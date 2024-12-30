Despite going off the air more than 20 years ago, Friends’ legacy continues to entertain fans today. Despite some of its elements having aged poorly, its beloved cast and iconic episodes continue to influence television to this day. But perhaps it’s the show’s romances that are remembered best. From Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and Mike’s (Paul Rudd) lovely late-stage romance to Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel’s (Jennifer Aniston) infamous, long-drawn-out arc, there were countless flings over the years, with Monica (Courtney Cox) and Chandler's (Matthew Perry) being the series’ hallmark romance. However, Monica and Chandler weren’t always endgame. In fact, Monica was originally going to end up with Chandler’s best friend and roommate, Joey (Matt LeBlanc).

Monica and Joey Were Set Up Early in 'Friends'

Image via NBC

According to People, Joey and Monica were supposed to end up together! The idea of Monica and Chandler not ending up together may sound blasphemous now, but looking back on the show’s early years, the groundwork had clearly been laid. There was plenty of chemistry written into various episodes, such as the Season 3 outing, “The One with the Flashback,” which shows how Joey was introduced to the friend group. The two are immediately attracted to one another, leading to Joey’s awkward full-body reveal.

However, the idea was abandoned when the show went to London for Ross’ wedding. Per Entertainment Weekly, Monica and Chandler’s famous hook-up was meant to be a one-off storyline. “When Monica and Chandler went to bed together the first time in London, the original plan wasn’t that they were going to then become a couple for the rest of the series,” Friends’ producer David Crane explained. “It was one of those things where originally the thought was, ‘Oh it was just a big, quick, funny mistake and how are they going to get out of that?’ Then the more we explored it, the more stories it provided and it really reinvigorated the show.” The audience's reaction was so strong that the creators reworked their plans and, in turn, created one of the greatest sitcom couples of all time. In doing so, they also avoided what could have become an incredibly problematic one.

Monica and Joey Would Have Been a Frustrating Couple

Close

Friends certainly had its share of controversial relationships. Rachel and Joey’s fling was innately disliked, but Monica and Joey may have been even worse. On paper, there are elements of the relationship that could work. Monica’s remarkable skills as a classically trained chef seem like they would complement each other well, but when one considers just how opposite the two are, it certainly creates a pretty baffling story. While Monica and Chandler certainly had their differences, they complimented each other beautifully. However, Joey’s lifestyle could have forced Monica into an outdated stereotype and led to yet another problematic storyline for the show.

Joey’s characterization would also have suffered. After all, part of his charm is his sex-positive lifestyle. It’s never portrayed as inherently negative, which is refreshing, especially for an older series. However, Joey settling down with Monica would not only have been unbelievable, it would have felt like a complete betrayal of his character. Monica and Chandler both had plenty of bad luck in the romance department over the years, which helps make their compatibility so believable. Joey, however, thrives as a free spirit, and thus, his attraction to Monica might have come off as only skin deep.

Additionally, Monica and Joey remain among Friends’ best characters. They’re so unapologetically true to themselves. Watching them betray that to try to make their relationship work would have been so unsatisfying compared to what we ultimately got. Their respective arcs are two of the show’s best and most well-aged. It may have been planned as a one-off, but Monica and Chandler’s night together in London was certainly a blessing in disguise; one that may have derailed the writer’s plans but made for a much stronger show.

Friends is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max