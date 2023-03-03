Creed III can't come to the silver screens fast enough and fans only have to wait one more day before it premieres on March 3. This highly anticipated sequel was directed by and stars Michael B. Jordan as the rising boxer Adonis Creed. The premise of the movie essentially depicts old friends becoming enemies, which is a trope very commonly used in film.

Despite the trope being not completely new – it's an age-old topic – it still often attracts a lot of viewers. It seems that these kinds of stories are either relatable or interesting to watch as they portray humanity in realistic ways. Including Creed III, many movies include family and friends creating a rift between each other, which escalate to dramatic, exhilarating, and often heartbreaking scenarios.

1 'Creed III' (2023)

The highly anticipated sequel Creed III is coming to theaters soon, and it's bound to be a hit. Not only is it one of Michael B. Jordan's best roles to date, but it's also his directorial debut. It seems like his taking directorial reins was a good choice, as Adonis Creed is a character he's been playing for nearly a decade.

Adonis Creed has a great family and an established career, but it all becomes shaky when he's faced with a threat that's also a blast from the past - another boxing prodigy and his old friend Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors). They used to be friends early in life, but Damian seemingly has unresolved issues with Adonis. This movie is also highly anticipated because rising star Jonathan Majors plays another antagonist this year (after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).

2 'Warrior' (2011)

Following the theme of Creed III, another boxing movie makes the ranks - but this one is highly underrated. It doesn't seem like many discussions include this fantastic feature, but Warrior is a highly emotional exploration of broken families, regaining trust, facing old wounds, and overcoming suppressed anger.

The film features incredible performances from Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton, who play Tommy and Brendan, estranged brothers that used to be close in childhood; their family was torn apart by divorce and their father, former boxing legend Paddy (Nick Nolte). When both brothers end up participating in an MMA tournament, they're forced to face these conflicts and mend the broken relationship while also fighting each other in the ring.

3 'The Prestige' (2006)

When people reminisce about their favorite friends-to-enemies story, many refer to The Prestige. Surely, this Christopher Nolan classic starring Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman is among his most beloved features; it also depicts a decay in a friendship that festers across decades.

Alfred Borden and Robert Angier are assistants of a professional magician; the two, including Angier's wife Julia, were inseparable for a long time. When Julia participates in a magic trick that goes wrong, Robert blames Alfred for it – making him a sworn enemy. Besides being a visual spectacle, this movie explores how processing grief can turn into something deadly and destructive.

4 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Nolan's fans think of The Prestige when the friends-to-enemies trope is mentioned, but Marvel fans can only put their minds to one feature – Captain America: Civil War. Often placed at the very top of Avengers movies, Civil War is a political thriller and some of the best Marvel could offer. It follows the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron when the destruction of Sokovia happened.

The government decides to push a Hero Registration Act, which would regulate the actions of superheroes and ultimately prevent further mass destruction. Tony Stark aka Iron Man is all for this, but Steve Rogers aka Captain America disagrees – he finds heroic acts to be beyond governmental measures. This conflict doesn't simply make sense, but it's emotionally heavy and full of fantastic twists.

5 'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Spider-Man 3 didn't just provide the best-ever footage of Tobey Maguire dancing, but it's also a fantastic friends-to-enemies story example. James Franco returns as Harry Osborn, who is now fully turned against Spider-Man since he blames him for the death of his father - The Green Goblin. Harry and Peter used to be great friends, but Harry's blinded by revenge, and he knows Peter is Spider-Man.

Additionally, Peter becomes possessed by the entity that later becomes Venom. Next to having Harry Osborn as a newly sworn enemy, Peter has to face his other self, who is changing and corrupting him. The struggle becomes intense for Peter Parker and Spider-Man alike. Spider-Man 3 is beloved, although often criticized as a sequel for being too much all at once.

6 'X-Men: First Class' (2011)

Who could ever forget how great of friends Magneto and Professor X were? In X-Men: First Class, this relationship was explored from its origins, and although the result was a bit clumsy and disliked, First Class is a decent depiction of the rift between the two mutant leaders.

Charles Xavier aka Professor X believes in the equality of mutants and humans and works on integrating his mutant disciples into human society. However, Erik Lensherr aka Magneto believes these groups can never co-exist and that mutants need to establish an independent society. This is a very interesting debate and one that could divide fans as much as it did Professor X and Magneto.

7 'The Social Network' (2010)

The Social Network is among the most rewarded and acclaimed social dramas, and being based on real-life events gives it extra spice. The story describes the creation of Facebook and how Mark Zuckerberg (played by Jesse Eisenberg) rose to prominence with this social media platform.

This feature also revealed the role of Eduardo Saverin (played by Andrew Garfield), the co-founder of Facebook. He was ultimately forced out when Facebook became big, leading to a division and animosity between former best friends Zuckerberg and Saverin. The Social Network is a must-see – written by Aaron Sorkin, directed by David Fincher, and scored by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – the ultimate combo.

8 'Fight Club' (1999)

It seems David Fincher is an expert at flawlessly delivering friends-to-enemies stories; Fight Club is another of his creations that warrants accolades and high praise. The narrator, played by Edward Norton, works at a dead-end office job without much excitement and spark. On a flight, he meets a carefree soap maker Tyler Durden, one of Brad Pitt's best characters.

The two men become great friends and join forces in creating an underground fight club where people can take out their frustrations with the mundaneness of life. Putting this forward as a friends-to-enemies type of film might be a spoiler, but there's a lot to uncover in this visual masterpiece. Fight Club was based on the novel of the same name by Chuck Palahniuk.

9 'Mean Girls' (2004)

Mean Girls is the quintessential 2000s teen comedy and a cult classic that'll never go out of fashion. Tina Fey probably didn't expect this legendary status when writing a story about being a mean high school girl, but her creation made the colorful 2000s comedy collection much better.

Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) is a newly arrived student in a high school where The Plastics rule the social scene. The Plastics consist of the confident Regina George (Rachel McAdams), the chatty Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert), and the slightly dim Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried). Cady befriends The Plastics while alienating the people that first accepted her, but that takes a turn for the worse after she falls for Regina's ex-boyfriend. Mean Girls funnily and cleverly explores superficial friendships, envy, and ambition.

10 'Do Revenge' (2022)

The spiritual successor to numerous revenge-based teen cult classics, Do Revenge turned out to be a much better comedy than most viewers expected; it seems that lately, content in this realm keeps falling flat. This Netflix original stars Camilla Mendes and Maya Hawke as enemies-turned-friends-turned-enemies... turned friends?

Some may expect the twists and turns of Do Revenge, but for those who don't, it's a clever exploration of how people's actions can often come back to bite them on the behind. Do Revenge is also funny and filled with fabulous outfits. Both Mendes and Hawke are true fashion icons in the movie, and their style changes throughout to follow their character progression.

