Since its debut almost 30 years ago, Friends has won the hearts of audiences worldwide. Fans who have spent endless hours laughing, crying, and living vicariously through the lives of Monica, Chandler, Ross, Rachel, Joey, and Phoebe will have definitely repeated a quote or two from their favorite characters.

From iconic one-liners like "We were on a break!" to heartwarming quotes such as "I got off the plane," audiences will instantly recognize these dialogues. But a few are far more relatable for fans of the series, who might be experiencing the same issues as their favorite on-screen friends. These ten lines might be among the most recognizable in Friends' history, but they're also the most accessible.

10 "No uterus, no opinion."

Rachel's pregnancy in season 8 is among the most important storylines for her character. She struggles to adapt to her new situation, juggling work and a complicated relationship with Ross with her feelings of fear and inadequacy at being a mother. When Ross disregards the pain she felt while suffering Braxton-Hicks contractions, she delivers this hilarious and biting quote.

It's hard enough to be a woman in today's world, but tolerating unsolicited advice from men who continually mansplain topics they don't understand themselves? Rachel's dialogue is a strong companion for women and a slap in the face of those arrogant men.

9 "Joey doesn't share food!"

Although often considered the show's resident doofus, Joey Tribbiani dropped several pearls of wisdom. He might not be witty or bright, but he is assertive, especially concerning food; like a lion guarding its prey, Joey is very protective of it. His relationship with food is crucial to his characterization and one of the few things he holds more sacred than his numerous amorous affairs.

Sharing food can be potentially difficult. And after three consecutive years in the pandemic, there's all the more excuse you need to not share your food. Ultimately, each person will do what they think is right, but many will follow Joey's advice and think twice before letting strangers near their cooking.

8 "Hi, I'm Chandler. I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable."

Chandler has the funniest comebacks in Friends. Although he is among the show's most entertaining characters, he struggles with emotional conversations and is quite self-aware about his shortcomings, using humor as a defense mechanism. While there is little to no mention of him working on himself in the initial seasons, he understands where his behavior stems from and often tries to keep it in check.

The character's numerous jokes are often relatable for fans who combat their emotions the same way. Making jokes about and repressing emotions can be easier than psychoanalyzing or even feeling them completely. The best part about Chandler's character is his acknowledgment of being emotionally challenged and his willingness to be self-deprecating about it.

7 "Oh, I'm sorry. Did my back hurt your knife?"

While Chandler is the funny friend, Rachel is the sassy one, using quippy one-liners to fight back. When Monica goes shopping with Ross's girlfriend, Julie, in season 2, Rachel comes up with this dialogue that puts most betrayal songs to shame.

With this funny yet biting line, Rachel concisely expresses the frustration that comes with trusting people and them stabbing you in the back. Responding to a betrayal on the fly can be quite difficult, but Rachel made it look effortless. Fans may find this quote handy when dealing with a treacherous friend.

6 "I don't even have a 'pla.'"

Phoebe Buffay is the best. She has the most memorable moments in most of Friends' best episodes, to the point where many consider her the show's best character. In season 1, when the girls are discussing their lack of prospects, Phoebe comes up with this legendary line.

The quote perfectly summarizes the character's chaotic, spirited, colorful personality and wit while also ringing true for millions of audience members watching. Much like Phoebe, everyone has found themselves flying by the seat of their pants, lacking a plan or direction. Phoebe's line encapsulates that sense of vulnerability and uncertainty all can relate to.

5 "You can't just give up. Is that what a dinosaur would do?"

This dialogue doesn't make much sense all on its own, and it definitely wouldn't have made any sense if it hadn't been said to Ross. Ross is passionate about his job and even more passionate about dinosaurs and has expressed it time and time again.

It was only fair for Joey to come up with the quip, given that he only understands so much about Ross's job. Although silly at first sight, the quote encourages fans to feel pride in their interests, no matter how niche they might be - or how much ridicule they endure from even their most well-meaning friends.

4 "Everyone I know is either getting married or getting pregnant or getting promoted, and I'm getting coffee! And it's not even for me!"

Rachel restarts her life as an adult working at Central Perk. Like most adults, she suffers from the misery and sense of false failure attached to being a minimum-wage worker. She accurately encompasses adult life when saying this dialogue, echoing the frustrations of countless young twenty and thirty-somethings struggling to find a well-paying job they're passionate about.

Nowadays, Instagram and LinkedIn posts highlighting the celebrations and good news might have the opposite effect, putting people down and making them insecure and miserable. It's hard to be an adult, but having friends who empathize makes things better or at least easier to handle.

3 "Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You're gonna love it."

Within the confines of a TV show, it's easy to make characters who seem flawless and have no real problems. However, these qualities often lead to fans feeling detached and growing resentment towards the best of characters. Friends subverts this trope by setting up a relatable premise and including this dialogue in the first episode.

Monica shares this insight with Rachel, who is struggling to escape the shadow of her privileged past and trying her best to become an adult. This line is possibly the most relatable in the show, summarizing its thesis and capturing the sentiment shared by millions of young adults living life one day at a time.

Chandler Bing is among the most iconic characters in sitcoms. He delivers some of the best insults on television but never comes across as rude; instead, he appears quick-witted and endearingly funny. Sarcasm is his favorite tool, and he uses it in almost every sentence, to the point where his friends sometimes find it annoying.

Understanding his role as the funny yet supportive friend in the group, Chandler also recognizes that he isn't as emotionally aware as some of the other friends. Acknowledging one's strengths and weaknesses is among the best things to do, and Chandler proves it. His comment might not be helpful, but at least it might bring a smile to someone's face.

1 "You know what? I just shouldn't be allowed to make decisions anymore."

Rachel's character arc throughout the series revolves around her personal growth and journey towards independence. In the earlier seasons, she is portrayed as a naive and indecisive character, often relying on others to make choices for her. This dialogue, although tongue-in-cheek, reflects her self-awareness and frustration with her decision-making skills, highlighting her desire to improve and take control of her life.

Friends is known for its comedic elements, and this particular dialogue showcases Rachel's self-deprecating humor. But it's also relatable to fans worldwide, who might also sometimes wish that someone would magically appear and stop them from making poor choices. But making mistakes is a part of life - how else would people grow?

