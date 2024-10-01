The beloved 90s sitcom Friends has been "there for us" for over 30 years, ever since it premiered in September 1994. For a decade, fans followed the lives of six friends - Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross - who gave us countless iconic moments. From Ross's memorable "I'm fine" meltdown to Joey’s infamous "Joey doesn't share food!" line, Friends is filled with unforgettable moments that fans continue to cherish, no matter how many times we re-watch the series.

Despite being one of the best comedy shows of all time, Friends wasn’t without its flaws. Alongside standout plotlines, like Monica and Chandler’s blossoming romance and the hilarious apartment bet, there were some confusing storylines that left fans scratching their heads. From the awkward Joey-Rachel-Ross-Charlie love quadrangle to Monica’s relationship with her father’s best friend, Richard, here are the 10 most confusing plotlines in Friends that had us all wondering if they were really necessary.

Season 2

We get it - dating can be tough. But dating your father’s best friend? That plotline was both confusing and awkward. Monica (Courteney Cox) meets Richard (Tom Selleck), who happens to be one of Jack Geller's best friends and someone who has known Monica and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) since they were kids. Richard is introduced in "The One Where Ross and Rachel... You Know" (S02E15) when Monica caters an event at his apartment, and quickly became a fan favorite. The two start dating, enfuriating Monica's parents.

Eventually, Monica and Richard break up when Monica expresses her desire for marriage and children - something Richard had already experienced and didn’t want to pursue again. Although they still love each other, this fundamental difference leads to a heartbreaking split, leaving both devastated for months. If this storyline wasn't uncomfortable enough, in Season 4, Monica hosts Thanksgiving and invites Richard’s son, Timothy (Michael Vartan), who she flirts with and even kisses. Thankfully, this awkward relationship didn’t last long, as Monica quickly realized just how weird the situation had become.

9 Joey's accidental proposal

Season 8 and 9

Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel’s relationship divided Friends fans - some felt they should be together, while others remained firmly on Team "Rachel and Ross forever." At the end of Season 8 and the beginning of Season 9, after Rachel gives birth to Emma, confusion leads to an awkward and accidental proposal. Joey, while holding Ross's engagement ring, kneels in front of Rachel, who is exhausted and emotional, and says yes to what she believes is a proposal.

The entire moment is a misunderstanding. Joey never actually proposes - he was simply holding the ring, which belonged to Ross (David Schwimmer), who planned to propose to Rachel again. To make things even more chaotic, Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and Monica get caught in the middle of the confusion. Phoebe knew Ross’s intentions but somehow didn’t clarify the situation. While the accidental proposal added some comedic value, this plotline ultimately led to another unnecessary conflict between Ross and Rachel, right after becoming parents.

8 Chandler moving to Tulsa

Season 9

Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Monica’s relationship was one of the highlights of Friends, with its ups and downs making it all the more enjoyable to watch. However, in Season 9, Chandler’s career hit a strange roadblock when he accidentally agrees to move to Tulsa after falling asleep in a meeting - a typical Chandler comedic moment. But this storyline felt a bit forced, as Chandler could have easily talked his way out of the situation or even quit his job much sooner. After all, Monica was thriving in her career as a chef, and financially, they were doing fine.

Some fans argue that this plotline was necessary for Chandler to realize just how much he hated his job. But watching him move to Tulsa while the rest of the gang stayed in New York felt unnecessary. Thankfully, this arc was short, as Chandler soon quit his job and returned to New York, where he found a new life with his career in advertising, much to the relief of fans.

7 Ross and having a problem when Ben wanted to play with Barbies

Season 3

In Season 3, Ross has a classic overreaction when he sees his son, Ben, playing with a Barbie doll. Panicking, Ross tries to convince Ben to play with more “manly” toys, worried about what it might mean for his son. This storyline, which probably wouldn’t make it to air today, felt outdated even back then. Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ben’s moms, Carol and Susan, were surprised by Ross’s reaction and tried to reassure him that Ben playing with a Barbie was no big deal.

What makes this plot even more confusing is Ross’s own history. As a child, he used to dress up as a girl and insisted that everyone call him “Bee.” He even had a song—“I am Bee, I drink tea”—which Monica reminds him of in front of Carol and Susan, much to Ross’s embarrassment. While the episode ends with Ben keeping his Barbie and a flashback of young Ross enjoying a tea party, the storyline highlighted Ross’s hypocrisy and left many fans scratching their heads.

6 Monica And Ross's Hot Cousin Cassie

Season 7

Fans loved seeing members of the Geller family appear on Friends, whether it was Jack and Judy Geller or a new relative. In Season 7, viewers were introduced to Cassie, Monica and Ross’s attractive cousin, who came to stay with Monica. But her visit quickly turned awkward. Cassie’s beauty was too much for Chandler to handle, who couldn’t stop staring at her, making Monica so uncomfortable that she asked Ross if Cassie could stay at his apartment instead. Ross agreed, unaware of just how stunning Cassie was.

