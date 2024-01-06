The Big Picture Monica and Chandler's house in Friends was originally the McCallister's house in Home Alone, a fact confirmed by the show's art director.

Like the show itself, many of Friends sets have become iconic. Central Perk is an easily recognizable element from the sitcom as the characters spend so much time at the coffee house. Similarly, the apartment with the purple door is remembered by anyone who watched the show. Yet, for years, it slipped past fans' notice that one set was iconic before it showed up in Friends. Though admittedly not in the series for long, Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler's (Matthew Perry) house was first the home of a different family. When the couple buys a house in the New York suburbs in Season 10, the house should be familiar from its appearance in Home Alone, where the abandoned Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) defended it from a break-in. Though not immediately recognizable, there is no doubt that they are the same.

Monica and Chandler live in New York, while the McCallisters are in Chicago, so it doesn't make sense for them to live in the same house. However, they do, and any eagle-eyed viewer can see the proof. The surrounding houses have the same distinctive features, showing the connection. Although the houses themselves look different, the neighborhood is identical. Friends and Home Alone have nothing to do with each other, so it's surprising to see the two cross over in this way, yet it is undeniable. The art director of Friends, Daren Janes, even confirmed the connection in a comment on Instagram. Though this connection changes absolutely nothing about either story, it's an interesting fact.

What Is the Same About the House in 'Friends' and 'Home Alone'?

Little of the house can be seen in Friends since it appears in only one episode. When Monica and Chandler look at it, they take Joey (Matt LeBlanc) along, hoping to convince him that their impending move isn't a bad thing, but only a few rooms appear. On the other hand, most of Home Alone takes place either in or near the house, as Kevin's family leaves him behind, and he must protect their house on his own. Because of that, it's easy to see that they don't look exactly alike. The decor and even the layout are different. However, the surrounding houses are the same. Though the outside of the house doesn't appear in Friends, the view from the windows shows the neighboring houses in Home Alone.

The first sign is through a window in the front room, which shows a blue garage with white lines, just like the Murphy's house in Home Alone, across from the McCallisters. Though this evidence is clear, the unique neighbor's house isn't the only proof. Out the front window, another image from Home Alone appears. This time, a sliver of a blue house with a wreath on the front door can be seen, and Home Alone shows a more complete image of the house when Kevin is outside. Based on where the houses are in the film, it would make sense for this to be the view of the McCallisters' front door as well. Friends even displays the same wintery weather from Home Alone, making these two houses look even more similar.

The Connection Between 'Friends' and 'Home Alone' Is Confirmed the Art Director

The evidence in the show is concrete, considering the similarities in the neighbors' houses are undeniable. Though not immediately obvious, these are the same house based on the view, leaving no need for further speculation. Yet, there is even more evidence out there to prove this fact. A video explaining the connection circulated on Instagram, getting a lot of attention and gaining the notice of Friends' art director, Daren Janes, who good-naturedly admitted to being caught while confirming the truth of this connection. He revealed how it happened. Although the house was a set, there needed to be a view from the windows. Rather than making something that would barely appear, Friends used one from a company called Pacific Studios, and the backing they chose had been made for Home Alone. This was not a conscious choice, but simply because it looked the best out the windows in the scene.

With confirmation from Janes, there is no mystery left to solve. The house Monica and Chandler buy in Friends looks like the McCallisters' home in Home Alone because it essentially is. Though the building itself is different due to the set, the neighborhood is identical for a reason, albeit an unconscious one. The choice of backing unintentionally resulted in a hilarious crossover between the two completely unrelated stories. It is not glaringly obvious, but once noticing the connection, it is impossible to ignore.

Does the House Put 'Friends' and 'Home Alone' in the Same Universe?

All the evidence indicates that Monica and Chandler move into the McCallisters' house, but that doesn't mean the two stories are related in any way. Certainly, the Friends episode featuring the house premiered 14 years after Home Alone, potentially giving the family time to redecorate before selling to the couple. Though the layout doesn't look the same, little enough of the house appears in Friends that it is easy to ignore. However, there is one major issue. In Home Alone, this neighborhood is in Chicago, and Friends puts it in the New York suburbs, making it impossible for them to be the same. Though an interesting piece of trivia, this isn't a hidden connection that puts Friends and Home Alone in the same world.

The flimsy nature of the connection is exaggerated by the reality that the crossover was unintentional. Picking what looked best, Friends happened to use a familiar backing, but that is all. Joey even meets the child of the house's previous owners, who is very attached to her home and decidedly not a McCallister. Her presence and the fact that they are in different cities prove that there is no deeper connection between Friends and Home Alone. The small crossover between these stories is something fans can laugh about, but it has no impact on either. Yet it is made more amusing by the fact that, after so many years, both Friends and Home Alone are still popular.

