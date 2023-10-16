The Big Picture A new collection of Friends Funko Pops featuring iconic outfits from the show's ten seasons will be released on October 17, with pre-orders available now.

Each member of the Central Perk gang gets their own figure based on memorable moments, including Ross's embarrassing pants mishap and Rachel crying in her wedding dress.

The collection is complete with figures of Monica as a waitress, Joey holding a pizza box, and Chandler in his outfit from the episode where Joey speaks French, allowing viewers to relive funny moments from the series.

The popular 1994 sitcom, Friends, will be getting a new collection of Funko Pops showcasing iconic outfits from across the ten seasons of the series to life. Available to purchase through Amazon, the new collection will be released on October 17, with pre-orders for the figures being available right now at $11.99 for each collectible. Each member of the Central Perk gang got a new figure based on some of their most iconic moments. The series is quickly approaching the twentieth anniversary of its finale next year.

Life as a young, single person in New York City isn't always easy, and no one knew that better than Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox) and Ross (David Schwimmer). Across an entire decade of romance, comedy, drama and laughter, the group lived through lots of special moments that will now be immortalized in the form of a Funko Pops collection. Perhaps, the most embarrassing of these situations featured in the collection happened to Ross in the episode titled "The One With All The Resolutions". Geller's figure depicts the time when he couldn't put his leather pants back on while locked inside a date's bathroom, and not even a considerable amount of powder could help.

Going back all the way to beginning of the story, a new Funko collectible will represent Rachel as she looked in the very first episode of the show: crying, while wearing her wedding dress. Aniston's character was supposed to marry Barry (Mitchell Whitfield) before deciding that she wanted a different future for herself, prompting her to run straight to Central Perk. In addition to Rachel's collectible, Phoebe will be seen the way she was portrayed in "The One With The Chicken Pox" when she wanted to go on a date while visibly sick, while Monica will get a collectible from her time working as a waitress.

Chandler and Joey Complete the Collection

In the final two figures included in the new collection of Funko Pops, Joey can be seen holding a pizza box, with the character being easily recognized as the one who loved eating the most out of the group. On the other hand, Chandler is depicted in the outfit he wore during "The One Where Joey Speaks French", when he had to take a very special guest around New York City's most iconic landmarks. With the entire group complete, the new collection of Friends Funko Pops is ready to allow viewers to relive some of the funniest moments from the series that changed the comedy television landscape.

