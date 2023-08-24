The Big Picture Classic comedy shows like Friends continue to attract viewership and generate profits due to their endless episodes, name recognition, and familiar characters.

Friends has remained popular even after almost two decades off the air, with reruns earning billions of dollars in syndication and finding new audiences through streaming platforms.

While Friends may not have aged well in terms of certain jokes and lack of diversity, its enduring popularity can be attributed to nostalgia, comfort value, and the continued presence of its stars in the public spotlight.

While streaming platforms and networks are constantly churning out new shows in the hopes of creating a seismic hit, more often than not it’s the shows that have existed for decades that inspire the greatest viewership. The appeal of classic comedy shows like Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory, Frasier, or Married With Children is that there are seemingly endless episodes, instant name recognition, and an established set of characters that most audiences are familiar with. It makes changing the channel to a show that they already know an easy decision for many audiences because they don’t have to invest in a completely new premise, and comedy shows are inherently episodic. In fact, Friends, the highest-earning sitcom series in syndication, earns $1.4 billion for Warner Bros. thanks to licensing and merchandising. Despite being off the air for almost two decades, Friends continues to find new audiences as reruns delight old fans.

‘Friends’ Continues To Be Profitable Long After It Aired on TV

When it first ran, Friends was among the “golden gooses” of NBC’s Thursday night slate of highly popular comedy programming alongside Seinfeld, Mad About You, Will & Grace, and ER. During the height of its popularity, Friends inspired around 24.7 million viewers a year, earning particularly high ratings among younger audiences. The real backend value of Friends was apparent once the show entered its fifth season in 1998 and began syndicating over 100 older episodes. Reruns sold to local stations and cable networks earned around $4.8 billion for the production company, according to Forbes estimates.

Each of the creatives involved with Friends walked away fairly profitable from the reruns as well. When it was initially airing, core cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer earned approximately $22,500 per episode. These fees increased to around $1 million per episode by the time the show had reached its ninth season and become a critical cultural touchstone. Negotiations further ensured that the cast would share in the residual profits from syndication. Unlike some sitcoms that have a relatively short shelf life and little rewatch value, Friends has only increased in popularity since its season 10 finale “The Last One” debuted on ABC on May 6, 2004. The show’s creators David Crane and Marta Kaufman, as well as executive producer Kevin Bright, earned at least $475 million from syndication.

Even when streaming became a factor within the modern television ecosystem, Friends continued to succeed. The sitcom even increased in popularity between 2015 and 2016, reaching a weekly audience of approximately 16 million through reruns on Nick at Nite, TBS, Paramount Network, and other networks.16 million would have been considered successful during the series’ peak popularity, and did not account for the views it collected from streaming. The streaming rights behind Friends became an even more hot button issue. Friends was wildly popular on Netflix after it became available on the service in January 2015, but announced that the series would be leaving the platform in 2019 due to the launch of Warner Media’s HBO Max. Despite HBO Max’s (now Max) high investment in original content, Friends continues to outperform a majority of its programming.

Why Is ‘Friends’ Still So Popular?

It’s somewhat amusing that after seeing the lengths that streaming services have taken to generate new original content, older sitcoms continue to overperform. Perhaps, there is some familiarity for audiences with the “lean back” approach to watching older shows. Streaming can be very disorienting with a seemingly unlimited number of options, but Friends can reliably provide a good dose of laughs and heart within each episode. There’s also a significant nostalgia factor; audiences that grew up watching Friends may want to share it with their children, and younger viewers that didn’t experience the show when it was first airing have the opportunity to binge all 10 seasons. It helps that Friends has almost always been available on streaming, except the brief period of time prior to the launch of HBO Max when it was absent from Netflix’s catalog.

There are many reasons why the cultural conversation behind Friends is still developing. Unlike other sitcoms from the same era, many of the show’s stars are still within the public spotlight. Aniston in particular continues to be a major star, earning some of the best reviews of her career (and a win from the Screen Actors Guild awards) for her performance in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. Additionally, Schwimmer has become an icon of a different sort with his vocal work as Melman the giraffe in the Madagascar animated family franchise, and Cox recently returned to Scream for its fifth and sixth installments.

It helps that Max has made it no secret that the show is popular and takes advantage of the fans’ collective nostalgia. During its initial launch, HBO Max aired Friends: The Reunion Special to reunite the six core cast members for the first time since the season finale in 2004. It was thrilling to see the original gang back together again, sharing in their memories and revelations about the show’s highs and lows over the course of a decade.

Has ‘Friends’ Aged Well?

Like all older sitcoms, Friends is a product of its time. There are certain elements of the series that younger viewers watching it for the first time may be able to relate to — the themes of growing up, finding oneself within a community, starting a relationship, and struggling to find a job are universal. However, there’s more than a few jokes within Friends that haven’t aged well, including the misgendering of Chandler's father, Charles Bing (Kathleen Turner), a lack of racial diversity, and strict adherence to traditional gender norms make it slightly less enjoyable to watch.

It’s likely, however, that viewership for Friends will only continue to grow in popularity based on the nostalgic role it played in so many young peoples' lives when it was first airing. Although there are innumerable great modern comedy shows such as Barry and Hacks, these shows are less episodic in nature, and simply "dropping in" to watch a random episode from a realized story may have less comfort value. Friends is the ultimate "comfort show," and there's a good chance that it will continue to serve as a relaxing watch for future generations of viewers.