When it comes to classic sitcoms, there are few sitcoms that have created as many memorable moments and stories as Friends. After all, every episode of the series is unique for its story of the week, and, despite some poorly-aged moments, the show continues to entice new generations, even as the live studio audience format has been phased out of many modern sitcoms. In the case of “The One with the Embryos,” the show was only made stronger because of the laughter from its spectators. From the episode’s writing to its hijinks, the behind the scenes work on the outing made it a classic.

‘The One With the Embryos’ Has a Surprising B-Story

A major part of the reason Friends continues to be successful is due to its unforgettable cast. Everyone from Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) to Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and even recurring characters were famous for their unique personalities and gags. Monica (Courteney Cox) is, of course, most remembered for being the group’s unofficial leader, keeping a clean house and running her life like clockwork. However, “The One with the Embryos” sets up a rather bizarre story for Friends’ signature chef. While most of the episode revolves around Phoebe’s attempts to get pregnant, the B-Story features Rachel and Monica getting into a heated contest with Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler (Matthew Perry).

While playing a game of trivia to see who knows each other best, the stakes get high, and the girls end up betting their apartment. While Monica is resistant at first, her going along with it at all seems completely out of character. Even at her most neurotic, Monica is easily the most logical member of the group, and that apartment is her pride and joy. Not only is it the official hub for many of the characters, but it’s also what gives Monica her “leader status.” The far-fetched storyline doesn’t end there, as she and Rachel end up losing the apartment for a multi-episode arc. But, while on paper, the whole thing sounds unbelievable, the show’s production actually sells it uniquely.

The Live Studio Audience Helped Make the Episode’s Final Cut Work

While there is plenty of debate about whether the traditional sitcom laugh track is still needed, Friends actually filmed in front of a live studio audience consistently. “The One with the Embryos” was no exception. According to Vulture, the outing was not only filmed for an in-studio crowd, the gallery actually helped make the episode what it is. The audience was, of course, hooked by Phoebe's A-Story, curious whether she would get pregnant, though this was a safe bet due to the fact that Kudrow was pregnant in real life. But, the B-Story was not only surprising, it was driven by the audience’s reaction.

Per Yahoo, the writers had crafted multiple versions of the contest scenes but only used the takes that received the most laughs from the audience. The producers often did this with the show, which, according to Vulture, could drag shoot nights out to 1:00 or 2:00 AM and may even require them to switch out one audience for another. But in the case of this particular episode, it really helps sell just how high and unbelievable the stakes are. As the game gets more intense, so do the hijinks and, thus, the laughter of the studio audience. It makes it much easier to get caught up in the anxiety and comedy of it all, even while watching from the comfort of home. Ultimately, the episode not only becomes believable but is considered to date to be the show’s greatest episode of all time.

It may not be the most believable story Friends ever presented, but the battle in which Monica loses her apartment is certainly one of the funniest, thanks in no small way to the studio audience. Their enthusiasm and laughter helped take the outing from far-fetched to essential classic. It’s a prime example of why Friends remains such a beloved show. Its creativity was only strengthened by the enthusiasm of audiences of the time it had for it, and it helps the show continue to find new fans to this day.

