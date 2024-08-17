Friends was a very funny and enjoyable sitcom, that is still worth watching and rewatching to this day. One of the best parts of Friends was how all six of its main characters were hilarious and compelling. Rather than have one character take the bulk of the jokes and plot, Friends rotated its focus among the six of them, with each of them getting to shine in different episodes.

Monica Geller was an especially significant main character, as she was essentially the glue that held the rest of the group together. She could be controlling and intense and competitive, but she was also caring, funny, and extremely thoughtful. When Monica got to be in the spotlight, the episodes were always great. These are the 10 best Monica Geller episodes of Friends.

Season 6, Episode 18 (2000)

Monica Geller had many defining characteristics, one of which was her love of a clean space. Monica not only loved cleaning and organizing, but she was also very intense about keeping her spaces neat. In Season 6, episode 18, "The One where Ross Dates a Student," Phoebe's apartment burned down while Rachel was living there with her. As a result, Rachel initially moved back into her old room, while Phoebe moved in with Joey.

This was a great Monica episode, because it showed off her intensity and control about keeping her space clean in a hilarious way. In one especially notable scene, Monica made Phoebe cookies. When Phoebe reached for them, Monica said, "Can't eat them in bed, remember? No crummies." This showed the other side of Monica as a roommate, and it was absolutely hilarious.

9 "The One with the Fake Monica"

Season 1, Episode 21 (1995)

For a comedy show like Friends, it was really impressive to have such a heartfelt and thoughtful episode like Season 1, episode 21, "The One with the Fake Monica." In this episode, it started out as comedic, as Monica's identity got stolen. When Monica started investigating the thief, she instead befriended her. Monica then realized that she wished that she was more like the fake Monica.

This was a great episode for Monica, because it showed her insecurities and regrets, in a way that was very relatable for Friends fans. Monica admitted to wishing that she was more adventurous and carefree. She was sad about how much she needed to have control over her life. This episode gave a lot of great insight into Monica as a character, in a more serious way. It showed that Monica was aware of her flaws, but that she could not change, even though she sometimes wanted to change.

8 "The One with the Embryos"

Season 4, Episode 12 (1998)

One of the best episodes of Friends is definitely Season 4, Episode 12, "The One with the Embryos." This showed Monica and Rachel competing with Chandler and Joey over who knew each other better. If Rachel and Monica won, the guys would have to get rid of the chick and the duck. If Joey and Chandler won, then they would have to switch apartments.

This was a very funny episode, and it specifically did a great job of showing off Monica's competitive and controlling nature. Monica was especially controlling of her poor teammate, Rachel. There were also some very funny facts about Monica revealed in this episode, like that she has eleven categories for her towels and that she once got a pencil stuck in her ear. It was hilarious to watch Monica be so hard on Rachel and to watch her gamble away her apartment out of pride.

7 "The One with the Routine"

Season 6, Episode 10 (1999)

There is perhaps no sitcom dance more popular than the infamous "routine," from Friends Season 6, Episode 10, "The One with the Routine." In this episode, Janine was going on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, and she brought Joey, Monica, and Ross along with her. Monica and Ross wanted to actually be on TV, so they tried to get selected for the platform.

In order to bring out their best moves, Monica and Ross performed "the routine," a dance routine that they had created together in middle school. This was a hilarious Monica episode, with her taking it so seriously, being very competitive, and also being very goofy during the routine. It was fun to watch her take this ridiculous dance so seriously and to get another snapshot into her childhood memories with Ross.

6 "The One with Chandler in a Box"

Season 4, Episode 8 (1997)

Aside from her marriage to Chandler, Monica's most significant relationship was that with her ex-boyfriend and parents' friend, Richard Burke. Monica took this breakup very hard, but it reached a new level when, almost two seasons later, she went out on a date with Richard's son. When Monica cut her eye while preparing the Thanksgiving meal, she had to see Richard's son for her appointment, and sparks surprisingly flew between the two of them.

