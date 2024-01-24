Remaining popular decades after its initial debut due to its excellent ensemble cast, timeless comedy and huge cultural impact, Friends is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. Chandler (Matthew Perry), Joey (Matt Le Blanc), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Ross (David Schwimmer), Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) are all deeply famous characters whose cultural relevance has lasted to this day.

The character of Rachel Green launched Aniston to stardom with the role, even popularizing her iconic hairstyle and outfits. Often overlooked for her comedic potential compared to characters like Phoebe and Chandler, Rachel is nevertheless hilarious. She is characterized by her sarcastic wit, her materialism, and her charmingly ditzy personality; her on-and-off-again relationship with Ross is arguably the series' most famous storyline. With 10 seasons of great episodes to choose from, here are Rachel's best.

10 "The Pilot"

Season 1, Episode 1

While some sitcoms can take a little while to find their groove, the Friends pilot immediately introduces the series with good jokes, strong characterization and by establishing all the series' key locations. Although the episode is the audience's first introduction to each character, Rachel attracts particular focus. Jilting her fiancé Barry on the morning of their wedding, Rachel decides to reconnect with her high school friend Monica and attempts to build a new life for herself outside the pursuit of wealth and comfort.

Rachel's character arc is excellent, establishing her key flaws of her selfishness and naivity while providing her with the chance to grow and self-actualize; ultimately, this ends with Rachel getting her first ever job waitressing at Central Perk. Rachel's arc in the episode is encapsulated perfectly by the highly relatable Monica quote, "Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You're gonna love it."

9 "The One With Rachel's Other Sister"

Season 9, Episode 8

Considered the best episode of season 9, "The One With Rachel's Other Sister" sees Rachel's sister Amy (Christina Applegate) visiting at Thanksgiving and attending Monica and Chandler's dinner. At the meal, an argument breaks out over the hypothetical question of who would care for Ross and Rachel's daughter Emma in the event of their deaths. Amy, horrified to be snubbed in favor of Monica and Chandler despite having no real interest in Emma, lashes out by telling Rachel that Emma "isn't even that cute," prompting a ridiculous physical fight between the sisters.

Applegate's performance as Amy was instantly iconic and award-winning, earning her an Emmy nomination in 2004 and a win in 2003. The sibling dynamic between Amy and Rachel is wonderfully realized, with Amy retaining many of the spoiled and materialistic traits that Rachel has developed away from throughout the series. With great physical comedy and heartfelt moments, "The One With Rachel's Other Sister" is an excellent episode.

8 "The One With Barry and Mindy's Wedding"

Season 2, Episode 24

In "The One With Barry and Mindy's Wedding," Rachel serves as the maid-of-honor at her ex-fiance's wedding and is forced to wear a hideous bright pink gown which she likens to a bottle of Pepto-Bismol. To make matters even worse, she accidentally walks down the aisle with her dress tucked into her underwear and Barry continues to attempt to humiliate her further at the reception. The whole episode serves as a build-up to Rachel's inevitable breaking point, refusing to simply accept her role as the wedding's punching-bag.

Rachel takes to the stage during the speeches to correct slanderous rumors about her and Barry's initial separation. After getting in a great dig about promising herself she'd "make it through at least one" of Barry's weddings, she sings a duet of Copacabana with Ross, rectifying another embarrassing moment at a school talent show as a child. Watching Rachel stand up for herself is deliciously satisfying and cements the episode as one of her best.

7 "The One With Joey's Big Break"

Season 5, Episode 22

In "The One With Joey's Big Break," Rachel contracts an eye infection which reveals her phobia of anything eyeball related, immediately prompting her friends to pretend to poke their own eyes to freak her out. Rachel's reactions are wonderfully over the top, with her cringing and yelping at the slightest action. When Monica takes Rachel to the optometrist - making Rachel almost walk out by pretending a piece of equipment is "an eye-removal machine" - she is prescribed eye drops, but naturally refuses to take them.

The episode makes the most of Jennifer Aniston's physical comedy skills, with several scenes in which Monica attempts to apply eye drops by surprising her and pinning her to the ground. Season 5 is one of the best Friends seasons due to its exploration of character dynamics through Monica and Chandler's relationship, but also because of its variety of silly and creative comedic storylines - of which this episode is a great example.

6 "The One Where Ross Can't Flirt"

Season 5, Episode 19

In "The One Where Ross Can't Flirt," the friends are gathered in Monica's apartment to watch an episode of Law & Order that is slated to feature a guest role from Joey. When Ross reveals his crush on Caitlin, the pizza delivery woman (Kristin Dattilo-Hayward), he ends up repeatedly making a fool of himself and ordering an absurd number of pizzas to keep her coming back. Feeling empathy for Ross despite their previous romantic history, Rachel secretly puts in a good word with Caitlin for him, showing what a good friend she can be.

