregnant in season eight, episode two, "The One with the Red Sweater," to season five, episode 11, "The One with all the Resolutions," where Phoebe tries to teach Joey to play guitar. They always kept fans on their toes with their ridiculous antics and scenarios, which deemed Joey and Phoebe to be one of the show's all-star duos.

1 Chandler and Joey

Episodes: 'The One Where Rachel and Ross...You Know,' 'The One with the Chick and the Duck'

Let's face it; the series number one duo is, of course, Joey and Chandler. Joey and Chandler are perhaps one of the most beloved duos in television history that many fans are emotionally attached to even today. There is an endless list of episodes that feature the authentic friendship between Joey and Chandler, such as season three, episode 21, "The One with the Chick and the Duck" and the epic fight over the chair in season three, episode two, "The One Where No One Is Ready," but this duo's friendship reaches hilarious heights in season two, episode 15, "The One Where Ross and Rachel...You Know."

When Chandler and Joey get new lounge chairs, they refuse to get up....ever. Days pass and even when someone pulls the fire alarm, they stand united in their mission to never leave the comfort of their new seats. In every single episode, the two play off each other beautifully, and similar to comedic duos like Jerry Lewis and Dean Martin, and Abbott and Costello, they brilliantly complement each other's sense of humor, creating a balance of laugh-out-loud comedy that no other duo has yet to, not only fully achieve, but even surpass in any other American sitcom.

