Friends is counted among the best sitcoms on the planet and is one show that is well-loved by everyone who has seen it. Its stars are easily the most well-known faces on TV and really good friends off-screen as well. Over the years, the show made by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, made fans love, laugh and cry all at the same time and gave us unforgettable moments and one liners. To add the same magic to our lives again Funko has unveiled a new line of toys based on the fan-favorite show while celebrating the 30th anniversary.

The new line recreates many iconic moments from the show, standing at approximately 4.55 inches tall the figurines are a must-buy for fans. One figurine sees Ross Geller in his holiday armadillo costume spreading Hannukkah joy. Another figurine is Rachel Green with Mrs. Whiskerson while another sees Monica Geller with Mockolate. For fans of Chandler Bing, they can have a figurine that reminiscences his amateur rock star days while Joey is seen in a Superman costume, and Phoebe is seen in a yellow dress. For any fan of the show, these will be a great addition to their collection.

Friends Has Been Entertaining Fans For a Long Time

Friends can be the only show that truly had an ensemble cast, each character was given equal space in the show and had an incredible arc. The show stars Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller. The friendship these stars share is something one can only dream of and Friends: The Reunion, a special that came out in 2021 gave the fans a deep dive into their relationships as well as work dynamic.

The list of accolades of the show is long and exhausting. Between 1994 and 2004, which makes up for 8 seasons, the sitcom was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning six. Aniston and Kudrow are the only main cast members to win an Emmy. The show also won one Golden Globe among other awards. While the show has entertained a generation, it has also captured a new audience in streaming as well.

Check out the new Funko Pops! above and order them here. You can check out all the seasons of Friends and the reunion special on Max.