Meanwhile, Rachel's main plot in the episode revolves around her and Phoebe searching for an earring of Monica's that they have borrowed, as Rachel's history of unreliability and constantly losing things has led to Monica never lending her anything directly. When Phoebe owns up to having lost the earring, Monica is gracious and immediately forgives her, leading to Rachel admitting it was in fact her fault out of jealousy. Hilariously, Monica immediately blows up at Rachel, offering her none of the leniency she just gave Phoebe.

Season 3, Episode 9

Friends featured nine Thanksgiving episodes throughout its 10 season run, and "The One With the Football" is one of the very funniest. In the episode, the characters decide to play a game of football while the turkey cooks with Ross and Monica as team captains in a rematch of their childhood 'Geller Cup' tournament. The game that results is delightfully chaotic, with the siblings' rivalry intensifying to ridiculous degrees while Joey and Chandler compete for the attention of a spectator and Phoebe, while Rachel simply tries to enjoy the game.

Every character is used to their best potential, but the episode really shines as a showcase of Rachel's funniest qualities as she shows immense enthusiasm while failing spectacularly to successfully catch or throw the football. Eventually frustrated by Ross' instruction for her to simply "go long," Rachel insists upon actually playing and finally almost scores a touchdown - almost. Rachel is often at her funniest when episodes showcase her naïve nature and allows Aniston to engage in slapstick, and this episode is a great example of both.

4 "The One With Rachel's Inadvertent Kiss"

Season 5, Episode 17

One of Rachel's funniest episodes, "The One With Rachel's Inadvertent Kiss," shows Rachel interviewing for her dream job at Ralph Lauren and doing an excellent job - until she mistakenly thinks the interviewer Mr. Zelner (Steve Ireland) is making a move on her and kisses him out of instinct. Although she feels incredibly embarrassed, Rachel receives a second interview and fears that it might be because Zelner considers her to be 'easy'.

In another hilarious misunderstanding, when Zelner points out that Rachel has pen ink on her lips, she believes him to be indicating for another kiss and yells at him indignantly before storming out. After realizing her grave mistake, Rachel requests a final meeting which actually ends in her getting hired, before one final humiliation where she attempts to shake his hand and instead grabs his crotch. The episode is laugh-out-loud funny with its successful use of cringe comedy, and also marks an important professional development for Rachel.

3 "The One Where Ross Got High"

Season 6, Episode 9

Considered one of the funniest Friends episodes, "The One Where Ross Got High" follows the characters navigating a Thanksgiving with Monica and Ross' parents, Jack and Judy (Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles). The episode's main conflict is Chandler attempting to win over Jack and Judy before Monica reveals their relationship due to a lie Ross told in college about Chandler getting high in his bedroom. Rachel's subplot, however, is the episode's standout as she attempts to make a trifle despite having virtually no cooking experience.

All seems to be going oddly well until Rachel proudly describes the trifle's composition, including jam, custard... and beef. Believing this to be simply part of the "Traditional English trifle" recipe, Rachel doesn't notice that she is in fact cooking from two completely different recipes with stuck-together pages, and the rest of her friends are forced to pretend to love the dessert to prevent her feelings from being hurt. Well, except for Joey, who, in typical fashion, genuinely enjoys the horrific trifle.

2 "The One With All the Cheesecakes"

Season 7, Episode 11

In "The One With All the Cheesecakes," Chandler is mistakenly delivered a cheesecake intended for his neighbor. Despite initially scolding him for eating it, Rachel quickly changes her mind when she tastes the cheesecake and soon the two become absolutely obsessed with ir. Rachel and Chandler's fixation develops into a competitive and jealous rivalry around who can have more cheesecake, eventually devolving to them eating it off the hallway floor in desperation.

"The One With All the Cheesecakes" explores the often under-utilized dynamic between Chandler and Rachel with its hilarious central plot. Additionally, the subplot featuring Phoebe reconnecting with her ex David (Hank Azaria) to Joey's chagrin when she leaves their monthly dinner features some very wholesome friendship and relationship moments.

1 "The One With the Prom Video"

Season 2, Episode 14

Beloved by Friends fans and the best of season 2, "The One With the Prom Video" contains some of the funniest and most heartfelt moments in the early seasons. In the episode, Monica is given boxes of old possessions by her parents and discovers the home movie of her and Rachel's prom. When it appears that Rachel has been stood up by her date, the video shows Ross getting dressed in a tuxedo and carrying a bouquet of flowers, intending to save the day - something neither Rachel nor Monica knew about. Moved by Ross' kindness and overcome by her feelings for him, Rachel tenderly kisses him.

Although some of the jokes about Rachel's old nose and Monica's weight have aged poorly, it is incredibly charming seeing these beloved characters in their awkward teen years. The episode explores the relationship between Ross and Rachel, whose will-they-won't-they relationship is one of the show's most memorable elements, as well as featuring a sweet B-storyline about the beloved duo of Joey and Chandler. Featuring Phoebe's iconic observation that Ross and Rachel are each other's "lobsters" - destined to be together - the episode is one of Rachel's very best.

