With over 50 songwriting efforts to her name, Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) is certainly the musical talent of the Friends gang. Although none of the songs are quite Grammy Award-winning numbers, she does manage to put a musical spin on almost every situation, and for that, she deserves some credit.

From the first few episodes of Friends, we know two things about Phoebe — she is a masseuse and a somewhat questionable singer. She is often seen taking to the stage in Central Perk with one of her latest creations or treating her friends to an impromptu tune. And while the course of 10 seasons gave us an array of weirdly wonderful lyrics, some just stood out a little more than others. So, let’s take a look at some of Phoebe’s greatest hits.

“Sticky Shoes”

After developing a cold, hence some “sexy phlegm,” Phoebe’s singing voice reaches a whole other level. And “Sticky Shoes” never sounded better. The song about that unfortunate moment when you step in something “icky” in your favorite shoes is well received in her Central Perk performance. Although, perhaps it is the addition of the sultry stroking of the hair and ad-libbing the word “Baby” that took it up a notch from her usual rendition. This sexy voice persona was such a hit that she goes to extreme lengths to get it back. For example, kissing a sick Gunther (James Michael Tyler).

“Blackout”

The start of “The One with the Blackout” episode sees Phoebe on the Central Perk stage, guitar in hand, and ready to give the audience a song about that moment “when you suddenly realize what life is really all about.” However, a citywide power outage makes sure we’ll never get to hear this. But who needs philosophical lyrics when she can just as easily belt out lines like “the milk is getting sour, but to me, that is not scary because I stay away from dairy.” Making the most of the blackout, she pens a song about it as the friends gather around candlelight in Monica’s (Courteney Cox) apartment. Adding in a “la la la la la,” it’s the perfect no power sing-along.

“The Shower Song”

Only Phoebe Buffay could turn the “lather, rinse, repeat” procedure of shower time into a catchy tune. Featuring in the episode “The One with the Baby on the Bus,” she showcases this latest number to Rachel (Jennifer Aniston). But when the Central Perk manager hires a professional musician to replace Phoebe, it’s down to Rachel to break the news to her friend. However, like any good musician, Phoebe channels her frustration into song. “Terry’s a Jerk, and he won’t let me work, and I hate Central Perk,” she angrily belts out outside the coffee shop.

“The Cow in the Meadow”

If there’s ever a song to turn us all vegetarian it would be this one. This blunt musical offering to kids in the children’s library about meat processing is one of Phoebe's rarer thought-provoking numbers. Starting out as a sweet sing-along about the cow in the meadow going moo, it soon takes a turn to the dark side. With the next lyrics being “Then the farmer hits him on the head and grinds him up, and that’s how we get hamburgers,” parents look on in shock. This was the perfect song for vegetarian Phoebe to keep her quirky style while spreading a strong message. And it’s these frank lyrics that prove a hit with the kids, as they later seek out “the lady who tells the truth.”

“Holiday Song”

The “Holiday Song” gives Phoebe one of her biggest lyrical conundrums. What rhymes with Rachel? Monica is to have a “happy Hanukkah,” Joey’s (Matt LeBlanc) Christmas is to be “snowy,” but when it’s clear Rachel’s name won’t rhyme with any holiday-related words, it leads Phoebe down a path of brainstorming and hoping that Rachel once had the nickname “Budolph.” After several versions of the song throughout the episode, she settles on her definitive version for her coffee house performance. With the last line being “And Rachel and Chandler, haha handler,” it becomes clear that some names just weren’t meant for rhyming holiday songs.

“Bi-sexuals”

When the kids from the library get word that Central Perk is where “the lady that tells the truth” sings, they come rushing in to hear her latest candid offering. Getting comfortable with the gang on the sofa, they are treated to another lesson in song. This time it’s about sexuality. Telling the kids that “sometimes men love women, sometimes men love men” starts out simple enough. “Then there are bi-sexuals, though some just say they’re kidding themselves,” she goes on to sing, as a little boy glares at Chandler (Matthew Perry) — another nod to the series-running joke of people thinking he is gay.

“Two of Them Kissed Last Night”

“Two of Them Kissed Last Night” takes inspiration from the saga of Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel. It is nestled in the episode “The One with the List,” which sees the aftermath of Ross and Rachel’s kiss while he is in a relationship with Julie (Lauren Tom). With Ross struggling to make a decision between the two, Phoebe decides to provide a little musical help. Changing names and stressing “this story isn’t real,” she treats the coffee house and an uncomfortable Ross to this love triangle anthem. Rising to a crescendo ending in which “Neil” is told “he must decide, he must decide,” it is definitely one of her songs to inspire action. So, “will Betty be the one who he loves truly, or will it be the one who we’ll call… Lulie?”

“Grandma”

Although nervous to bring her musical talents to the ears of kids because they actually “listen,” Phoebe plucks up the courage and settles into her first song about grandparents. “Now Grandma’s a person who everyone likes, she brought you a train and a bright shiny bike,” she sings, as the kids and parents sway to the tuneful melody. But it turns out this isn’t just a sweet song about Grandma, it’s actually a song about Grandma’s death. Soon the lyrics become harsher and harsher, ending with “The truth is she died and someday you will too.” But with the “la la la’s” to top it all off, she makes sure to soften the blow.

“Smelly Cat”

When it comes to Phoebe’s musical numbers, nothing is as iconic as the one about the cat with the unfortunate aroma (or in other words – “Smelly Cat”). With reprisals of it throughout the seasons, we are treated to this little number in many different ways, including a full-blown music video. And this fan-favorite even piques the interest of an advertising agency when they want it as a jingle for their kitty litter commercial. In an episode that sees an old singing partner come back on the scene, this offer causes a bigger rift in their already shattered friendship. However, Phoebe will definitely not sell out so easily and refuses to be a part of it. But the good news is that inspires another song to add to her collection – “Jingle Bitch Screwed Me Over.”

