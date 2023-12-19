Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Leave the World Behind.

Friends has long been a pop culture staple, since its initial run in 1994-2004, and still is to this day. In recent years, the sitcom has only grown in popularity, thanks to its availability on various streaming platforms through the years (currently on Max) and being passed down through generations of families. Many turn to the series as comfort, and as illustrated through Sam Esmail's Leave the World Behind, Friends even offers a beacon of light when the world feels like it's ending. One character especially, Rose (Farrah Mackenzie), leaned heavily on Friends as an escape, and Esmail was adamant that it was the series used in his movie.

During an interview with Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, Esmail responded to a "what if" about not gaining the rights to use Friends in Leave the World Behind. He shared that deciding on which classic sitcom to use was a lengthy conversation, but Friends was always the front-runner. From a theme song perspective, the Friends one lyrically fit the movie's ending in a way another show's likely couldn't. So, Esmail stressed to his team that Friends had to be the one. He explained:

"That was a big conversation that we had for a long time, and you run through all the sitcoms that are these classics that could potentially work but none of them really had that theme song that was so iconic. And, I have to stress this, the lyrics of that song were so perfect for how the film ends. I honestly don’t know what I would have done. There was a point where, after we ran through other options, I think I looked at the team and I said, 'I don’t think we can afford to lose Friends.' There’s no show that fits that moment more perfectly than that show, so we had to use all our powers to make sure that we got the rights, and we luckily did."

'Friends' Was Important for Rose's Character in 'Leave the World Behind'

Beyond the theme song, Friends plays an important role in Leave the World Behind when it comes to Rose. From the beginning of the movie up until the very last minute, viewers gain a sense of how attached Rose is to the series, as she watches it whenever possible. Due to widespread internet outages, Rose can't watch the Friends series finale, which gnaws at her despite every other strange thing happening around her. She even states at one point that she cares about the characters and that's why she wants to know what happens to them. Esmail also said that Friends has an "emotional connection" to Rose that wouldn't hit the same had a different series been in its place: "So, from a character perspective, it just felt too perfect."

Leave the World Behind is streaming now on Netflix and Friends is available on Max, respectively. Stay tuned for our full chat with Esmail.

