Friends remains one of the most celebrated and successful sitcoms in television history. The show starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer and followed the comedic lives of six twenty-somethings in New York City.

The show was a ratings hit and lasted for ten seasons, comprising 236 episodes. Friends' success was due to an ideal combination of clever humor, engaging storylines, and the charming performance of its six main actors. The main characters are hilarious and relatable, becoming modern comedy icons. Still, it's undeniable that some are funnier than others, even if all six rank among modern television's most beloved figures.

6 Rachel Green

Jennifer Aniston played Rachel Green in Friends. Initially the most spoiled and inexperienced of the group, Rachel works her way up in the fashion world, becoming a successful professional by the show's end. She is fun, funny, somewhat vain, and easy-going, often acting as the straight woman of the group compared to the wacky antics of her five friends.

Rachel is funny but remains the most subdued in the cast; she is not as silly as Phoebe nor as hilarious as Chandler. However, she has some of the show's funniest storylines; season 8 sees her pregnant, allowing Aniston to showcase her underrated gifts for physical comedy. Ironically, Aniston is the only cast member to win an Emmy in the lead category for her work in Friends.

5 Monica Geller

Monica Geller is the type-A mom figure of the group. A talented chef with severe OCD, Monica is a neat freak who loves being in control and having things in order. Monica is hyper-competitive and something of a sore loser, especially when she's against her older brother, Ross. In season 5, she begins dating Chandler, marrying him in season 7 and starting a family in season 10.

Courteney Cox is an unsung comedic genius and one of the main reasons for Friends' success. Monica had some of the show's best episodes, and Cox's comedic abilities always shined through. Despite her talents, Cox is the only cast member never to receive an Emmy nomination for her work in Friends, a travesty that remains among the Emmy's all-time most egregious snubs. Monica was hilarious, especially when her obsessive behavior took over.

4 Joey Tribbiani

Matt LeBlanc played Friends' resident doofus Joey Tribbiani. An Italian struggling actor with a voracious appetite and an irresistible talent with the ladies, Joey is the group's casanova. He spends most of the series between jobs, finally receiving a steady gig as Doctor Drake Ramoray in Days of Our Lives. Joey is not the brightest tool in the box, but he is the most selfless and king-hearted of the six.

Joey's stupidity was central to most of his comedy, and LeBlanc excelled at playing Joey's dumbness without making him seem annoying. Joey could occasionally become exasperating, like when he attempted to learn French; however, his lack of intelligence was usually played for harmless laughs. LeBlanc was brilliant as Joey, acting as a perfect contrast to the professional and straight-laced Chandler and Ross.

3 Ross Geller

No character from Friends is more divisive than Ross. The star of many of Friends' most questionable storylines, Ross is Monica's older brother, a three-times divorced paleontologist with severe insecurity issues. Ross is the stereotypical "nice guy," acting as a supporting and loving friend and partner but slowly revealing several unpleasant traits.

However, Ross is not entirely obnoxious, thanks mainly to David Schwimmer's performance. Schwimmer is the show's most talented physical comedian, and Ross received many of the show's most iconic moments. Whether stuck in his leather pants, struggling to move a giant sofa up the stairs, or suffering a nervous breakdown because someone ate his sandwich, Ross is a brilliant comedic character and a hysterical showcase for Schwimmer's considerable talents.

2 Chandler Bing

Chandler Bing might be Friends' most iconic character. Widely known for his sarcastic and witty humor, Chandler is among the funniest sitcom characters from the late '90s. Chandler has a high-profile and well-paying job he hates; he spends most of the early seasons struggling to find a relationship until he begins dating Monica in season 4, marrying her three seasons later.

Matthew Perry created an uproarious character with Chandler, stealing every scene he was in. Although his jokes can sometimes become too much - his friends often mention how overwhelming his humor can get - Chandler is reliably hilarious and a constant source of humor. Out of all the characters in Friends, Chandler is the only one that can get consistent laughs from the audience, a feat easier said and done.

1 Phoebe Buffay

Lisa Kudrow cemented her place as a timeless television icon with her portrayal of Phoebe Buffay in Friends. The quirkiest, oddest, most free-spirited member of the group, Phoebe is unique and marches to the beat of her own drum. Her friends often mock her clothes, songs, and beliefs, but Phoebe doesn't mind, mainly because she mocks them right back.

Phoebe is the best character in Friends. Endlessly quotable and instantly iconic, she is the beating heart of the group, a walking ray of sunshine with a secretly dark side. Kudrow was the first cast member to win an Emmy for her work in the show, and it was completely deserved. Phoebe is a modern sitcom icon and the most beloved character from Friends.