Monica took Richard's son, Timothy, to the Thanksgiving meal. This led to a very weird evening, with Monica trying to convince everyone that it was normal. The most hilarious moment was when Monica called her friends out for judging her. In turn, Monica fired back with things from her friends' pasts, from Rachel leaving Barry at the altar to Joey throwing a woman's wooden leg in the fire.

5 "The One in Massapequa"

Season 8, Episode 18 (2002)

Throughout Friends' run, it was always clear that Monica had a complicated relationship with her parents, particularly compared with how they doted on Ross. In Season 8, episode 18, "The One in Massapequa," Ross and Monica's parents held a huge party to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary. This year, Monica took over the toast from Ross, because she was determined to make her parents cry.

This was a great Monica episode, showing how determined and competitive she could get. She was so set on making her parents cry with her speech, that she brought up dead family members, dead pets, sad movies, and sad stories from the news, just to try to make them cry. It was both hilarious and mortifying Friends episode, with Monica failing horribly, and being outshined by even the shortest speech from Ross.

4 "The One with Monica's Thunder"

Season 7, Episode 1 (2000)

Monica and Chandler's love story was one of the true highlights of Friends. It was really great to see them get together, from their secret relationship to their proposal and eventual marriage. Monica and Chandler's engagement made for a hilarious episode in Season 7, episode 1, "The One with Monica's Thunder." This followed the night of their engagement.

This is a really great Monica episode. Monica was very happy to celebrate her engagement, even shouting it to the neighborhood over her balcony. However, this disappeared when she walked in on Rachel and Ross kissing. Monica accused Rachel of trying to steal her thunder, just like she did on her 16th birthday. This was a great episode to show Monica wanting attention, in a way that was funny and sad, playing on her deepest insecurities and vulnerabilities.

Season 3, Episode 9 (1996)

A very fun part of Friends was whenever the Geller siblings were competitive with each other, and when they would bring up stories from their childhood. A really great Thanksgiving episode was Season 3, episode 9, "The One with the Football." When the group decided to play football in the park on Thanksgiving, Monica and Ross were initially hesitant because they had been banned from playing by their parents.

This was a really great Monica episode. As the football game went on, Monica became more and more competitive. It became even clearer why she had been banned from playing. Monica and Ross were truly ruthless, and fans could see how this Monica had once broken Ross's nose while playing. It was so funny to watch Monica fighting over that weird Geller Cup, and to see her and Ross match each other's ruthlessness.

2 "The One with the Cooking Class"

Season 8, Episode 21 (2002)

Monica was always at her best and funniest whenever she was being competitive, trying to control something, or trying to prove someone wrong. In Season 8, episode 21, "The One with the Cooking Class," Monica hilariously spiraled after getting a bad review. A bad review and a desire to prove the reviewer wrong made for a funny episode, with Monica accidentally ending up in a beginning cooking class.

After Monica tried to confront the reviewer, she ended up in a beginner cooking class with Joey. It was funny to see Monica give into her insecurities by trying to prove herself against beginners. It was also funny to watch her get upset when Joey's cookies were given better attention than hers. It was a funny and endearing episode, showing how Monica's ego was fragile even when she was successful.

1 "The One with the Jam"

Season 3, Episode 3 (1996)

The best Monica episode saw Monica dealing with heartbreak by channeling her pain into jam. In Season 3, episode 3, "The One with All the Jam," Monica showed off herself in funny and sad ways. It was fun to watch Monica try to excel at going through her breakup by pouring herself into jam, and by in turn giving that jam to Joey.

When Monica realized that the jam plan was financially draining, she looked into the sperm banks in order to consider getting a sperm donor so that she could have a baby. This was a very funny episode for Monica, with quotes such as "I'm sick and tired of being depressed about Richard. I needed a plan. A plan to get over my man! And what's the opposite of man? Jam!" It was also a beautiful insight into her pain and her fears, with Monica ultimately deciding to wait rather than settle.

