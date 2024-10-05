The iconic '90s sitcom Friends is a crucial entry into modern television, earning significant praise throughout its ten-year runtime and remaining a staple of television comedy. The show starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, the late Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer chronicled the personal and professional comings-and-goings of six twenty-somethings in New York City, eventually becoming synonymous with '90s entertainment.

A huge reason behind Friends' success is its incredible cast of hilarious and personable characters. However, it's undeniable that the six friends were far from perfect; in fact, many had outright bothersome qualities that made them funny but frustrating and often exasperating. Here is every main character in Friends ranked by how annoying they are, whether because of their anal personalities, stubbornness, desire to be right, incessant and often questionable jokes, or a combination of factors.

6 Rachel Green

Played by Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston was one of two actors to earn an Emmy award for her performance on Friends. The actress played Rachel Green, the spoiled princess turned career woman whose will-they-won't-they relationship with Ross acted as the crux throughout all ten seasons. Rachel is Friends' de-facto protagonist, meaning she is the least quirky or divisive figure, instead acting as a straightforward leading lady.

Rachel sure has her flaws: she's too spoiled and quite selfish, never afraid to gossip or talk behind her friends' backs. However, Rachel is also the most straightforward character: in fact, it wouldn't be an overstatement to call her the least funny character in Friends, which also makes her the straight woman reacting to the hijinks of her fellow friends. Rachel is probably the most relatable character in Friends, and while she has her obnoxious moments, they're not enough to truly bother audiences.

5 Joey Tribbiani

Played by Matt LeBlanc

Joey Tribbiani is a curious character. Played by the great Matt LeBlanc, Joey is one of the show's most popular figures. Because of his simple-minded and outright childish approach, Joey is hilarious and front and center on many of Friends' funniest episodes. However, this personality also lends itself to several frustrating moments when one really wants to yell at him.

Although Joey's stupidity is mostly played for laughs, it's also quite annoying many, many times. Whether he's speaking nonsense while supposedly learning French or he's getting himself locked up inside furniture, Joey can be quite irritating. However, his sweetness often outranks his more irksome traits. Joey is very well-meaning and probably the most loyal and patient of all the main characters, always ready to support anyone who needs him. By the end of the show, Joey is arguably the best friend to Chandler, Rachel, and Phoebe, a remarkable feat considering how close they already are. Sure, he's often like a silly child, but his flaws are harmless.

4 Phoebe Buffay

Played by Lisa Kudrow

Alongside Aniston, the mighty Lisa Kudrow is the only actor from Friends to win an Emmy award for her performance, and it's not difficult to see why. Phoebe is arguably the funniest character in Friends, not to mention the most iconic, thanks to her quirky, oddball personality that effortlessly blends innocence with sass. Phoebe marches to the beat of her own drums: she believes in Santa Claus, spirits, and energies but will stand up to anyone and everyone with the skills she picked up while growing up on the streets.

Like her platonic pal Joey, Phoebe's traits are never overwhelming enough to actually become troublesome.

As the show progresses, Phoebe becomes more rude and biting, which can rub some the wrong way. Phoebe's mean-spiritedness isn't reserved for anyone in particular, although she tends to be harsher on Chandler and lighter on Joey. Her overtly quirky personality can also be too much at times, especially during the earlier seasons, when she was more childish and unassuming. However, like her platonic pal Joey, Phoebe's traits are never overwhelming enough to actually become troublesome. Yes, she can be quite annoying sometimes, but Phoebe is often such a hilarious presence that one can easily forgive her more eye-rolling traits and just focus on the good.

3 Chandler Bing

Played by Matthew Perry

Chandler Bing is another strong contender for the funniest character on Friends. Played by the late great Matthew Perry, Chandler is the group's resident jokester, delivering joke after joke after joke, sometimes to the point of exasperation. He is the main source of laughter in any given episode, thanks to his witty, biting sarcasm and expertly delivered jokes, further elevated by Perry's legendary timing. However, his brand of humor can also be overwhelming to the point of desperation.

During one particular exchange with his wife, Monica, she mentions how, sometimes, he tells one too many jokes. Other characters agree, and Phoebe even mentions how he tries too hard, tells too many jokes, and comes across as "a little needy." Indeed, Chandler talks and talks and talks; three out of five words are jokes, often rude ones aimed at his friends. He calls a pregnant Rachel "fatty" and tells Phoebe she should learn how to fly spaceships so she can "return to her home planet." Chandler is great fun, but he can also be objectively annoying, especially to those unaccustomed to his brand of humor.

2 Monica Geller

Played by Courteney Cox

In one of the most unfair and most egregious snubs in Emmy history, Courteney Cox never received an Emmy nomination for her flawless portrayal of Monica Geller. The A-type of the group, Monica is a chef known for her perfectionism, OCD, and desire to always be in control of the situation, whether it's throwing parties or organizing game nights. In her words, she "is always the hostess" and will go to great lengths to ensure her status.

Monica is hilarious, but she's also objectively annoying. Even her friends take issue with her controlling nature, often calling her out for it, especially when she wrestles control of a situation from them. At one point, it's mentioned that Monica doesn't allow crums in her house, meaning everyone has to eat "cookies over the sink." Monica's desire to be in control often leads to comedic situations that still showcase her in a negative light. She's a great character and a loyal, supportive friend, but she's a rose with very sharp and annoying thorns. Monica is someone you wouldn't necessarily want to be around that much, or else she would probably try to take over everything you do.

1 Ross Geller

Played by David Schwimmer

In the hall of fame of infamous TV characters, none are more annoying than Ross Eustace Geller. Played by David Schwimmer, Ross is Monica's older brother, Chandler's college roommate, and Rachel's perennial love interest, a paleontologist with a chronic desire to be right. Ross is very much a "nice guy," someone who believes himself to be quite a catch but is more problematic than it seems at first sight, to the point of being creepy.

Ross has more annoying moments than anyone else on Friends. Most of them come from his stubbornness and ridiculous desire to always be right, imposing his point of view on others. Ross is also a very prejudiced person, and even if it comes from a place of insecurity and self-doubt, it doesn't make it any better. He staunchly objects to his son playing with a Barbie, goes out of his way to change Phoebe's mind regarding evolution, and rejects a male nanny because "it's weird." Never mind that Ross once tried to kiss his cousin -- a male nanny is where he draws the line. The only reason why Ross isn't outright detestable is because of how great of an actor Schwimmer is -- without a doubt, the most gifted physical comedian in the cast, thank you very much.