This is where things took a turn for the weird. Ross found himself attracted to his own cousin and even tried to make a move on her - a plotline that was more uncomfortable than funny. The laughs from this storyline came from the cringe-worthy awkwardness rather than actual humor. To make it even stranger, Cassie, who was supposed to be in town for Monica and Chandler’s wedding, disappears after the episode, never to be seen again. Her sudden exit left fans wondering if her character was just an excuse to show Ross’s desperation.

5 Ross is jealous of Mark and then doesn't remember him

Season 3 and Season 10

Ross’s jealousy over Rachel’s friendship with Mark (Steven Eckholdt) was one of his most irrational moments on Friends. Rachel and Mark bonded over their shared love of fashion and their jobs, but Ross assumed that every time they spent time together, they were sleeping with each other. His jealousy spiraled to the point where, after Mark left their workplace, Ross suggested Rachel shouldn’t see him anymore because they were no longer colleagues. This mistrust became one of the main reasons for Ross and Rachel’s eventual breakup, as his insecurity slowly drove the couple apart.

Fast-forward to Season 10, when Rachel gets fired and runs into Mark on the street, surprisingly, Ross doesn’t even recognize him! It’s baffling, considering that his intense jealousy over Mark was the catalyst for his breakup with Rachel. Even more ridiculous, when Mark offers to help Rachel, Ross’s paranoia flares up again until Rachel reassures him that Mark is happily married with children. This forgetfulness not only contradicted Ross’s previous behavior but also made the entire jealousy plotline seem even more confusing and unnecessary in hindsight.

4 Ross and Marcel

Season 1

Ross is easily one of the funniest characters on Friends because he swings between being the most mature and thoughtful of the group to being completely irrational and over-the-top. One of his wildest decisions? Getting a pet monkey named Marcel. Having an exotic animal as a pet in New York City felt extreme, even for Ross. It’s a storyline that left fans scratching their heads - does owning a monkey really fit with Ross’s character?

Befriending and caring for Marcel was one of Ross’s most bizarre choices, making it difficult to reconcile with his usually responsible nature. Marcel’s presence continued into Season 2 when Ross made several attempts to reunite with his former pet. Even the show acknowledged how out-of-character it was. In a later season, Ross himself says, “Remember when I had a monkey? What was I thinking?”

3 Rachel dating his assistant, Tag

Season 7

Watching Rachel’s career journey was one of the most inspiring arcs on Friends. From a spoiled waitress at Central Perk, she grew into a successful professional in the fashion industry, landing jobs at prestigious brands like Ralph Lauren and Gucci. Audiences were proud of what she achieved, but Rachel's relationship with Tag Jones (Eddie Cahill), felt completely out of place. Instead of hiring an experienced candidate with strong references, Rachel chose to hire Tag as her assistant purely because of his looks. It was a storyline that didn’t do justice to the professional strides she’d made.

Ultimately, Rachel and Tag’s relationship led nowhere. It only caused her stress as she tried to keep it a secret from HR, and after they broke up, Tag left the job. He later tried to rekindle their romance, but quickly backed off when he discovered Rachel was pregnant. This plotline felt unnecessary and confusing, especially since Rachel and Tag could have dated without him being her assistant.

2 Rachel and Chandler do not remember that they met or kissed

Season 1 to 10

A strange inconsistency arises throughout Friends: Rachel and Chandler actually knew each other long before the events of the pilot episode. Since Rachel and Monica were friends in high school and Ross brought Chandler for Thanksgiving to his home, the two crossed paths several times before the gang officially formed. In "The One with the Flashback" (S03E06), Rachel even sees Chandler and doesn’t recognize him, despite daydreaming about kissing him later in the episode.

Even more confusing, it’s revealed in later seasons that Rachel and Chandler shared a kiss at a college party before the pilot episode, when Rachel and Monica visited Ross and Chandler. With so many interactions before the show’s timeline, it’s hard to believe that this beloved dynamic duo would forget these significant moments. Yet, in the pilot and throughout the series, they act as though they’re meeting for the first time, making this plot hole one of the most puzzling in Friends history.

1 Joey, Rachel, Charlie and Ross relationship

Season 9 and 10

In Season 10, the Friends gang gets entangled in one of the show’s most confusing love quadrangles. It all starts when Ross develops a crush on Charlie (Aisha Tyler), a beautiful paleontology professor. Despite his best attempts to woo her, things take an unexpected turn when Charlie and Joey share a kiss at Joey’s soap opera party - much to the shock of both Ross and Rachel, who had their eyes on Charlie and Joey, respectively. Joey and Charlie soon start dating, but the plot thickens during a group trip to Barbados for a conference. There, Rachel and Joey kiss, and Charlie begins to develop feelings for Ross.

This storyline had its hilarious moments, but it also left audiences scratching their heads. Many fans were already uncomfortable with Rachel and Joey’s budding romance, but this bizarre couple swap seemed to complicate things further. The awkwardness led to one of the funniest episodes from the show, "The One Where Ross is Fine" (S10E02), where Ross hilariously pretends to be okay with Rachel and Joey’s relationship. Spoiler alert: he’s not “fine”.

