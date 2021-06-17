James Corden is known for being a fan of a great many things but seeing him bring the cast of Friends to the reunion special might be the best video yet! The creator of Carpool Karaoke and host of The Late Late Show With James Corden, is a man of many talents, and a lot of them have to do with driving. In this new video, Corden is driving a golf cart around the Warner Bros. lot when Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow call out to him. Corden then starts to run through his "speech" about heading to the reunion for Friends on the Warner Bros. lot. That is until Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston then try and hitch a ride on the golf cart as well. All leading to Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer joining for, probably, the largest carpool Corden has ever done.

Friends was the kind of show that meant a lot to audiences when it was on air and now in the streaming era, when new fans can see what is going on in the lives of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross. Getting to see Corden ride around with the cast and sing the iconic theme song "I'll Be There For You" is more emotional than you'd think! But this is a show that means a lot to so many and getting a glimpse behind the scenes of the special is a beautiful thing for fans everywhere.

Corden and the cast of Friends clearly had a fun time together and getting to see them celebrate the show, what they loved about it, and just hanging out together after we've all been trapped inside for so long is wonderful to see! You can see Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max now and relive the magic of the hit sitcom with the cast.

